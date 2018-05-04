13 Best Road Trip Cars, From the Practical to the Drool-Worthy

Honda Element

If you’re incredulous as to how anyone could list the Honda Element and Porsche 911 on the same list of greatest road tripping cars of all time, stay with me. The now-discontinued (as of 2011) Element never gained mass appeal, thanks in large part to its love-it-or-hate-it, delivery van-inspired design. But that’s precisely what makes it a great road tripping vehicle. By “great,” we mean “practical.” The entire cargo space is dead flat with an industrial floor liner that can be hosed down when needed. That means you can pack a lot more than you’d expect inside the deceptively roomy cargo space, especially with the two rear seats removed. The four seats can also be configured into a single bed of sorts, which is ideal for couples. Spring for the AWD model for better traction and a standard rear sunroof for campsite stargazing.