There’s an easy way to find EV-ready road trip routes in the U.S.

Hipcamp and Subaru have you covered

By
Route 66
crispy-fotografie / Pixabay

Campsite booking company Hipcamp has just partnered with Subaru of America, Inc., to unveil a new resource featuring 10 electric vehicle-ready road trips across the U.S. This initiative allows road-trippers to filter for camping options along each route, making it easier to find easy access to EV charging and pet-friendly and family-friendly stays.

Showcasing 10 popular trips across the country, this new resource gives you everything you need to explore the routes in their entirety or in shorter segments. Thanks to Hipcamp’s ever-growing community of hosts and the increase in EV infrastructure, more than 80% of Hipcamp sites are now located near publicly accessible EV stations.

If you’re an electric vehicle owner looking for your next big EV road trip, try one of these amazing bucket-list-worthy adventures.

Hipcamp’s top 10 road trips for EVs

Hipcamp and Subaru

1. Blue Ridge Parkway

Starting in stunning Shenandoah National Park and leading to the beautiful Smoky Mountains, this route features two national parks, the vibrant city of Asheville, and waterfall hikes.

2. California Coast

Travelers can start this route in Redwood National and State Park and continue their journey south, experiencing breathtaking views of the West Coast as they pass through places like Glass Beach, Capitola Beach, and Huntington State Beach, with a final destination of Cabrillo National Monument.

3. Chihuahuan Desert

Beginning in Austin, Texas, and making stops in San Antonio and the breathtaking Santa Elena Canyon, this route’s final stop is in Marfa at El Cosmico.

4. Olympic Peninsula

Starting in Seattle, drivers can make their way through the Olympic Peninsula, taking in unbelievable views of the mountains in places such as Hurricane Ridge and beautiful beaches like Shi-Shi and Ruby Beach, ending at Kalaloch Beach.

5. Utah’s Mighty 5

Kicking off in Moab, this route hits all of Utah’s national parks: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion. Take your time driving while soaking in the breathtaking beauty that the Beehive State has to offer, until arriving at Cedar Breaks National Monument.

6. Route 66

Sightseers looking for a longer trip can begin their journey along the famous Route 66 in Chicago and travel through staples including Route 66 State Park, the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Tulsa, Albuquerque, and the Santa Fe National Forest, ending at the iconic Santa Monica Pier.

7. Sierra Nevada

This route begins in Yosemite National Park with stops at Nevada Falls, Eastern Sierra Lakes, and Kings Canyon National Park, ending at the giant sequoia in Sequoia, the General Sherman Tree.

8. Grand West

Starting in St. Mary, this route stops at Montana sites like Whitefish, Flathead Lake State Park, Bozeman, and Yellowstone National Park before ending in Jackson, Wyoming.

9. Great Lakes

This lakeside journey beginning in Duluth guides travelers through a picturesque road trip with stops at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, the Keweenaw Peninsula, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

10. Grand Canyon State

Starting in Flagstaff, Arizona, drivers make their way through this scenic route with stops in Sedona, the Grand Canyon, and Antelope Canyon, ending at Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park.

What’s so great about an EV road trip?

Hipcamp and Subaru partner with EV-ready road trip routes in the U.S.
Hipcamp and Subaru

If you’re nervous about making the switch to EV, you’re not alone. When talking about this new feature, Alyssa Ravasio, Hipcamp Founder and CEO, shared, “Our mission at Hipcamp is to get more people outside. With our new collection of routes that prioritize EV-charging opportunities, we hope to make it simpler than ever to plan your next outdoor adventure. We are here to make your camp experience all the better, and have shared some of our top points of interest and national parks.”

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc., added, “At Subaru, we believe everyone deserves access to the outdoors and all the beauty it has to offer. We are excited to be partnering with Hipcamp to provide a resource that can help drivers and their friends and family to explore.”

EV road trips offer numerous benefits. First, they are an eco-friendly option, producing zero tailpipe emissions and significantly reducing your carbon footprint. Additionally, EV road trips could be a more cost-effective way to travel, as charging is often cheaper than refueling a gasoline vehicle, and EVs have lower maintenance costs. You might also find that the driving experience in an EV is quieter and smoother due to the absence of engine noise, which can enhance the enjoyment of your journey.

With the growing infrastructure and resources available, now is the perfect time to enjoy the many advantages of traveling by electric vehicle. Hipcamp and Subaru are paving the way for a more sustainable and accessible approach to road trips, ensuring that adventure seekers can enjoy the great outdoors with minimal environmental impact. To start planning your next adventure, visit Hipcamp’s website to explore the new EV-ready routes.

