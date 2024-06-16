Does your car make the list of most stolen cars in the U.S.?

In the modern lexicon, Grand Theft Auto conjures up images of a controversial video game promoting violence and criminal activity. However, the actual legal term is a felony charge in most states and is anything but rewarding.

In recent history, most owners don’t think much about having their vehicle stolen, believing that with all of the latest technology allowing cars to save us from ourselves autonomously, auto theft is more or less a relic of the past when all it took was a coat hanger and some ingenuity to break into the latest coupe or sedan. That is, of course, until those same owners stroll up to an empty parking spot where their car used to be.

The following is a list of the ten most stolen cars in the United States in 2023, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). You might be surprised to see that none of them are old enough to have roll-up windows or cassette players.

10. Kia Sportage – 15,749 stolen in 2023

It’s not a top-ten list you want your car on, but Kia holds four of the top ten spots for stolen cars in 2023. Thanks in no small part to the proliferation of social media videos detailing exactly how to break into some Kia models, it seems that social influence can also have some serious drawbacks.

9. Ford F-150 – 15,852 stolen in 2023

The first of only two pickup trucks on the list, the Ford F-150 not only holds records for the best-selling truck in history but also one of the most stolen.

8. Kia Forte – 16,209 stolen in 2023

The NICB report does not indicate specific years of models on this list, but having been around since 2008, plenty of Kia Fortes are on the road, making them easy targets for anyone eager to try out their newly learned felonious skills.

7. Honda Civic – 19,858 stolen in 2023

Being one of two Hondas in the top ten, the Honda Civic feels almost like a victim of volume. Being one of the best-selling cars of all time, it’s difficult not to find a parking lot (well-lit or otherwise) that isn’t teeming with this popular compact.

6. Honda Accord – 20,895 stolen in 2023

Even though the Civic has outsold its big brother every year since 2016, the larger and more expensive Honda Accord edged out the Civic by more than 1,000 cars stolen in 2023.

5. Kia Soul – 21,001 stolen in 2023

Another Kia on the list is the quirky Soul, which has topped the 21,000 mark, making it the second most popular Kia vehicle among car thieves. That figure seems exceptionally ironic since robbing someone of their hard-earned possessions feels like the antithesis of having a soul.

4. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – 23,721 stolen in 2023

Given the cutthroat nature of half-ton pickup truck sales, it wouldn’t surprise us if Chevy manages to turn its nearly 8,000-unit lead in stolen trucks over its rival F-150 into a commercial touting the Silverado’s higher desirability even among criminals.

3. Kia Optima – 30,204 stolen in 2023

With more than 30,000 cars stolen in 2023, the Kia Optima stands on the podium with the bronze medal of automotive break-ins and burglary, making it the most sought-after Kia last year.

2. Hyundai Sonata – 42,813 stolen in 2023

Coming in as the second most popular car among felons in the U.S., the Hyundai Sonata offers plenty of safety features but clearly not enough safeguards against lawbreakers.

1. Hyundai Elantra – 48,445 stolen in 2023

Somehow, being the biggest winner and loser of the NICB’s list of most-stolen cars in 2023, the Hyundai Elantra leads the pack with nearly 50,000 units stolen last year. With the top three stolen cars all hailing from Korea, 2023 marks the first year in recent memory in which a pickup truck was not the most lusted-after vehicle by transgressors in the United States.

