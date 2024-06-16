 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

It’s official: These are the 10 most stolen cars in the U.S.

Does your car make the list of most stolen cars in the U.S.?

By
Chevrolet / Chevrolet

In the modern lexicon, Grand Theft Auto conjures up images of a controversial video game promoting violence and criminal activity. However, the actual legal term is a felony charge in most states and is anything but rewarding.

In recent history, most owners don’t think much about having their vehicle stolen, believing that with all of the latest technology allowing cars to save us from ourselves autonomously, auto theft is more or less a relic of the past when all it took was a coat hanger and some ingenuity to break into the latest coupe or sedan. That is, of course, until those same owners stroll up to an empty parking spot where their car used to be.

Recommended Videos

The following is a list of the ten most stolen cars in the United States in 2023, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). You might be surprised to see that none of them are old enough to have roll-up windows or cassette players.

Related

10. Kia Sportage – 15,749 stolen in 2023

2017 Kia Sportage
Kia

It’s not a top-ten list you want your car on, but Kia holds four of the top ten spots for stolen cars in 2023. Thanks in no small part to the proliferation of social media videos detailing exactly how to break into some Kia models, it seems that social influence can also have some serious drawbacks.

9. Ford F-150 – 15,852 stolen in 2023

2024 Ford F-150 Raprot R mid jump
Ford

The first of only two pickup trucks on the list, the Ford F-150 not only holds records for the best-selling truck in history but also one of the most stolen.

8. Kia Forte – 16,209 stolen in 2023

Kia Forte display at a dealership.
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

The NICB report does not indicate specific years of models on this list, but having been around since 2008, plenty of Kia Fortes are on the road, making them easy targets for anyone eager to try out their newly learned felonious skills.

7. Honda Civic – 19,858 stolen in 2023

2023 Honda Civic Type R front end angle from passenger's side driving down the road with mountains in the back.
Honda

Being one of two Hondas in the top ten, the Honda Civic feels almost like a victim of volume. Being one of the best-selling cars of all time, it’s difficult not to find a parking lot (well-lit or otherwise) that isn’t teeming with this popular compact.

6. Honda Accord – 20,895 stolen in 2023

Honda Accord 9 on the road, front grill new modern car automobile sign logo.
ANAID studio / Shutterstock

Even though the Civic has outsold its big brother every year since 2016, the larger and more expensive Honda Accord edged out the Civic by more than 1,000 cars stolen in 2023.

5. Kia Soul – 21,001 stolen in 2023

The New Kia e-Soul, model year 2021
tomas devera photo / Shutterstock

Another Kia on the list is the quirky Soul, which has topped the 21,000 mark, making it the second most popular Kia vehicle among car thieves. That figure seems exceptionally ironic since robbing someone of their hard-earned possessions feels like the antithesis of having a soul.

4. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – 23,721 stolen in 2023

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Custom 4WD.
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

Given the cutthroat nature of half-ton pickup truck sales, it wouldn’t surprise us if Chevy manages to turn its nearly 8,000-unit lead in stolen trucks over its rival F-150 into a commercial touting the Silverado’s higher desirability even among criminals.

3. Kia Optima – 30,204 stolen in 2023

White Kia Optima in Mountains of Alaska
Showcase Imaging / Shutterstock

With more than 30,000 cars stolen in 2023, the Kia Optima stands on the podium with the bronze medal of automotive break-ins and burglary, making it the most sought-after Kia last year.

2. Hyundai Sonata – 42,813 stolen in 2023

Two 2023 hyundai sonata cars
Hyundai USA

Coming in as the second most popular car among felons in the U.S., the Hyundai Sonata offers plenty of safety features but clearly not enough safeguards against lawbreakers.

1. Hyundai Elantra – 48,445 stolen in 2023

2023 Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai USA

Somehow, being the biggest winner and loser of the NICB’s list of most-stolen cars in 2023, the Hyundai Elantra leads the pack with nearly 50,000 units stolen last year. With the top three stolen cars all hailing from Korea, 2023 marks the first year in recent memory in which a pickup truck was not the most lusted-after vehicle by transgressors in the United States.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Tesla unleashes the Model 3 Performance: More than the sum of its parts
The fastest small Tesla is a bargain speedster
Red Tesla Model 3 Performance facing straight on parked on dark metal plates with a dark wall in the background.

Earlier in 2024, Tesla refreshed the Model 3 rear-wheel drive and dual-motor AWD versions but did not update the Model 3 Performance variant. The wait is over, and with Tesla's recent price reductions, the refreshed Model 3 Performance is an amazing deal for a car with sub-3-second 0-60 mph acceleration and nearly 300 miles of range.
Why the Tesla Model 3 Performance matters so much

The Tesla Model 3 Performance fills a void in the existing lineup since the January 2024 refresh. The update included new headlight and taillight designs and new color choices, including the Ultra Red in the Model 3 Performance photo above. The new Model 3s also gained ventilated front seats, an 8-inch display for rear-seat passengers, a quieter cabin, and more luxurious seating. The updates were welcome, but removing the Performance trim from Tesla's online order sheet disappointed buyers who wanted even more speed than the RWD and standard dual-motor AWD versions.
Tesla Model 3 Performance: the go-fast parts

Read more
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: AMG’s fastest accelerating car yet
From F1 racing to the car that could be in your driveway
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance direct front view parked in front of a glass-walled building.

As we saw at the end of 2023 with the introduction of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance, the performance-focused Mercedes-Benz subsidiary put innovative technologies developed for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 hybrid race cars into practice. And they've done it again. During the Shanghai Grand Prix, the fifth event of the 2024 F1 race schedule, AMG unveiled the 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the fastest accelerating AMG production model ever.
In addition to its 805 hp hybrid powertrain capable of 2.7-second runs from 0-to-60 mph, the new AMG flagship model has active roll stabilization, fully variable all-wheel drive, active rear-axle steering, and standard high-performance carbon ceramic brakes. This new car is based on powertrain and aerodynamics development used in Mercedes F1 race cars.

Why the AMG GT 63 S E Performance matters

Read more
F1 driver Michael Schumacher’s watch collection to be auctioned (and it’s great)
Buy Michael Schumacher's championship watch
April 2006. F1 World Championship. Grand Prix of San Marino. Michael Schumacher, Germany, Ferrari, winner, celebrating on the podium with Fernando Alonso and Juan-Pablo Montoya.

If you want to own a little bit of F1 history, you have the chance to buy one of Michael Schumacher’s watches. The German racing legend jointly holds the record for most F1 world championships won, sitting alongside Lewis Hamilton with seven. Like Lewis, Schumacher also has an impressive watch collection, though that is about to get a bit smaller.

In total, eight of Schumacher’s timepieces are set to go under the hammer in May. All-in-all, around $4.8 million is expected to be raised, though there’s a chance this figure could be significantly higher should two affluent fans get into a bidding war.

Read more