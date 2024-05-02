 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Yosemite National Park is getting a new glamping site with the luxuries you want

Yosemite is getting a new luxury glamping site

By
A picture of the Yosemite Valley during Spring Time
Aniket Deole / Unsplash

Yosemite National Park is about to become one of the most coveted glamping destinations in spring 2025, and new lodgings are underway. Under Canvas unveiled plans for an outdoor luxury resort that will offer visitors complete immersion in nature alongside the comforts and amenities of a hotel.

Over the past decade, the upscale camping brand Under Canvas has established similar bucket-list-worthy glamping spots in popular locations like Acadia, The Smokey Mountains, and Zion National Park.

Recommended Videos

This is the company’s first-ever development in California, a plan that CEO Matt Gaghen has long awaited:

Related

“Under Canvas’ expansion into California has been our goal since the brand’s inception in 2012,”

While the new development has been a long time in the works, the final touches are finally coming together, and visitors can book a tent with dates starting as soon as May 22, 2025.

Glamping will be located right outside the park for easy access

A sign in Yosemite National park pointing towards the Yosemite Valley and Glacier Point
Daniel Cabanas / UnSplash

Under Canvas Yosemite will boast over 80 acres of mature forest growth and mountainside views, providing plenty of privacy. Although visitors may feel like they’re in the middle of nowhere, this glamping site is a short 10-minute drive from Yosemite’s Big Oak Flat park entrance.

Don’t want to drive into the park? Under Canvas glamping sites will be right next to a YARTS stop, the park’s official shuttle system that takes visitors into the heart of Yosemite Valley all summer long, free of cost.

Expect dozens of amenities to enjoy when out of the park

A charcuterie board featuring fresh food items placed on a table
Under Canvas / Under Canvas

When you’re not spending time in the park, there will be plenty of amenities and experiences available at Under Canvas Yosemite, including:

  • High-end outdoor dining, locally sourced ingredients, local craft beers, and California wines
  • Customized adventures, arranged by a personal adventure concierge
  • Daily activities, including yoga, performances, music, and activities for children
  • Nightly fires, s’mores supplies, and naturally landscaped outdoor spaces for relaxation
  • USB battery packs for staying charged in the outdoors
  • Housekeeping services upon request
  • Organic luxury bath products
  • Pet-friendly accommodations

Breakfast options will range from a warm, balanced breakfast to convenient grab-and-go items, catering to visitors who need flexible options around their Yosemite itineraries. Check out a sample breakfast menu to get an idea of their upcoming offerings.

These luxury glamping tents are more like hotel rooms

A large white glamping tent with a bed and a porch
Under Canvas / Under Canvas

What about the glamping tents themselves? Under Canvas’ sites focus on luxury and comfort. You can expect spacious and comfortable canvas tents with king-size beds, West Elm-curated decor, and a personal deck for enjoying the surrounding woods.

Bathroom and shower access hardly resembles the rustic commodes of traditional camping. Each glamping tent includes its own private bath, offering a hot shower and flush toilet for privacy and convenience.

Under Canvas champions sustainable design

A glamping site located in a gathering of trees
Under Canvas / Under Canvas

Environmental consciousness is a core tenant of the Under Canvas mission. Focusing on eco-friendly layouts and tent materials helps the company reduce its environmental footprint. Solar technology is used whenever feasible, and water conservation methods are employed in each location.

Stargazers will appreciate the company’s commitment to reducing light pollution at its properties, with DarkSky certification at select sites. Yosemite is located miles from major cities, so guests can enjoy DarkSky certification awe-inspiring sky views from their private decks.

It’s never too soon to start planning your Yosemite trip, given the fact that the national park reservation requirements make last-minute planning challenging. So if you like the idea of being in the throws of nature without roughing it, these new glamping tents are worth checking out.

While the Under Canvas Yosemite glamping resort doesn’t open until next year, reservations are live, so book now to experience the first season.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Rachel Dennis
Rachel Dennis
Author
Artist & writer with a flair for the outdoors, sustainability & travel. Off-duty chef, bookworm, and conversation lover.
Visitors to Death Valley have rare opportunity to go kayaking in an ancient lake (for a limited time)
Kayak in this rare lake in Death Valley before it dries up
A kayak on the Badwater Basin.

If the outdoors, an ancient lake, and stunning views are all things that make your Spidey senses tingle, you need to head to Death Valley as soon as possible. The National Park Service says there is a small window when you could kayak in a lake in Badwater Basin, and it's happening right now. Pack your gear and go on an adventure at Death Valley National Park.

The ancient lake is having a moment
The driest spot in the U.S. saw enough rain to turn the lowest elevation point in North America (which hits 282 feet below sea level) into a glorious lake where kayaks roam free. Though it is only temporary, Badwater Basin, located at the bottom of Death Valley National Park, a foot of water took over the normally dry salt flat to form Lake Manly.
Help from a hurricane
The unexpected additional inches of rainfall boosted Badwater Basin due to Hurricane Hilary in August 2023. Typically, Death Valley National Park gets two inches of rain a year, but because of the hurricane, the valley floor caught 4.9 inches in six months, with a bonus of 1.5 inches in early February.

Read more
We really wish these compact, Korea-exclusive RVs and campervans were available stateside
Lightweight, compact, and tidy, these three campers are everything we'd want in a road-ready rig
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper parked in a field.

Here in the U.S., RV'ing feels like an exclusively American pastime. But Europeans, Asians, and Australians have enjoyed caravanning and campervanning since, well, almost as long as caravans and campers have existed. Much of the world, however, eschews the "bigger is better" design ethos of most luxurious 'Merican-made motorhomes. They instead like to keep things lightweight, compact, and tidy, traveling with everything they need and nothing they don't. Korea, in particular, knows what's up when it comes to minimalist RVs and campervans. Case in point: These three camper models we really wish were available stateside.

Three Korean-built campers we really wish they'd sell stateside
Kia's Bongo is a cab-over pickup that's been a ubiquitous workhorse truck in South Korea for more than 20 years. It serves as the perfect base for this compact custom camper build. At roughly 21 feet long, it would classify as a Class B camper here in the U.S., with exactly enough living space to fit a wet bath, sleeping quarters, and a compact kitchen setup. It's remarkably similar to many mid-size campers we've seen stateside. But we appreciate a few thoughtful design touches that help it stand out, including a heated shoe storage area, an insect-repellent sliding screen "door," and a toilet that swivels to provide a little extra legroom in the very tight bathroom. There's also a large cabinet that opens to the outside for quick indoor/outdoor access to gear and small kitchen appliances.

Read more
We love this handsome van-life wood paneling, and it’s sustainable too
Lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly, Garnica paneling might be the very best wood for your van life build
Luxury vanlife build using Garnica lightweight poplar wood paneling.

If there's one thing the modern van life movement taught us, it's that living in your car doesn't have to feel like living in your car. The design of today's best custom campervans resembles many luxury studio apartments with high-end materials, finishes, and fixtures throughout. If you're building out your own custom campervan (or even daydreaming about it), you know that few choices can make as much of an impact as investing in good wood for your interior. If you're planning to spend months or longer on the road in your van, you're going to be looking at the walls and floors of your vehicle a lot. So why not invest in paneling you love? That's where Garnica comes in.

Upgrade the look of your van with Garnica's lightweight poplar paneling
The Spain-based company produces some of the lightest, most handsome, and most sustainable paneling that's perfect for RVs, campers, and campervans. Its poplar plywood paneling is available in four varieties: Efficiency, Performance, Ultralight, and Ultralight HPL. Each option is purpose-built with a particular goal in mind. If you're looking for budget-friendly, the Efficiency is your man. For weight-conscious setups (which is most van life builds), the Ultralight and Ultralight HPL are the way to go. If money is no object, the Performance line is Garnica's most premium paneling option.

Read more