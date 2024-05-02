Yosemite is getting a new luxury glamping site

Yosemite National Park is about to become one of the most coveted glamping destinations in spring 2025, and new lodgings are underway. Under Canvas unveiled plans for an outdoor luxury resort that will offer visitors complete immersion in nature alongside the comforts and amenities of a hotel.

Over the past decade, the upscale camping brand Under Canvas has established similar bucket-list-worthy glamping spots in popular locations like Acadia, The Smokey Mountains, and Zion National Park.

This is the company’s first-ever development in California, a plan that CEO Matt Gaghen has long awaited:

“Under Canvas’ expansion into California has been our goal since the brand’s inception in 2012,”

While the new development has been a long time in the works, the final touches are finally coming together, and visitors can book a tent with dates starting as soon as May 22, 2025.

Glamping will be located right outside the park for easy access

Under Canvas Yosemite will boast over 80 acres of mature forest growth and mountainside views, providing plenty of privacy. Although visitors may feel like they’re in the middle of nowhere, this glamping site is a short 10-minute drive from Yosemite’s Big Oak Flat park entrance.

Don’t want to drive into the park? Under Canvas glamping sites will be right next to a YARTS stop, the park’s official shuttle system that takes visitors into the heart of Yosemite Valley all summer long, free of cost.

Expect dozens of amenities to enjoy when out of the park

When you’re not spending time in the park, there will be plenty of amenities and experiences available at Under Canvas Yosemite, including:

High-end outdoor dining, locally sourced ingredients, local craft beers, and California wines

Customized adventures, arranged by a personal adventure concierge

Daily activities, including yoga, performances, music, and activities for children

Nightly fires, s’mores supplies, and naturally landscaped outdoor spaces for relaxation

USB battery packs for staying charged in the outdoors

Housekeeping services upon request

Organic luxury bath products

Pet-friendly accommodations

Breakfast options will range from a warm, balanced breakfast to convenient grab-and-go items, catering to visitors who need flexible options around their Yosemite itineraries. Check out a sample breakfast menu to get an idea of their upcoming offerings.

These luxury glamping tents are more like hotel rooms

What about the glamping tents themselves? Under Canvas’ sites focus on luxury and comfort. You can expect spacious and comfortable canvas tents with king-size beds, West Elm-curated decor, and a personal deck for enjoying the surrounding woods.

Bathroom and shower access hardly resembles the rustic commodes of traditional camping. Each glamping tent includes its own private bath, offering a hot shower and flush toilet for privacy and convenience.

Under Canvas champions sustainable design

Environmental consciousness is a core tenant of the Under Canvas mission. Focusing on eco-friendly layouts and tent materials helps the company reduce its environmental footprint. Solar technology is used whenever feasible, and water conservation methods are employed in each location.

Stargazers will appreciate the company’s commitment to reducing light pollution at its properties, with DarkSky certification at select sites. Yosemite is located miles from major cities, so guests can enjoy DarkSky certification awe-inspiring sky views from their private decks.

It’s never too soon to start planning your Yosemite trip, given the fact that the national park reservation requirements make last-minute planning challenging. So if you like the idea of being in the throws of nature without roughing it, these new glamping tents are worth checking out.

While the Under Canvas Yosemite glamping resort doesn’t open until next year, reservations are live, so book now to experience the first season.

