We’re all ready to get back out into the world again! And while we appreciate the great outdoors, glamping makes the outdoors a little more manageable than traditional camping. Besides, why add unnecessary stress after the year we all just endured? Glamping provides outdoor lovers with the chance to sleep under the stars, in comfort. If your ideal vision of disconnecting and being in tune with nature involves sipping wine in your robe and slippers on the balcony of your treehouse, then glamping is for you.

We’ve compiled the best glamping destinations across the country. From safari tents to RVs to treehouses, you’ll want to keep these sites in mind when planning your next getaway.

Flying Flags

Location: Buellton, California

Price: From $435/night

You can say you almost roughed it by sleeping in an upscale safari tent at Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground. Tents include a real bed, television, and mountain views. If a luxury safari tent still isn’t your cup of tea, you can also stay in a renovated vintage trailer. Each type of accommodation has its own backyard and a grill or fire pit. Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground is located about two hours north of Los Angeles.

The Mohicans

Location: Glenmont, Ohio

Price: From $250/night

The Mohicans is a treehouse resort in the heart of Amish country, Ohio. The resort has nine unique treehouses, open-air entrances and no lobby or common areas. A glimpse at what unique really means — treehouses include an airstream placed in the trees, hanging bridge entrances, floor-to-ceiling windows, two story treehouses, and amazing forest views. Nearby activities include; ziplining, Amish markets, canoeing, rafting, yoga, and mobile massages. The Mohicans is about an hour and a half northeast of Columbus.

Cabana

Locations: Los Angeles, California and Seattle, Washington

Price: From $200/night

Experience the comforts of a boutique hotel packed into a van with Cabana. Cabana offers fully equipped vans to make things simple for adventure travelers. In addition to providing guests with helpful overnight resources, Cabana Concierge will also create a customized itinerary based on a questionnaire to identify your preferences. Cabana can be rented from Seattle and Los Angeles.

Schnepf Farms

Location: Queen Creek, Arizona

Price: From $145/night

Schnepf Farms is a 300-acre organic peach farm that offers glamping in 1950s-era auto trailers. Overnight glamping can be paired with farm activities such as seasonal u-pick flowers and produce, bike rentals, and in-the-kitchen baking demos. Nearby, guests can wine taste, take a clay art studio class, or a guided astronomy course. Schnepf Farms is located about an hour southeast of Phoenix.

Getaway House

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Price: From $199/night

Getaway’s tiny cabins have one or two beds and are tiny, about 140 to 200 square feet tiny, and include everything you need and nothing you don’t. The best part is, every new Getaway booking results in planting one tree somewhere in the world. So far they have donated over 15,000 trees. How it works: Select a city you want to escape from, all Getaway outposts are located within a three-hour (maximum) drive from the city. Getaway locations include Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Boston, New York, Portland, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Houston, Cleveland, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Raleigh, and Washington, DC.

Glamping Hub

Location: Denver, Colorado

Price: From $114/night

Glamping Hub is an online booking platform for luxurious and unique outdoor accommodations. The site features over 30 different types of glamping accommodations, everything from treehouses to tiny homes, cabins, domes, villas, and even private islands. Our favorites include this yurt near Yosemite National Park and this container home near Joshua Tree National Park.

Editors' Recommendations