The ultimate list of top glamping locations in the United States

Caught the luxury glamping fever? Here's where you should go next

By
A fancy glamping setup at dusk
TheSang / Pixabay

The Dyrt is one of the best camping apps available for people in the U.S., and they just released their 2025 glamping awards, called the “Glampys.” Now in its fourth year running, the Glampys highlights the top glamping destinations in America. This year, we have some truly thrilling options, from covered wagons to cute cabins, and it was all made possible by the new 2o25 Ford Bronco Sport.

The top 5 glamping destinations according to The Dyrt

Gamping tent with wine
Vidar Nordli-Mathisen / Unsplash

The Dyrt’s founder, Sarah Smith, notes that all of the locations highlighted in the Glampys deserve a spotlight: “When we first started the Glampy Awards, its purpose was to shine a light on some of the rare finds across the country, glampgrounds that were offering something extraordinary and unique.”

These locations were nominated by The Dyrt’s vibrant camping community and awarded on a subjective basis based on categories such as overall glampiness, originality of design, immersion in nature, and surrounding views.

True to form, all of these properties are also near some bucket-list locales with plenty to see and do during your stay. Here are the top results.

Zion Glamping Adventures

Zion Glamping Adventures in Utah
Zion Glamping Adventures / The Dyrt

If you want a luxury camping experience in Utah, look no further than Zion Glamping Adventures. This destination is settled right at the base of a mountain, surrounded by the Canaan Mountain Wilderness. They even offer tours into the nearby canyon. This area is not far away from Zion National Park and offers a deluxe glamping experience with picnic tables, chairs, fire pits, a charcoal grill, and shared bathroom and shower facilities. Best of all, it’s pet-friendly and child-friendly.

If you want something truly special, try out the Rock Cavern option. This is a glamping option made from artificial rock that has a queen bed, private bathroom, air conditioning and heat, and a jacuzzi. This package also comes with complimentary breakfast.

North Haven Campground

Luxury Glamping in North Haven Campground in Idaho
North Haven Campground / The Dyrt

Birdwatchers will adore the North Haven Campground in Idaho. Since it’s so close to Kootenai National Wildlife Refuge and the Selkirk Loop, visitors can spot over 200 different bird species. Glamping options include luxury log cabins that can sleep four or eight people and have full kitchens, dining and living areas, heated floors, air conditioning, TVs, and sleeper sofas.

For something a bit more exciting, book one of their two new Conestoga glamping wagons. These come with king-sized beds and twin bunks, electricity, heat, a fridge and microwave, an outdoor grilling area, air conditioning, and access to a private bathhouse.

Twin Falls Ranch

Twin Falls Luxury Glamping Tents in Texas
Twin Falls Glamping / The Dyrt

The Guadalupe River State Park Area is well-known for its fantastic adventure experiences, but it’s also an excellent area for wine tasting and vineyards. Twin Falls Ranch in Texas has access to everything you need for a spectacular getaway. The Cascade Caverns are right nearby, and there are numerous hiking trails to explore, even on the campground. For those who love shopping, Boerne, Fredericksburg, and San Antonio are all accessible.

Glamping options include the Adventure Tent, which sleeps three or four people, the Escape Tent, which sleeps two, the Cozy Retreat, which sleeps two to four, and the Stargazer, which sleeps two to four. All tents are pet-friendly and have mountain views and Wi-Fi.

Untamed Honey Glampsites

Untamed Honey Glampsites in Georgia
Untamed Honey Glampsites / The Dyrt

Swinging all the way over to Georgia, Untamed Honey Glampsites is perfect for fishing enthusiasts. Clarks Hill Lake is great for fishing and boating, and you can also visit Elijah Clark State Park for some wild hikes. This campground offers six Luna Bell Tents beneath Georgia pines, and even waterfront options are available.

Each tent has a king or queen bed, curated decor, and access to community showers and bathrooms. You can drive in, walk in, or even boat in since these sites are accessible by watercraft.

Scruffy Buffalo Ranch

Scruffy Buffalo Ranch Luxury glamping domes
Scruffy Buffalo Ranch / The Dyrt

Idaho certainly is the place to be this year! Scruffy Buffalo Ranch joins North Haven in the top five, for good reason. This campground is right near City of Rocks National Reserve, a famous rock-climbing adventure with some great hikes. Once you’re done scaling those heights, head right down to Scruffy Buffalo Ranch for some much-needed R’n’R.

Scruffy Buffalo has some pretty great bell tents, but the star of the show is its five glamping geodomes, which are complete with windows and great views. For me, the star of the show definitely includes all the activities. Scruffy Buffalo Ranch offers a lot of fun things to do, including quality stargazing, trail rides, and even rodeos.

Overall, the Western side of the United States thrived during the Glampys this year, with glamp-grounds in Idaho winning three spots out of the top 10. Even the staff at The Dyrt were a bit surprised, but after seeing these Idaho locations, it makes sense. According to The Glampys, Idaho is the state to explore this year.

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
