 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

How to experience the magic of Zion National Park in fall

Fall magic awaits you at Zion National Park

By
Utah during the fall
Taha Raja/Getty Images / Getty Images

Zion National Park, located in southwestern Utah, is known for its dramatic landscapes, towering sandstone cliffs, deep canyons, and, most especially, its gorgeous fall colors. It might not be as popular as the Great Smoky Mountains or Acadia National Park, but Zion has its own special magic that can only be seen during the autumn months. Ready to experience Zion National Park in fall? Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your trip.

Make the most of your trip to Zion National Park in fall

View from Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah
evenfh / Adobe Stock

Zion National Park is a must-visit for leaf peepers this season. To make the most of your trip, plan your visit for mid-October, when the leaves will probably be at their peak. It’s tough to predict peak season, so consulting a fall foliage map can help you time your trip. You’ll enjoy gorgeous golden cottonwood trees and red western sycamores along the Virgin River, bronze gambel oak in mid-elevation, and bigtooth maple at higher elevations. You might also see canyon grape vine, which turns a bright yellow during this season.

Recommended Videos

Once you arrive, be prepared to pay the $35 vehicle entry fee when you first enter, which is valid for seven days, or consider purchasing an “America The Beautiful” pass for year-round access. Additionally, you may need a permit or reservation for several activities around the park, such as Angels Landing or The Narrows. You may also need reservations for camping or backpacking, so if you’d like to do one of these activities, be sure to plan early and register at Recreation.gov. While Zion National Park isn’t super crowded during the fall, you can always plan your trip for a weekday if you want to be sure to miss the crowds.

Related

Another thing to note is that it can be chilly at Zion National Park in the fall. The temperature ranges from 40-80°F (4-27°C) during the day, so be sure to dress in layers and wear sturdy, close-toed shoes for hikes. Bring snacks and water with you, and don’t forget to follow all park guidelines.

Top fall hikes at Zion National Park

Utah during the fall
Taha Raja/Getty Images / Getty Images

Angels Landing

  • Length: 5.4 miles round trip
  • Rating: Strenuous

If you’re able to secure one of the coveted lottery permits to climb up to Angels Landing, definitely take the opportunity. This is one of the best views in the park, but the hike can be difficult due to the steep inclines, narrow, exposed sections, and the crowds. Only take on this challenge if you have decent balance and are in good health. Due to the high vantage, it’s not recommended for anyone with a fear of heights.

The first part of the hike involves a steady climb up a series of switchbacks known as “Walter’s Wiggles,” which leads to Scout Lookout. This in itself is a great workout and has a fantastic view, so if this is all you’re up for, you’re still in for a treat. From Scout Lookout, the last half mile is the most challenging, so if steep drop-offs aren’t your thing, it’s best to stop here.

Riverside Walk

  • Length: 2 miles round trip
  • Rating: Easy

If you’re looking for an easy and accessible trail, the Riverside Walk is the best one for you. This trail starts at the Temple of Sinawava, which is the final stop on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and Shuttle route. Depending on the season, you may need to purchase a ticket for the shuttle, but usually, in the fall, it’s included in your park entry fee.

Since it’s paved and mostly flat, this trail is super accessible for kids of all ages and can accommodate strollers or wheelchairs. The cottonwood trees grow on both sides of the river, so you’ll see plenty of bright yellow and golden fall colors. You might even photograph some wildlife drinking from the river! At the end, you’ll come to the gateway to The Narrows, where you can wade in the river or simply enjoy the canyon.

Taylor Creek Trail (Kolob Canyons)

  • Length: 5 miles round trip
  • Rating: Moderate

Located in the Kolob Canyons section of the park, this trail takes you through a narrow canyon filled with vibrant maple and oak trees that turn brilliant shades of red and orange in the fall. The trailhead is located in the Kolob Canyons section of Zion, about 40 miles north of Zion Canyon, so you’ll need to enter through the Kolob Canyons Visitor Center off I-15 at exit 40.

Unlike other trails in Zion, the Taylor Creek Trail doesn’t require a permit or reservation for day hiking. However, keep in mind that parking at the trailhead is on a first come-first serve basis. During fall weekends, the parking can fill up fast, so arrive early if you can.

This trail can be somewhat unpredictable, so be prepared to get a little muddy. You may need to cross a couple shallow creeks, so wear waterproof footwear. The weather in the fall is generally mild, but it’s always a good idea to check the weather forecast for rain to avoid any flash floods that might ruin your hike. When in doubt, be sure to ask the National Park Service officers for trail conditions and risks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Our top picks for the most unforgettable fall foliage at Shenandoah National Park
Leaf-peeping opportunities you don't want to miss
Shenandoah National Park in the fall

Shenandoah National Park is a beautiful stretch of about 105 miles over the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. It's bordered by the Shenandoah Valley to the west and the Piedmont region to the east, all while being about 75 miles west of Washington, D.C. Established as a national park in December 1935, this piece of American soil has been the pinnacle of four-season beauty for generations, and it's most well known for its unforgettable fall foliage.

If you're looking to do some leaf-peeping this year, Shenandoah National Park always delivers. Here's everything you need to know about Shenandoah National Park fall foliage, as well as our top five leaf-peeping activities around the park.
What to know before you go to see fall foliage at Shenandoah National Park

Read more
Trail closures ensue after bear attack at Glacier National Park
Man is attacked by a bear at Glacier National Park. Trail closures ensue.
Glacier National Park morning mist over road

The National Park Service (NPS) at Glacier National Park has just announced the closure of their Highline Trail following a bear encounter that resulted in injuries to a visitor. The trail closure, which extends from Haystack Butte to Granite Park Chalet, will remain in effect until further notice as park rangers investigate the incident.

The encounter occurred near the Grinnell Glacier Overlook trailhead when a hiker and his group came across a bear. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was assisted by park rangers and fellow hikers to Granite Park Chalet. He was then airlifted by Two Bear Air to Apgar horse corrals and transported to Three Rivers by ambulance to a hospital in Whitefish, MT.

Read more
Everything you need to know about viewing fall foliage at Acadia National Park
Leaf-peeping opportunities at this national park destination
A spectacular view of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in fall

Acadia National Park  in Maine is one of the country's most well-loved destinations for seeing fall foliage. The unique mix of coastal cliffs, forests, and mountains has much to offer leaf-peepers, and a lot of that is due to the diverse variety of tree species found in the area. Multiple kinds of maples, birches, and oaks create a vibrant mix of reds, oranges, and yellows that you won't want to miss.

So, how do you make sure you catch it all this year? Here is everything you need to know about viewing Acadia National Park fall foliage.
How to time your trip to see peak foliage at Acadia National Park

Read more