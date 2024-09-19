 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Everything you need to know about viewing fall foliage at Acadia National Park

Leaf-peeping opportunities at this national park destination

By
A spectacular view of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in fall
James Griffiths / Adobe Stock

Acadia National Park  in Maine is one of the country’s most well-loved destinations for seeing fall foliage. The unique mix of coastal cliffs, forests, and mountains has much to offer leaf-peepers, and a lot of that is due to the diverse variety of tree species found in the area. Multiple kinds of maples, birches, and oaks create a vibrant mix of reds, oranges, and yellows that you won’t want to miss.

So, how do you make sure you catch it all this year? Here is everything you need to know about viewing Acadia National Park fall foliage.

Recommended Videos

How to time your trip to see peak foliage at Acadia National Park

Fall leaves over Acadia National Park
Pixabay / Pixabay

Just like with the aurora borealis, peak fall foliage can be difficult to predict. That said, it’s not impossible, especially with the help of foliage trackers like the one from Maine.gov. We know we’re in for an amazing season if we have a warm, wet summer followed by a cool, sunny fall with little frost.

Related

Generally, peak foliage in Acadia usually occurs in mid-October. You may see colors starting to change as early as late September or continuing into late October, but for most seasons, the second or third week of October provides the best chance. Of course, Mother Nature could have all sorts of plans, so pay attention to weather patterns.

How to avoid the crowds during Acadia’s peak fall season

Acadia National Park in the fall
Pixabay / Pixabay

Acadia National Park, which was first established as a National Monument in 1916, is one of the top 10 most visited national parks in the U.S. It sees around 4 million visitors annually. Because of that, the park can get crowded, especially during weekends in mid-October.

To help mitigate the crowds, park officials have implemented a reservation system between May and October. Remember to make your park reservation at Recreation.gov.

If you’re looking to avoid crowds, plan your visits around a convenient weekday, since weekends see the most traffic. Plan to arrive just after sunrise for the least amount of congestion or after 4 p.m., when most day-trippers and tour busses leave. Some areas might still have lingering crowds, but this can be a good time for scenic drives, shorter hikes, or catching sunsets at overlooks.

It’s important to book accommodations well in advance if you want to see the fall foliage. However, if options are limited, you might also find luck in towns that are a bit further away. Ellsworth, which is about a half-hour drive away, is a great alternative.

Top scenic spots for leaf-peeping at Acadia National Park

Fall foliage at Acadia National Park
piercepub / Pixabay

Now that you’ve planned your trip, where should you look to find the best views? Here are our top scenic spots.

Cadillac Mountain

Cadillac Mountain is the highest point on the Eastern Seaboard, so it’s no surprise that this is number one on our list. You’ll see a range of hues against the granite cliffs and the ocean. Visitors can hike to the summit via the Cadillac South Ridge Trail, which is 7 miles round-trip, or drive up the Cadillac Summit Road. If you plan to drive up, don’t forget to make a reservation. They’re required from late May to October. This area is a popular spot for sunrise and sunset views, but it’s definitely worth it.

Park Loop Road

Park Loop Road is a 27-mile scenic drive around Acadia National Park, and it’s one of the easiest ways to see fall foliage. It passes through many different elevation levels and has a bunch of scenic pullouts. This road also goes by many of Acadia’s top attractions, such as Sand Beach, Thunder Hole, and Otter Cliffs. If you want to cover a lot of ground without strenuous hiking, this is an excellent way to experience the park.

Jordan Pond

Jordan Pond is a must-see if you don’t mind an easy 3-mile loop hike. This pond is framed by twin mountains known as The Bubbles, and it has some of the best reflective views on the water. The path is relatively flat and is accessible to most visitors, but please take note that there is currently a road closure for a 0.3-mile section from the Jordan Pond Path to the Bubble Trail intersection.

Beehive Trail

If you’re an adventurer looking for a challenging hike, the Beehive Trail might just be the thing for you. It’s a short, 1.5-mile trail up some steep climbs, iron rungs, and narrow ledges. Needless to say, this hike isn’t for the faint of heart, but the views are incredibly rewarding. From the top of Beehive Trail, you’ll see expansive views of the surrounding forests and all the beauty they have to offer. For a less intense experience, the nearby Bowl Trail also provides similar views.

Acadia National Park has something to offer every fall foliage hunter. From beautiful drives to scenic hikes, you won’t be short of leaf-peeping opportunities if you time your stay right. Pay attention to foliage trackers and remember to create a reservation, and you’ll be well on your way to having the best fall foliage experience ever.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
How many clubs are in a golf bag? What you need to know
There is a rule to how many clubs go in a golf bag every player should know
A golfer carrying their bag on the course.

Learning how to play any sport takes time and patience to nail down the ins and outs. Then there are rules to the game you wouldn't even think of until you are in it, like how to pack your golf bag for tee time. If you think you can toss some irons in and be on your way to the green, put the clubs down for a second. Knowing how many clubs go in a golf bag won't only help separate you from the newbies but will prevent you from earning penalties while playing. Step up your golf knowledge with the rundown on golf club etiquette.
How many clubs can go in a golf bag?

The straight answer — 14 golf clubs is the limit for your golf bag. It gets more nuanced, but 14 of your favorite sticks is the max. This number won't vary from club to club or course to course. Fourteen is the number provided by the USGA (United States Golf Association) and the R&A (The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews), so the powers that be are all in agreement.
The exact rule to follow
For those who love to know the specific rules, there is one for the golf clubs. In The Player's Equipment USGA Rules of Golf, check out Rule 4 in the book, which tells players, "You must not start a round with more than 14 clubs or have more than 14 clubs during the round." From start to finish, every round must begin and end with the player having a total of 14 golf clubs. No wiggle room in there.
Why there is a limit on the number of clubs
From uniforms to the number of players on the field or court to the dimensions of equipment used — we follow the rules in sports. When it comes to the number of golf clubs in your bag, nobody knows why 14 was picked. But if you like the lore behind the law, it was in 1936 when John Jackson, the USGA President at the time, proposed the ruling in response to a player rolling into the 1935 U.S. Open with 32 clubs. It took two years for the rule to stick but has been the standard ever since. We're sure caddies everywhere are thankful.
What clubs to pack in a golf bag

Read more
Study reveals the dark side of visiting national parks
There's an environmental impact to visiting national parks
Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park Ledain via Pixabay / Pixabay

Yellowstone National Park, renowned for its breathtaking scenery and geothermal wonders, attracts millions of visitors each year. However, this influx of tourists comes with a significant environmental cost. According to a recent study published by PLOS, tourism to Yellowstone generates nearly 2.3 billion pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually, which is a staggering figure that not many people take into account when visiting the sights.
The dark side of visiting national parks

Read more
What is a semi-private golf course? What you need to know
What is a semi-private golf course? Here's why you should swing away on these kinds of greens
A gorgeous view of an empty golf course.

You aren't a crazy kind of golfer until you've driven by a course and wondered what type it is. Is it an exclusive private club? Is it one open to the public where everyone from college kids to retirees is fighting for the same tee time? What about something in between, like a semi-private golf course? What is a semi-private golf course? It's where cost meets prestige, allowing lovers of the game to putt on the same green in a way that works for everyone. Here's why a semi-private golf course should be on your radar for your next round.
The different types of golf courses

There are a variety of places to swing your irons. Where you normally sink your shot might depend on how often you go, how well you want to know the place, how well you want them to know you, and your financial budget. The main types of golf courses people play on are public courses, private courses, and semi-private courses.

Read more