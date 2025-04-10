 Skip to main content
Want to see wildlife up close? Head to these 7 national parks

Here are the nest national parks for spotting wildlife

By
A view of the grand canyon during the day
Quinn Nietfeld / Unsplash

National Park Week is right around the corner, and to celebrate, the National Park Service has introduced a fee-free day for Easter Sunday on April 20th. If you’re itching to explore a national park this spring, KÜHL has just released a new study that ranks the top U.S. national parks for wildlife spotting based on species diversity and visitor interest across eight categories: mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and more. Here are the top seven!

Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon Sunset
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

If you want to see the most wildlife this April, head to Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, according to the study. This park ranks first for birdwatching, with 447 species in the area, including some rare finds like the California condor, peregrine falcon, and red crossbill. It also comes in second place for spotting mammals, with 91 different species. Reptile lovers will also appreciate 58 species like Gila monsters and short-horned lizards, and 142 species of arachnids like spiders and scorpions.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains in October
David Hertle / Unsplash

The Great Smoky Mountains are not only great for viewing fall colors. In fact, you can see quite a lot of wildlife here. With 52 documented species of amphibians, 198 species of slugs and snails, and a bone-chilling 969 species of spiders, the chances of you encountering some critters is very high. Of course, you’ll see plenty of mammals here between Tennessee and North Carolina, including bears, deer, and even wild hogs.

Big Bend National Park

Chihuahuan Mountain Range at Big Bend National Park
Alex Moliski / Unsplash

Located in Southwest Texas along the Rio Grande, Big Bend National Park ranks third for its diverse wildlife, including 59 species of reptiles, 412 species of birds, and 80 species of mammals. From diamondback rattlesnakes to javelinas and bobcats, Big Bend is a park you won’t want to miss.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

carlsbad caverns
zeesstof / Getty Images

The caverns at Carlsbad Caverns National Park house a bunch of fun creatures for you and your family to find. Ranked at fourth place, this national park is famous for its population of Brazilian free-tailed bat emergences. It’s ranked fourth in birdwatching with 362 species, fifth for reptiles at 43 species, and seventh for mammals like Rocky Mountain elk at 68 species.

Redwood National Park

redwoods forest
Kristin Piljay / Getty Images

Off the coast of Northern California, Redwood National Park is an iconic spot for wildlife sightings between the giant redwood trees. Here, you can spot animals like Roosevelt elk and even river otters. Speaking of rivers, there are about 112 species of fish here, including salmon and tidewater goby.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Guadalupe Mountains National Park
Ryuta F / Unsplash

Guadalupe Peak, which is the highest point in Texas, has everything you need for a great National Park Week weekend, including panoramic views and plenty of wildlife. This area has 47 species of slugs and snails, including the Schell Creek Mountain snail, as well as 43 reptile species like the Southwestern fence lizard and 69 mammals, including mule deer and porcupines.

Everglades National Park

Pelican flying over the waters at Everglades National Park
Joseph Corl / Unsplash

Swinging down to Florida, the Everglades ranks third for reptiles (no surprise there!). There are 297 species of fish and 358 species of birds. To see the most wildlife at this national park, I recommend heading down the Anhinga Trail, where you’re sure to spot American alligators and wading birds.

Sarah Joseph
Joshua Tree National Park to close busiest entrance for massive revamp: What to know
West entrance at Joshua Tree National Park undergoes massive transformations
joshua trees in desert

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the most ecologically interesting national parks in the country, so it's great to see that it's getting some TLC. This April, the National Park Service is closing down all traffic from Monday, April 7th, to Thursday, April 10th, for some updates to the West entrance station.

As the busiest entry point in the park, seeing a whopping 515,000 vehicles in 2023, this new entrance station will be built one-third mile south of the current location and will feature two inbound lanes and one outbound lane, as well as a bypass lane in each direction. Four booths will be constructed in place of the one that's already there, which is going to improve park access for everyone. This project is funded by fee revenue through the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

Blue Ridge Parkway begins major repairs—what to know for your trip
The latest updates on the Blue Ridge Parkway Restoration project
blue ridge mountains along blue ridge parkway

Back in September of 2024, Hurricane Helene decimated the Blue Ridge Parkway and much of the surrounding area. In the past several months, officials have identified at least 57 landslides across about 200 miles in North Carolina, but the good news is that the National Park Service has mobilized several ongoing efforts to restore the parkway.

The extent of the damage is still widespread despite the valiant efforts already taken by officials and locals alike. Tree fall, erosion, and culvert damage have compromised practically every corner, including historic and non-historic structures, landscapes, and cultural sites. The highest concentration of damage was assessed to be the stretch between Linville Falls (milepost 317) to Mount Mitchell State Park (milepost 349), with over four dozen landslides.

The change at Acadia National Park you need to know before you visit
NPS move towards sustainability with cashless payments at Acadia
Thunder Hole, Acadia National Park, Maine

National parks around the country are preparing for the peak season's traffic, but with potential ranger shortages and rising visitation numbers, the National Park Service seeks to reduce transaction times and save money. One of the easiest and most sustainable ways to do this is to go cashless.  Several national parks, like the Badlands and Death Valley, have already made the switch, but as of April 15th, Acadia National Park will officially join the list.

One of the primary factors in this decision is that cash payments represent less than 5% of the transactions in the park. However, during the peak season, rangers can spend up to eight and a half hours per day completing all of the documentation required for cash receipts. This transition to cash promises to free up park staff for more important projects like sustainability measures and visitor services.

