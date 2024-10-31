You won't regret visiting one of these amazing national parks in Texas

The Lone Star State has a lot to offer when it comes to national parks. There are two official ones: Big Bend and Guadalupe Mountains. Here’s everything you need to know about these amazing national parks in Texas.

Big Bend National Park

Big Bend National Park is located in the Chihuahuan Desert in Southwestern Texas and is well known for its jaw-dropping cliffs, the winding Rio Grande River, and starlit skies. Adventurers come from across the globe to find peace and tranquility in the isolation of Big Bend.

Things to see

Everyone loves a good photo op, so here are our best recommendations:

Santa Elena Canyon: One of Big Bend National Park’s most prominent photo opportunities is the Santa Elena Canyon. People love this location because of the towering limestone cliffs carved by the Rio Grande River. The sheer scale of the canyon walls and the reflections on the water create dramatic compositions that you won’t want to miss out on.

The Window: The Window is a famous gap between the rocks, accessible through the Window Trail. This spot is particularly beautiful during sunset, when the sun sinks directly through the gap.

Balanced Rock: This massive boulder, perched on two other rock formations, is accessible through the short Grapevines Hills Trail.

Activities to do

With over 800,000 acres to explore, scenic drives are one of the top ways to enjoy Big Bend National Park. For the best experience, we recommend the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive, which has several photo opportunities along its 30-mile stretch. The best part is that you can stop at places like Tuff Canyon and Sam Nail Ranch along the way.

As for animal sightings, you might see everything from black bears to mountain lions, but one of the real prizes is the desert bighorn sheep.

Big Bend has over 150 miles of hiking trails to explore, and there’s something here for every skill level. For a beginner-friendly trek, try the Hot Springs Trail, a 1-mile roundtrip hike that leads to some historic hot springs along the Rio Grande. Those who would like a more moderate challenge should try the Lost Mine Trail, which is 4.8 miles long roundtrip and takes you through forests and along ridges. One of the most difficult trails includes Marufo Vega Trail, which is 14 miles of strenuous hiking up rugged and remote sides of the park. If you plan on hiking, make sure you bring plenty of water.

Due to the vastness of the sky, Big Bend National Park is one of the best places in the U.S. for stargazing and astrophotography. There isn’t any light pollution, so the skies truly do get darker than dark. You’ll see the Milky Way like you’ve never seen it before.

If you and your crew want to see Big Bend National Park in a new way, why not try a river activity such as kayaking, rafting, or canoeing down the Rio Grande? Several local outfitters offer river tours. Believe it or not, you can also fish while at Big Bend if you have a Texas Fishing license. The protocol here is catch-and-release, but you’ll still have plenty of fun.

Camping is always an option. There are several campgrounds around the park, including Chisos Basin Campground, which has facilities like restrooms, running water, and food storage lockers. It also has 60 campsites, some of which you can reserve and some available on a first-come, first-served basis. You could also head over to the east side of the park to the Rio Grande Village Campground, which has 100 sites. Staying in your RV? No problem. The Rio Grande Village RV Campground has 25 sites for RVs that include electricity, water, and sewage.

If you’re planning to visit Big Bend, don’t forget to purchase your $30 private vehicle pass, which is valid for seven days.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Guadalupe Mountains National Park is quite a bit smaller than Big Bend at 86,000 acres. That said, you won’t want to miss its grandeur. Located near the Texas-New Mexico border, this national park is home to the Guadalupe Mountain Range and many other spectacular sites. Ticket fees are about $10 per person, valid for seven days.

Things to see

Highest peaks in Texas: Guadalupe Peak, El Capitan, Bush Mountain, and Hunter Peak are in the top four in Texas.

Fossilized reef: Within the park, you have the chance to experience the remnants of an ancient Permian Reef, where you'll find fossils embedded in the limestone, which according to scientists are approximately 260 million years old.

Frijole Ranch and Williams Ranch: If you've ever wondered what life was like for settlers, these two ranches offer a glimpse of the past.

McKittrick Canyon: This canyon is fantastic any time of year, but especially during the fall. Take the trail through numerous deciduous trees.

Activities to do

The hiking trails at Guadalupe are unmatched. For a short, paved loop, try the Pinery Trail, which is under a mile. It leads to the old ruins of the Pinery Stagecoach Station, which was once part of the Butterfield Overland Mail route. For something more moderate, try Devil’s Hall Trail, which is a 4.2-mile roundtrip trek that leads through the rocky wash of Pine Spring Canyon. By far the most difficult trail at Guadalupe is the Bush Mountain Trail, which is 11.4 miles roundtrip and is very strenuous due to the steep ascents and difficult terrain.

You have several options for campgrounds. The Pine Springs one is located near the Pine Springs Visitor Center, close to the southern entrance of the park. There are 20 tent sites and 19 RV spots, with access to restrooms with flush toilets, potable water, picnic tables, and grills. The only downside is no showers. Dog Canyon Campground also has no showers, but it’s more remote and quieter than Pine Springs, with only nine tent sites and four RV spots.

Horseback riding is also popular here, but it’s only permissible on the Frijole Ranch and the Salt Basin Dunes trails. Horses aren’t the only animals you’ll see out there, though. There are mule deer, mountain lions, black bears, javelinas, and many species of birds.

Both Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park are symbols of pride for Texans. If you’re looking to visit one of these two great national parks, you’re in for a real treat.