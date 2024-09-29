NPS to reduce aoudad population at Big Bend to protect native bighorn sheep.

With its rocky mountain landscapes and diverse desert ecosystems, Big Bend National Park in Texas has become a beloved destination for all kinds of adventure seekers since its creation in 1933. One of the greatest sights in the park is the desert bighorn sheep, but the park’s herd of bighorn sheep might be in trouble thanks to a non-native species of sheep. As the bighorn population dwindles, the National Park Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife have banded together to conduct a special project before they go extinct in the park. Here’s everything you need to know about the efforts and when parts of Big Bend will be closed.

Big Bend National Park’s fight to save the bighorn sheep

For many years, the native bighorn sheep in Big Bend have had to compete for limited resources with a large population of non-native aoudad sheep, also known as Barbary sheep, native to North Africa. The aoudads have blocked bighorns from accessing water and threatened the park’s biodiversity. They have also become a danger to park visitors just trying to experience the beauty of Big Bend.

To solve the problem, Big Bend National Park will temporarily close several areas around the park on October 9 and 10 this year. The project will begin with a survey of the bighorn sheep population, followed by a reduction of the aoudad population. According to the National Park Service, trained staff will use helicopters in aerial shooting operations to manage the non-native aoudad population, allowing native bighorn sheep to thrive.

The Mesa de Anguila, Deadhorse Mountains, Dagger Flat Road, and Old Ore Road will be closed during operations and will reopen once they are completed. Despite these closures, many popular park areas, such as the Rio Grande and Santa Elena Canyon Trail, will remain accessible.