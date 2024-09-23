Headed to Smoky Mountains soon? Watch out for these road closures

It’s no surprise that autumn is one of the most popular times to visit the Great Smoky Mountains. However, visitors looking to experience the fall foliage this year should be aware of several temporary road closures and maintenance projects announced by the National Park Service (NPS). From September 23 to 27, these projects could affect your travel plans.

Everything you need to know about the Smoky Mountain road closures

From September 23 through September 26, park maintenance crews will implement temporary single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Crews will be conducting several maintenance activities, including mowing, cleaning ditches, removing fallen trees and branches, picking up litter, and repairing guardrails — all in preparation for the prettiest time of year.

Recommended Videos

The single-lane closures may cause delays for travelers, so visitors are advised to plan extra time for their journeys. Drivers are urged to reduce their speeds, drive with caution, and remain vigilant for workers and equipment on the road.

In addition to the single-lane closures on the Spur, River Road will be completely closed for two nights (from the evening of September 25 through the morning of September 26, and again from the evening of September 26 through the morning of September 27) to accommodate the ongoing work. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and will include the boundary in Gatlinburg to the intersection of Newfound Gap Road and US Highway 441. These nighttime closures are part of the Great American Outdoors Act-funded project, which focuses on rehabilitating the first two miles of Newfound Gap Road near Gatlinburg.