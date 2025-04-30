Once nearly impossible to visit, this country could soon welcome the world

For most of the world, Turkmenistan remains a mystery. Landlocked in Central Asia, it’s the second largest country in the region, yet it’s one of the least-known nations globally. Part of the reason for its obscurity? Turkmenistan has long maintained some of the strictest visa policies in the world. Independent travelers could only access the country on a transit visa, typically valid for just 3 to 7 days, or by joining a guided tour that required pre-arranged, government-approved invitations.

But that may soon change. According to The Independent, Turkmenistan has passed a new law that simplifies the visa process. Under the new system, travelers will only need to fill out an online form, eliminating the need for a formal invitation. Although President Serdar Berdymukhamedov will have the final say on the specifics (including the types of electronic visas and their validity) the new process promises to make visiting Turkmenistan far easier for travelers.

Recommended Videos

Exploring the unique country of Turkmenistan

So, what’s there to do once you arrive? Simply being in Turkmenistan is an experience in itself. The capital, Ashgabat, known as the “White City,” is an incredible sight, with buildings covered in gleaming white marble and adorned with golden statues and massive monuments. Even the cars, trucks, and buses are often white, giving the city a surreal, almost dreamlike atmosphere.

Venture beyond the capital and you’ll find the Door to Hell, a natural gas crater near Darvaza that has been burning since the 1980s.

For history enthusiasts, the ancient city of Mary, also known as Merv, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-visit. As one of the oldest and most significant cities along the Silk Road, Merv offers plenty of archaeological treasures, with ruins such as Erk Kala, Gyz Gala, and Sultan Kala offering a glimpse into its past.

In the city of Türkmenabat, the Turkmenbashi Ruhy Mosque stands as one of Central Asia’s largest mosques, famous for its breathtaking architecture and intricate tilework. It’s safe to say that visiting Turkmenistan is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.