 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Once nearly impossible to visit, this country could soon welcome the world

Turkmenistan just got easier to visit

By
Turkmenistan
Matyas Rehak / Shutterstock

For most of the world, Turkmenistan remains a mystery. Landlocked in Central Asia, it’s the second largest country in the region, yet it’s one of the least-known nations globally. Part of the reason for its obscurity? Turkmenistan has long maintained some of the strictest visa policies in the world. Independent travelers could only access the country on a transit visa, typically valid for just 3 to 7 days, or by joining a guided tour that required pre-arranged, government-approved invitations.

But that may soon change. According to The Independent, Turkmenistan has passed a new law that simplifies the visa process. Under the new system, travelers will only need to fill out an online form, eliminating the need for a formal invitation. Although President Serdar Berdymukhamedov will have the final say on the specifics (including the types of electronic visas and their validity) the new process promises to make visiting Turkmenistan far easier for travelers.

Recommended Videos

Exploring the unique country of Turkmenistan

Door to Hell Turkmenistan
lotte grimberg / Shutterstock

So, what’s there to do once you arrive? Simply being in Turkmenistan is an experience in itself. The capital, Ashgabat, known as the “White City,” is an incredible sight, with buildings covered in gleaming white marble and adorned with golden statues and massive monuments. Even the cars, trucks, and buses are often white, giving the city a surreal, almost dreamlike atmosphere.

Related

Venture beyond the capital and you’ll find the Door to Hell, a natural gas crater near Darvaza that has been burning since the 1980s. 

For history enthusiasts, the ancient city of Mary, also known as Merv, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-visit. As one of the oldest and most significant cities along the Silk Road, Merv offers plenty of archaeological treasures, with ruins such as Erk Kala, Gyz Gala, and Sultan Kala offering a glimpse into its past.

In the city of Türkmenabat, the Turkmenbashi Ruhy Mosque stands as one of Central Asia’s largest mosques, famous for its breathtaking architecture and intricate tilework. It’s safe to say that visiting Turkmenistan is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
From beaches to cities: The 10 best bachelor party spots around the world
Ready to plan an unforgettable bachelor party?
Pouring champagne at bachelor party

Bachelor parties have come a long way from the wild, messy nights of bad decisions and blurry memories (though, let’s be real, that can still happen). These days, bachelor parties are all about bonding with your best buddies, making memories, and celebrating the big day in a way that’s more about experience than chaos. I have seen my fair share of bachelor parties out and about, some of them in places you’d never expect.

Whether you're after something laid-back, adventurous, or just downright epic, the right destination can set the stage for an incredible time. From the busy streets of New Orleans to the cool vibes of international gems like Lisbon, we've rounded up the best bachelor party destinations around the world that are guaranteed to make your last hurrah one for the books.

Read more
New luxury rail tour will take travelers around the world in 100 days
This train journey costs $141,125 per person
Foliage in North Conway NH

A new luxury rail tour is set to take travelers on a once-in-a-lifetime journey around the world. Adventures By Train has announced its flagship tour, Around the World by Train in 100 Days, with the first departure scheduled for March 17, 2026. This exclusive small-group experience will visit 14 countries across four continents, including France, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Japan, Canada, and the USA.

Throughout the 100-day journey, travelers will experience a range of unforgettable moments, from traversing the Swiss Alps to enjoying high-speed rail in China and attending classical concerts in Vienna. The trip also includes rides on Japan's bullet train and the California Zephyr Amtrak route through the Rocky Mountains.

Read more
Why France is the most visited country in the world
France welcomed more than 89 million visitors in 2024
Provence France

Data from the World Tourism Barometer from UN Tourism shows that international travel has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 1.4 billion people traveling globally in 2024. But where are all these travelers headed? For many, the answer remains the same, France. As the most visited country in the world, it continues to captivate millions each year with its timeless charm.

Growing up, France was always a destination I dreamed about. It seemed to be at the top of everyone's list when I spoke to people who had never traveled to Europe before. The dream of sipping coffee at a charming café or strolling around the Eiffel Tower in Paris was always an appealing thought. But it’s not just Paris that draws people in. The South of France, with its picturesque villages and stunning beaches, has a way of calling to travelers from all over the world, and the French countryside is a dream for wine lovers. With so many irresistible destinations, it’s no wonder France holds the title of the most visited country in the world.
Why France holds the title of the most visited country in the world

Read more