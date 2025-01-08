Want to work remotely in Asia? Taiwan’s digital nomad visa has officially launched

Taiwan has officially joined the growing list of countries offering digital nomad visas, making it easier than ever for remote workers to live and work in the island nation. Launched at the start of this year, Taiwan’s new digital nomad visa allows eligible foreign workers to stay on the island for up to six months, providing a unique opportunity to experience one of Asia’s most popular destinations while continuing remote work.

Currently, U.S. citizens can visit Taiwan on a short-term tourist visa for up to 90 days, according to the U.S. State Department. However, the new visa option offers an extended stay, making it ideal for digital nomads looking to immerse themselves in Taiwan’s rich culture.

This initiative is part of Taiwan’s larger strategy to attract skilled foreign workers, with a goal of bringing in 400,000 people by 2032. In the face of a workforce shortage, Taiwan is offering this visa as a way to boost its talent pool and continue its economic growth.

Living and working in Taiwan also means the chance to explore the country’s fascinating temples, markets, mountains, and beaches – all just a short distance away from your workday!

How to get your digital nomad visa

To apply for Taiwan’s digital nomad visa, you’ll need to meet a few requirements. First, you must work remotely and earn a minimum of $60,000 in the past year if you’re 30 years old or above, or $24,000 if you’re between the ages of 20 and 29. The application process is simple and can be completed online.

Once approved, the visa is valid for six months, with the option to extend for an additional six months, allowing you to stay in Taiwan for up to a year in total.

In addition to the visa, Taiwan plans to roll out further programs to attract and support digital nomads, including opportunities for investment and entrepreneurship. The country is also looking to collaborate with neighboring destinations like South Korea and Japan, both of which have launched their own digital nomad visas.