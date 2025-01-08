 Skip to main content
Want to work remotely in Asia? Taiwan’s digital nomad visa has officially launched

The visa allows you to work remotely in Taiwan for up to six months.

By
Taiwan
高捷 / Pixabay

Taiwan has officially joined the growing list of countries offering digital nomad visas, making it easier than ever for remote workers to live and work in the island nation. Launched at the start of this year, Taiwan’s new digital nomad visa allows eligible foreign workers to stay on the island for up to six months, providing a unique opportunity to experience one of Asia’s most popular destinations while continuing remote work.

Currently, U.S. citizens can visit Taiwan on a short-term tourist visa for up to 90 days, according to the U.S. State Department. However, the new visa option offers an extended stay, making it ideal for digital nomads looking to immerse themselves in Taiwan’s rich culture.

This initiative is part of Taiwan’s larger strategy to attract skilled foreign workers, with a goal of bringing in 400,000 people by 2032. In the face of a workforce shortage, Taiwan is offering this visa as a way to boost its talent pool and continue its economic growth.

Living and working in Taiwan also means the chance to explore the country’s fascinating temples, markets, mountains, and beaches – all just a short distance away from your workday!

How to get your digital nomad visa

Taiwan
Lccrichard / Pixabay

To apply for Taiwan’s digital nomad visa, you’ll need to meet a few requirements. First, you must work remotely and earn a minimum of $60,000 in the past year if you’re 30 years old or above, or $24,000 if you’re between the ages of 20 and 29. The application process is simple and can be completed online.

Once approved, the visa is valid for six months, with the option to extend for an additional six months, allowing you to stay in Taiwan for up to a year in total.

In addition to the visa, Taiwan plans to roll out further programs to attract and support digital nomads, including opportunities for investment and entrepreneurship. The country is also looking to collaborate with neighboring destinations like South Korea and Japan, both of which have launched their own digital nomad visas.

The largest hotel in the world: A mind-blowing 7,000+ rooms in Malaysia
Put on your walking shoes when you're visiting this hotel.
First World Hotel

As someone who’s spent years bouncing between destinations, staying in everything from tiny airport hotels to the colossal resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, I thought I’d seen it all when it comes to hotels. Spoiler alert: I hadn’t. The largest hotel in the world doesn’t just raise the bar; it tosses the bar out of sight.

With a mind-blowing 7,000+ rooms, this hotel is a destination in itself. It’s the kind of place that makes even the most luxurious resorts look like cozy bed-and-breakfasts. In this post, we’re diving into everything you need to know about the largest hotel in the world – what makes it so incredible, its standout features, and even a few other hotels that have come close to stealing its crown.
What is the largest hotel in the world?

Read more
High-end shopping: Study reveals what luxury travelers buy around the world
This is what the wealthy buy when they travel
outside of a Prada store

Did you know that some luxury travelers spend millions on high-end purchases during their trips? A new study by Judaica WebStore takes a closer look at the luxury shopping habits of wealthy travelers, uncovering the most sought-after items and the destinations where high-end purchases thrive. From custom jewelry to rare wines, here’s a breakdown of the top luxury items travelers buy on vacation.
Top luxury purchases travelers make on vacation

 
Custom jewelry
Custom jewelry is a favorite buy among luxury travelers, with prices ranging from $5,000 to $150,000. New York City is a hotspot for engagement rings from Tiffany & Co., while Dubai’s Gold Souk is perfect for one-of-a-kind gold pieces. Paris remains the go-to for high-end jewelry, featuring names like Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier.
Fine art
Art lovers often find themselves in Paris, Florence, or New York, where fine art can range from $10,000 to $1 million. Paris offers iconic galleries and auctions, while Florence attracts buyers of Renaissance masterpieces. New York, with events like Art Basel, is a prime spot for rare finds.
Limited-edition handbags
Handbags, especially limited-edition ones, draw the rich to Paris, Milan, and Tokyo. The Hermès Birkin in Paris is legendary, while Milan offers exclusive Gucci and Prada collections. In Tokyo, Louis Vuitton offers bags designed just for Japanese buyers. Prices run from $1,500 to $150,000.
Exotic spices and gourmet ingredients
For foodies, Morocco, India, and Italy are top destinations. Morocco’s markets are filled with fragrant spices, while India’s Kashmir region is known for its prized saffron and Italy’s Piedmont region is famous for its white truffles. Prices for these items are typically between $50 and $1,000.
Antiques and collectibles
Collectors flock to London, Istanbul, and Jerusalem for antiques and unique religious and historical items. London’s Portobello Road, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, and Jerusalem’s Old City offer treasures ranging from $50 to $100,000.
Perfumes
Perfume is a classic luxury item, with Paris and Grasse offering bespoke options -- Fragonard in Paris and Grasse’s workshops let travelers put together their own fragrances. These luxury perfumes range from $500 to $10,000.
Luxury wines and spirits
When it comes to wine and spirits, travelers head to Bordeaux for private tours and tastings, Scotland, where collectors can find exclusive Scotch whiskies, and Italy’s Piedmont region, known for its coveted Barolo wines. Rare bottles can go for up to $10,000
Handcrafted leather goods
Florence’s Santa Croce district, Marrakech, and Paris are top spots for leather goods. From bags to belts, these handcrafted items range from $500 to $5,000. 
Fine china and glassware
Vienna, Prague, and London are home to some of the world’s finest porcelain and glassware. Prices for these items range from $200 to $5,000, with each piece carefully crafted to appeal to collectors.
Luxury watches
Timepieces remain a timeless investment. Geneva and Zurich lead the way with iconic brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet, with prices ranging from $5,000 to over $1 million.

Read more
How to cure motion sickness permanently: Effective strategies for lasting relief
It's time to stop motion sickness once and for all
Person sitting inside an airplane using a phone

Motion sickness can turn travel into a nightmare. If you’ve experienced nausea, dizziness, or fatigue while in motion, you’re not alone. Having dealt with it myself, I feel like I’ve tried everything. While remedies like ginger chews can offer some relief, they don't exactly provide a lasting solution. After diving deep into this topic to find answers for myself, I’m here to help you answer the question of how to cure motion sickness permanently. 
What causes motion sickness?

Before diving into solutions, it helps to understand why motion sickness happens in the first place. Motion sickness occurs when there’s a disconnect between what your eyes see, what your inner ear senses, and how your brain processes this information. 

Read more