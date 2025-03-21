 Skip to main content
Corona Island is officially open — here’s how to visit the tropical retreat

A look inside this sustainable paradise

By
Corona Island
Corona Island

For travelers seeking a secluded slice of paradise, Corona Island is now welcoming guests. This eco-protected retreat, located off the coast of Colombia, was originally launched in 2021 as an exclusive, invite-only experience. Now, for the first time, it’s available for booking on major travel platforms.

Accessible only by boat, Corona Island offers a unique experience for travelers. Guests can stay in one of ten premium waterfront bungalows, each featuring a private jacuzzi and ocean views, or opt for a limited all-inclusive day trip pass. 

Sustainability in paradise

Corona Island
Corona Island

Corona Island isn’t just a tropical getaway – it’s a model for sustainable tourism. As the world’s first and only island to earn Oceanic Global’s prestigious three-star plastic-free Blue Seal, it stands out for its commitment to eco-friendly practices. Single-use plastics have been completely eliminated, and every aspect of the island’s operations follows sustainable best practices at scale.

The island’s design blends seamlessly with nature, incorporating solar energy, native materials like guadua, and traditional construction techniques such as bahareque. Even the dining experience embraces sustainability, with a menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, including baked goods made with native fruits (all included in the stay).

Beyond relaxation, guests can take part in eco-conscious activities that help preserve the island’s natural beauty. From yoga and paddleboarding to coral reef restoration and mangrove planting, every experience is designed to leave a positive impact on the environment.

How to book your stay

Corona Island
Corona Island

Visiting Corona Island is just a few clicks away. Travelers can book their stay by visiting www.livecoronaisland.com or searching for Corona Island on Airbnb, Expedia, and Booking.com.

Each booking includes round-trip speedboat transportation from Cartagena, all meals throughout the stay, a private waterfront bungalow, and exclusive access to sunbeds and loungers with ocean views. Of course, no Corona experience would be complete without the beer, which is also included.

For those looking to enhance their getaway, a variety of unique experiences, from water sports to eco-preservation activities, can be booked separately.

