Planning a boating trip? Here are the hottest Caribbean locations for 2025

The Bahamas is 2025's most popular Caribbean boating spot.

If you’re dreaming of a Caribbean boating adventure in 2025, now is the time to start planning. Getmyboat, the world’s largest boat rental marketplace, just released its list of the hottest boating destinations in the Caribbean for the upcoming year. 

By analyzing demand and rental data from 2024, Getmyboat has pinpointed the most popular cities and islands for boaters. Ready to set sail? Here’s where you’ll want to drop anchor in 2025.

1. Nassau, The Bahamas

Nassau
rhae / Pixabay

Nassau, Bahamas is the place to be for bright turquoise waters and island-hopping adventures.  It’s the busiest boat rental destination in the Caribbean, and for good reason. With easy access to the Exuma Cays, you can visit the famous Pig Beach, snorkel in the stunning Thunderball Grotto, or go on a fishing charter for a full day at sea. Powerboats are the most popular choice here, so if you’re after speed and adventure, Nassau’s got you covered.

2. Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico
Lenzatic / Pixabay

Next up, we have Fajardo, Puerto Rico,  a must-visit for those looking to experience the beauty of bioluminescent bays and gorgeous nature reserves. The most popular boats here are yachts, perfect for a luxurious day on the water. Take a boat trip to Icacos Island or Vieques for snorkeling and diving opportunities, and don’t forget to check out the nearby Cordillera Nature Reserve while you’re in the area.

3. Cartagena, Colombia

Yacht
GioeleFazzeri / Pixabay

In third place is Cartagena, Colombia, a destination known for its stunning coastlines and rich culture. The most popular boat here is the catamaran, which offers plenty of space for groups and families to enjoy a day out on the water. A favorite boating activity is a day trip to the Rosario Islands, where you can explore colorful coral reefs, an abundance of sea life, and immaculate beaches. 

The best Caribbean boating locations: The full list

Boat
Ma_Frank / Pixabay
  1. Nassau, The Bahamas
  2. Fajardo, Puerto Rico
  3. Cartagena, Colombia
  4. Bavaro, Dominican Republic
  5. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  6. Jan Thiel, Curacao
  7. Montego Bay, Jamaica
  8. Oranjestad, Aruba
  9. Leeward Settlement, Turks & Caicos
  10. San Juan, Puerto Rico
  11. San Pedro, Belize

