Luxury travelers say they’re avoiding this one trend in 2025

If there’s one thing affluent travelers are steering clear of in 2025, it’s sameness.

According to the newly released 2025 Luxury Travel Report from Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the biggest turnoff for today’s high-end jet-setters isn’t long flights or price hikes, it’s what the report calls “Beige-ification.” The term captures a growing dissatisfaction with the copy-and-paste culture of luxury travel, where experiences, design, and service have become nearly indistinguishable from one destination to the next.

Conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, the study surveyed 503 affluent travelers, all with household incomes above $250,000 and travel budgets exceeding $10,000 annually. Their message was clear: they’re willing to spend more and go farther to avoid the algorithm-driven sameness that’s come to dominate the industry. In fact, 6 in 10 respondents said luxury hotels today “feel beige,” offering the same neutral aesthetics, curated-but-bland menus, and cookie-cutter amenities no matter where they are in the world.

Diving deeper into Beige-ification

The desire to escape sameness isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s emotional. More than half (56%) of surveyed travelers said they’ve experienced “destination disillusionment,” the feeling of arriving somewhere only to realize it looks and feels just like every other place they’ve been, despite the price tag or promise of exclusivity.

A striking 83% said they can instantly tell when a hotel has been designed for mass appeal rather than genuine luxury – an indication that polished surfaces and Instagrammable lobbies aren’t enough to impress this crowd. Even more telling: 67% believe that modern hotels have “sacrificed soul for standardization,” echoing a broader sentiment that the uniqueness and authenticity once synonymous with luxury are being lost to algorithm-friendly, one-size-fits-all experiences.