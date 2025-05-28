A secret slice of France is now open in Rosewood London’s courtyard

This summer, Rosewood London and GREY GOOSE® Vodka unveil La Terrasse by GREY GOOSE, an alfresco retreat bringing the charm of a French summer to the city. Set in the hotel’s Belle Époque-style courtyard, La Terrasse offers guests relaxed lunches, sundowners, and cocktails in a stylish outdoor space.

The design is as refined as the drinks menu: crisp white parasols sway gently overhead, while deep blue seating, crafted by French designer Frédéric Sofia and inspired by the Jardin du Luxembourg, offers a stylish nod to Paris’s iconic park life. With elegant shutters, matching awnings, and greenery creating a sense of intimacy, the terrace feels less like a hotel courtyard and more like a hidden corner of Saint-Germain. An indoor dining area for up to 60 guests complements the alfresco space, making it a perfect spot to enjoy the taste of France in London.

Thoughtful food and cocktail pairings

La Terrasse’s menu, crafted with the same dedication to quality as every bottle of GREY GOOSE Vodka, celebrates seasonal simplicity and fresh, local produce with French flair. Executive Chef Fernando Corona and Holborn Dining Room’s Head Chef Ilona Perczyk have created dishes like moules marinières with Chablis, salade niçoise with confit tuna, and sole meunière paired with seaweed and pickled cucumber salad. All seafood is locally sourced and caught daily to ensure freshness and support sustainable fishing. For dessert, guests can indulge in a rich Paris-Brest with caramel praliné.

Each dish is paired with bespoke GREY GOOSE cocktails designed to embody summer’s spirit. Highlights include the Mont Blanc Martini, with GREY GOOSE Altius, served alongside fresh rock oysters, and the light Spritz à la Pêche, blending GREY GOOSE, crème de pêche, St-Germain, and peach & jasmine soda. The seasonal L’instant Glacé, featuring shaved ice and fresh fruit flavors that change weekly, is a perfect refresher for warm London days.