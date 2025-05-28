 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

A secret slice of France is now open in Rosewood London’s courtyard

This London terrace is serving up the chicest cocktails of the summer

By
La Terrasse at Rosewood London
Rosewood London

This summer, Rosewood London and GREY GOOSE® Vodka unveil La Terrasse by GREY GOOSE, an alfresco retreat bringing the charm of a French summer to the city. Set in the hotel’s Belle Époque-style courtyard, La Terrasse offers guests relaxed lunches, sundowners, and cocktails in a stylish outdoor space.

The design is as refined as the drinks menu: crisp white parasols sway gently overhead, while deep blue seating, crafted by French designer Frédéric Sofia and inspired by the Jardin du Luxembourg, offers a stylish nod to Paris’s iconic park life. With elegant shutters, matching awnings, and greenery creating a sense of intimacy, the terrace feels less like a hotel courtyard and more like a hidden corner of Saint-Germain. An indoor dining area for up to 60 guests complements the alfresco space, making it a perfect spot to enjoy the taste of France in London.

Recommended Videos

Thoughtful food and cocktail pairings

La Terrasse at Rosewood London
Rosewood London

La Terrasse’s menu, crafted with the same dedication to quality as every bottle of GREY GOOSE Vodka, celebrates seasonal simplicity and fresh, local produce with French flair. Executive Chef Fernando Corona and Holborn Dining Room’s Head Chef Ilona Perczyk have created dishes like moules marinières with Chablis, salade niçoise with confit tuna, and sole meunière paired with seaweed and pickled cucumber salad. All seafood is locally sourced and caught daily to ensure freshness and support sustainable fishing. For dessert, guests can indulge in a rich Paris-Brest with caramel praliné.

Related

Each dish is paired with bespoke GREY GOOSE cocktails designed to embody summer’s spirit. Highlights include the Mont Blanc Martini, with GREY GOOSE Altius, served alongside fresh rock oysters, and the light Spritz à la Pêche, blending GREY GOOSE, crème de pêche, St-Germain, and peach & jasmine soda. The seasonal L’instant Glacé, featuring shaved ice and fresh fruit flavors that change weekly, is a perfect refresher for warm London days.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This country is home to both of the summer’s hottest travel destinations
Japan is the place to be this summer
City lights in Tokyo

Looking for this summer’s top travel spots? Mastercard’s newly released Travel Trends 2025 report has the answer, and all signs point to Japan. According to data from the Mastercard Economics Institute, Tokyo and Osaka are the top two fastest-growing global destinations this summer, based on the sharpest increases in tourism demand compared to previous years.

Japan’s rising popularity isn’t exactly new, as Tokyo was the most visited city in the world in 2024, unseating Bangkok after a decade-long reign. Experts say the weakened Japanese yen is playing a major role, making travel to Japan more affordable for international visitors. But it’s not just the exchange rate. Travelers are drawn to Tokyo’s futuristic architecture, peaceful gardens, diverse food scene, and interesting blend of old and new. Osaka, meanwhile, is known for its bustling street food stalls, lively nightlife, and iconic sites like Osaka Castle.

Read more
The best main street in the U.S. is in this picture-perfect Pennsylvania town
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania has one of the most charming main streets in the United States
Bethlehem, PA

USA Today has just revealed its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, ranking the best main streets across the United States, and taking the top spot is Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Located just 70 miles north of Philadelphia, this charming city has earned high praise for its picturesque downtown, walkability, and a range of attractions that make it a must-visit destination.

Bethlehem’s Main Street has won over readers for its mix of dining options, local shops, and cultural landmarks. Among the highlights is Bitty & Beau's Coffee, a unique coffee shop that doubles as a human rights movement, offering employment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Visitors can also explore the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, a building steeped in history, which once housed the First House of Bethlehem in 1741 and later the Golden Eagle Hotel, opened by the Moravians in 1823.

Read more
Norovirus outbreaks are surging on cruise ships in 2025: Here’s how to stay safe
Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships are at a record high
Cruise ship into the sunset

Norovirus is making waves on cruise ships in 2025, with a sharp rise in outbreaks reported so far this year. As of early May, 16 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness on cruise ships have met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) threshold for public notification. Alarmingly, 12 of those outbreaks were caused by norovirus, the highly contagious virus known for its rapid spread and harsh symptoms.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on Holland America Line's Eurodam, where 148 passengers and 22 crew members fell ill between April 12 and May 3. This spike in outbreaks is notable, as previous years saw far fewer incidents: 2024 recorded 18 outbreaks in total, while 2023 saw 14.

Read more