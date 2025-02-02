Norway is inviting remote workers for a free spring retreat – here’s how to apply

If you’ve ever dreamed of working remotely from a cozy cabin in the Norwegian wilderness, now’s your chance. Norwegian web browser company Opera is offering ten lucky remote workers a free week-long stay in some of the country’s most breathtaking locations, all in the name of testing out their ‘hygge desks’ in the ultimate environment.

Hygge, a Scandinavian concept of coziness, comfort, and calm, is at the heart of Opera’s initiative. The company has integrated this philosophy into its browser, ensuring users can browse the web with ease and relaxation. Now, they’re taking the experience a step further by creating hygge desks – workspaces designed to eliminate distractions and enhance the joy of everyday browsing, whether through warm lighting, serene surroundings, or stunning views of nature.

Opera’s new initiative will send ten remote workers to Norway for free to experience these curated workspaces firsthand. Participants will be placed in one of five stunning locations, each offering a unique setting. The five locations include Ålesund, Lysefjord, Norefjell, The Lofoten Islands, and Bodø.

How to apply

For a chance to experience the Opera hygge desk in Norway, interested candidates can apply now by sharing why they deserve to browse the web from one of these cozy, scenic retreats. Applicants can submit their case in either text or images, making their pitch as creative and compelling as they like.

The ten winners will enjoy round-trip flights for two people, on-the-ground transportation in Norway, and a six-night stay in one of Opera’s scenic retreats. The trips will take place between March 18 and April 6, 2025.

The application window is open until February 28, 2025.