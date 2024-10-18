 Skip to main content
Remote work costs: New study uncovers the priciest cities for digital nomads

Discover the cities where your dollar doesn't stretch far

A recent study by The Perfect Rug has analyzed the largest U.S. cities to determine the top ten most expensive city centers for remote work. Using metrics such as population data, the number of co-working spaces and cafes, average internet speeds by state, and average monthly rent prices, the study calculated an index score for each city, with higher scores indicating better conditions for remote work.

Topping the list is San Jose, California, with a score of 24.2. Despite its tech-driven environment, San Jose offers the fewest co-working spaces per capita at just 1.47, coupled with the highest coffee costs, making it the least affordable city for remote workers.

San Diego, California, follows in second place with a score of 26.9. While it boasts a higher number of co-working spaces per capita at 4.42, it remains pricey due to the steep average cost of $101 per hour for a desk.

Other California cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively. New York, New York, ranks fifth with an index score of 34.1. Although the city offers one of the fastest average internet speeds at 397.7 Mbps, it has the highest rental costs, averaging $3,864 in the city center, making it a challenging location for budget-conscious digital nomads.

The most expensive cities for digital nomads: The full list

San Francisco
  1. San Jose, California
  2. San Diego, California
  3. Los Angeles, California
  4. San Francisco, California
  5. New York, New York
  6. Chicago, Illinois
  7. Boston, Massachusetts
  8. Indianapolis, Indiana
  9. Columbus, Ohio
  10. Jacksonville, Florida

