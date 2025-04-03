 Skip to main content
Work from paradise: Study finds the best beaches for remote workers

Enjoy remote work on these fantastic beaches

By
Honopu Beach
MartinM303 / Shutterstock

If you’ve ever dreamed of trading your office desk for a beachside workspace, you’re not alone. While some beaches are bustling with tourists and party vibes, others offer tranquility and inspiration, which is ideal for remote workers looking to be productive in paradise.

A new study by ScoutLogic analyzed data from Instagram posts, TripAdvisor, and Google Maps reviews to rank the world’s most peaceful beaches. Their findings highlight secluded coastal escapes where remote workers can set up shop with nothing but the sound of waves in the background.

“The rise of remote work has fundamentally changed how we view our office space,” says David Garcia, co-founder and CEO of ScoutLogic. “We’re seeing professionals seek out peaceful destinations that offer both productivity and serenity – places with reliable connectivity minus the tourist crowds.”

Topping the list is Honopu Beach in Hawaii, a hidden gem on the Na Pali Coast, scoring an impressive 99.969 on the peace scale. With just 100 Instagram posts, it remains one of the most untouched and secluded beaches in the world.

“Honopu Beach’s limited accessibility makes it perfect for focused work,” insists David. “Its secluded setting creates an ideal environment for maximum productivity.”

For a more luxurious escape, Flamands Beach in St. Barts claims second place with a 99.871 serenity score. This Caribbean paradise, known for its white sand, turquoise waters, and exclusivity, has only 1,000 Instagram posts, making it a quiet retreat for digital nomads.

Rounding out the top three is Tokeh Beach in Sierra Leone, a peaceful Atlantic coastal destination offering remote workers a serene and scenic setting to balance work and leisure.

“Tokeh Beach provides the isolation many remote workers seek,” says Garcia. “It’s far away from tourist crowds, and that distance makes it the perfect workspace.”

The top 10 quietest beaches in the world

North Carolina beach
erinlanderson / Pixabay
  1. Honopu Beach, Hawaii
  2. Flamands Beach, St. Barts
  3. Tokeh Beach, Sierra Leone
  4. Navio Beach, Puerto Rico
  5. Devil’s Bay, British Virgin Islands, UK
  6. Flaherty’s Beach, Australia
  7. Otto Beach, Nicaragua
  8. Lighthouse Beach, Australia
  9. Jolly Beach, Antigua
  10. Limnara/Kermia Beach, Cyprus

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
