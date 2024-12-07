Surf, volcanoes, and history: The best things to do in Hawaii for every traveler

Table of Contents Table of Contents Waikiki, Oahu South Shore, Kauai Pearl Harbor, Oahu Hana, Maui Hanauma Bay, Oahu Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park, Kauai Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii Island North Shore, Oahu South Kona, Hawaii Island

Hawaii isn’t just a vacation destination – it’s a world unto itself. As the most isolated population center on Earth, this paradise lies 2,400 miles from the Mainland U.S., surrounded by the vast Pacific Ocean. With its unique volcanic landscape, Hawaii boasts the most volcanic islands on the planet, including Haleakala, the world’s largest dormant volcano. It’s no surprise that these islands also offer adventures you won’t find anywhere else.

But there’s more to Hawaii than its dramatic scenery. Known as the birthplace of surfing, the Aloha State is deeply rooted in culture and tradition. Its laid-back atmosphere is enhanced by its own time zone, Hawaii Standard Time, where clocks never change for daylight saving time.

Here are the best things to do in Hawaii to make your getaway unforgettable.

Waikiki, Oahu

Waikiki, located on Oahu’s south shore, is Hawaii’s most famous resort town and a neighborhood of Honolulu. Known for its iconic high-rise hotels and world-famous surf beach, Waikiki offers both excitement and serenity. Visitors can enjoy stunning sunsets, gentle waves ideal for surfing, and a bustling nightlife scene. A must-see is the spectacular fireworks show hosted by the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort every Friday night.

South Shore, Kauai

Kauai’s South Shore offers a sunny retreat on an otherwise lush and rainy island. While surrounded by Kauai’s famous greenery, the South Shore itself enjoys a dry, sun-soaked climate, making it a favorite destination year-round. Visitors flock to the Poʻipū area for its pristine beaches and the Spouting Horn, a natural blowhole that sends water soaring up to 20 feet. By evening, the charm continues with boutique shopping and dining on Pacific Rim cuisine at oceanfront restaurants.

Pearl Harbor, Oahu

Pearl Harbor, one of the best things to do in Hawaii, is a historical site that draws millions annually. The USS Arizona Memorial honors the 1,102 sailors entombed in the battleship’s remains, serving as a solemn reminder of the 1941 attack that launched the U.S. into WWII. Visitors can explore Hawaii’s largest natural harbor through guided tours, including the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, which showcases historic aircraft and the site’s important role in American history.

Hana, Maui

A trip to Hana, Maui, is a must-do for breathtaking scenery and adventure. The iconic 53-mile Hana Highway winds through 620 curves, 59 one-lane bridges, and stunning landscapes featuring waterfalls and cliffs. Once in Hana, visit Waiʻānapanapa State Park’s black-sand beach or hike to the towering 400-foot Waimoku Falls.

Hanauma Bay, Oahu

Hanauma Bay, Oahu, is a paradise for snorkelers and nature lovers. This picturesque crescent-shaped bay features a white sand beach and a wealth of underwater life, including 400 species of fish and Hawaiian green sea turtles. To preserve its beauty, the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve limits entry to Wednesdays through Sundays, from 6:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with online reservations required. Non-residents aged 13 and up pay $25 to experience this natural wonder.

Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park, Kauai

Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kauai’s north shore is famous for its dramatic sea cliffs and was once home to Hawaiian royalty. The 17-mile stretch offers dense valleys, towering waterfalls, and immaculate beaches. Hike the 2-mile trail from Hanakapi’ai Beach to see the stunning 300-foot Hanakapiai Falls, or enjoy panoramic views from Kee Beach or Polihale Beach.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii Island

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island is a must-visit destination for any traveler. Spanning 323,431 acres, the park is home to Kīlauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, and Mauna Loa, the largest shield volcano. Visitors can safely drive up to view the volcanic activity and explore the diverse landscapes. With over 1.5 million visitors each year, it’s one of the most visited attractions in the world.

North Shore, Oahu

The North Shore of Oahu, stretching from Ka’ena Point to Kahuku Point, is famous for its massive winter waves that attract surfers from around the world. Iconic surf spots like Waimea Bay and Sunset Beach often see waves over 40 feet tall. After catching some waves, visit Haleiwa, a charming beach town with art galleries and quaint restaurants set in historic plantation-era buildings.

South Kona, Hawaii Island

Calling all coffee lovers! South Kona on Hawaii Island is a must-visit for coffee enthusiasts, known for its high-quality coffee grown in the rich volcanic soils on the slopes of Hualālai Volcano. With hundreds of coffee farms, many offer tours and tastings. It’s also a fantastic spot for snorkeling, especially at Two Step, where natural lava steps make water entry easy. The calm waters and vibrant marine life easily make it one of the best things to do in Hawaii. Kealakekua Bay, a marine reserve, offers untouched coral reefs and tropical fish, making it another great destination in the area.