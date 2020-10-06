Even non-outdoorsy types can appreciate the natural wonder of the night sky. Few experiences inspire the awe, humility, and spirituality of staring up into the Milky Way on a crisp, clear night. However, most of us in America have never — or, worse, may never — truly see the night sky in our lifetime. To see the stars as our ancestors did requires an escape to somewhere remote, somewhere unmolested by light pollution and civilization. These are the best campgrounds in the United States for stargazing.

Death Valley National Park: Nevada and California

Among the best campgrounds in the U.S. for stargazing, Death Valley National Park is an easy pick. It’s well situated far from any major urban center in Nevada and California. The remarkably dry climate — humidity levels rarely rise above 10% in the summer months — guarantees crisp, clear air with little light distortion. The conditions are so perfect that it’s been rated a Gold Tier dark sky location, the International Dark-Sky Association’s (IDA) highest designation. The park boasts several first-come, first-served campgrounds. Unless you’re a hardcore backpacker who knows how to prepare, it’s best to visit in an air-conditioned RV. The hottest months can prove downright deadly with daytime temperatures topping 110 degrees (even at midnight). In fact, this August, the thermometer hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the hottest place on Earth.

Big Bend National Park: Texas

There are swaths of uninhabited land strewn across Texas. So, it’s no surprise that the state is home to one of the largest and best destinations for stargazing. Big Bend National Park sits along the Rio Grande River on the border between Mexico and Texas. The sheer size and extreme southerly location make it one of the least-visited national parks in the country. Finding a campsite all to yourself isn’t hard. The lack of population, distance from nearby cities, and remarkably dry air year-round mean Big Bend’s skies are “among the darkest in North America,” according to the IDA. Summer can be unbearably hot, but the park and its campgrounds are surprisingly comfortable throughout the rest of the year.

Great Sand Dunes National Park: Colorado

Sand dunes are typically a coastal thing, but southern Colorado is surprisingly home to the country’s tallest dunes. Like others on this list, Great Sand Dunes National Park promises some of the best conditions for stargazing. That includes high elevation, dry air, and near-zero light pollution. What makes the park unique, however, is that it’s also one of the quietest places in the United States. After dark, the crystal clear skies combined with a silence most people have never “heard” make watching the stars here a surreal, even spiritual, experience. For the best weather, head to the park in the spring or fall for tent camping at Piñon Flats Campground.

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park: Montana and Alberta, Canada

Straddling the U.S.-Canada border, Waterton Glacier International Peace Park is one of North America’s only parks to span two countries. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a certified dark sky destination, thanks mainly to its remote location. The southerly portion of Glacier National Park on the U.S. side is among the top 10 most visited in the country. But, because of its massive size, campers will have no problem finding a patch of front- or backcountry all to themselves. Because of its extreme northern geography, the weather can be harsh and unpredictable in all but summer. June through August is the best time to visit.

Cherry Springs State Park: Pennsylvania

Some of the best (read darkest) areas of the country are tiny patches of land right under our noses. Most people have never heard of Pennsylvania’s Cherry Springs State Park, and that’s a very good thing. Visit almost any day of the week, and you’ll find few other campers onsite. Thanks to its unique geography, it’s not only one of the darkest places in the eastern United States, but in the entire country. It was certified as the world’s second official dark sky park by the IDA. It’s perfectly situated far enough from any urban center, but still a relatively short drive from Boston (7.5 hours) and just six hours from Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

If a road trip isn’t in your immediate future, check out the best national park virtual tours available online right now.

Editors' Recommendations