The Dyrt’s new feature makes finding campsites easier than ever

There are so many amazing camping apps out there, but Dyrt is one of my favorite apps for finding campgrounds, RV parks, glamping sites, and reviews to help you make informed decisions. Their premium offering, Dyrt Pro, already gives members access to many extra filters and tools to help users find exactly what they’re looking for. But there’s a brand-new feature called Drive Time that promises to be particularly helpful.

Drive time is a new tool that allows campers to instantly find campsites within a predetermined amount of driving time from their current location. If you already have Dyrt Pro, try it out by clicking “Drive Time” on the map. Then, use the toggle to indicate your preferred driving time. The app will then give you all options that match your specifications.

If you’re not in the area, though, you can still use this feature. Instead of “current location,” you’ll just need to add the name of the city or town you’re hoping to stay in. After clicking “view results,” you’ll get everything you need to help make a speedy decision.

“Camping is the quintessential weekend activity, but that also means that your time is fairly limited,” says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. “You don’t want to spend so many hours driving on Friday and Sunday that it makes your Saturday less enjoyable. Drive Time is the perfect way to immediately unlock every camping option available to you within your preferred driving time. It’s also great for discovering new places close to home you never knew about.”

If you don’t have Dyrt Pro, you can still try out this new feature using their seven-day free trial.