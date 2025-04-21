 Skip to main content
The Dyrt’s new feature makes finding campsites easier than ever

The Dyrt adds new drive time feature to their Pro offerings

By
Camping with a view of the sunset over mountains
Kevin Ianeselli / Unsplash

There are so many amazing camping apps out there, but Dyrt is one of my favorite apps for finding campgrounds, RV parks, glamping sites, and reviews to help you make informed decisions. Their premium offering, Dyrt Pro, already gives members access to many extra filters and tools to help users find exactly what they’re looking for. But there’s a brand-new feature called Drive Time that promises to be particularly helpful.

Drive time is a new tool that allows campers to instantly find campsites within a predetermined amount of driving time from their current location. If you already have Dyrt Pro, try it out by clicking “Drive Time” on the map. Then, use the toggle to indicate your preferred driving time. The app will then give you all options that match your specifications.

If you’re not in the area, though, you can still use this feature. Instead of “current location,” you’ll just need to add the name of the city or town you’re hoping to stay in. After clicking “view results,” you’ll get everything you need to help make a speedy decision.

“Camping is the quintessential weekend activity, but that also means that your time is fairly limited,” says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. “You don’t want to spend so many hours driving on Friday and Sunday that it makes your Saturday less enjoyable. Drive Time is the perfect way to immediately unlock every camping option available to you within your preferred driving time. It’s also great for discovering new places close to home you never knew about.”
If you don’t have Dyrt Pro, you can still try out this new feature using their seven-day free trial.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
Forget s’mores: Solo Stove has a new camping-ready popcorn maker
A solo stove popcorn maker placed over a solo stove standalone fire pit

After enjoying an easy camping meal around a warm campfire, breaking out a nostalgic dessert such as s'mores is customary to finish the night. But for those who prefer a savory snack to end their day in the great outdoors, the Solo Stove Popcorn Maker whips up batches of popcorn quickly and easily.
Solo Stove isn't new to the scene when it comes to reinventing the fire. The company is known for creating fire pits that are virtually smokeless, from large backyard bonfire pits to portable models.
The Solo Stove Popcorn Maker takes this technology to the next level, creating a product that can evenly roast kernels without creating a lot of soot or burnt pieces. It holds up to 3 quarts, perfect for a group of hungry campers.
How exactly does the Solo Stove Popcorn Maker work? It's simple. Add 1/3 or less of a cup of kernels; any type will do. Then add your favorite oil and salt, and place the pot on a grate above the fire. In about five minutes, you'll have hot, fresh, perfectly cooked popcorn ready to enjoy.

The Solo Stove Popcorn Maker is designed to work safely and quickly

Winnebago reveals the Ekko Sprinter, a camper van with more off-roading capability than ever
The RV maker ups the ante again with a Sprinter Van-based class B+ rig that's built for serious off-road fun
Winnebago Ekko Sprinter Campervan parked on a sandy ridge.

Winnebago made a splash in the RV and overlanding worlds when it debuted its Sprinter-based Revel camper van back in 2017. The off-road-centric coach was a distinct departure from the company's well-established line-up of leisure RVs. It doubled down a few years later with the Ford Transit-based Ekko — a more spacious, more capable big brother designed to take you and your gear, well, just about anywhere. Now, the RV maker is upping the ante yet again with its all-new Ekko Sprinter — a Sprinter Van-based class B+ rig that's ready for serious off-road fun.

Get the low-down on the all-new Winnebago Ekko Sprinter camper van
With the new Ekko Sprinter, it's clear Winnebago recognizes that size matters. The latest model is bigger in every way than its Transit-based brother. With a 170-inch wheelbase, it's 18" longer, to be exact. That's still compact enough to navigate twisty backcountry roads yet roomy enough to accommodate more amenities, gear, and passengers. The Ekko Sprinter offers belted seating for four adults and sleeping space for three. An optional pop-up adds sleeping quarters for two more for a total of five (in a compact camper van!). Plus, the deep gear garage allows you to pack everything you need and then some (think: a whole arsenal of outdoor adventure gear).

Winnebago’s new Access travel trailer is insanely cheap yet surprisingly full-featured
Solar power, built-in WiFi, and plenty of cargo space for your favorite outdoor gear — all for under $30K
Red pickup truck towing Winnebago Access travel trailer down the road.

RV’ing, like scuba diving, playing paintball, and climbing Mount Everest, can be an expensive pastime. The largest and most luxurious motorhomes are often more expensive than a modest, two-bedroom house. But even midsize touring coaches and lightweight travel trailers can be pricey too. Winnebago is looking to change the game to provide more folks without a six-figure spending account “access” to their own recreational vehicle.

The aptly named Access is Winnebago’s answer to the often over-priced RV market. It’s an affordable, entry-level travel trailer that doesn’t scrimp on features and amenities. Despite its sub-$30K price tag, it’ll be roomy enough to sleep up to eight passengers. The exact layout is up to you, but the company has confirmed a good mix of floor plans, including a fully enclosed bedroom with a queen-sized bed at either the front or rear. Mixed-use sofa and dinette areas will provide additional sleeping space for children or guests.

