Getting a passport will be a bit easier

A U.S. passport unlocks your travel dreams. With one, you can enter and exit foreign countries as you please — whether on a ski trip to the Swiss Alps or a summer getaway to Mexico. But the application process can take weeks or months, and when you need urgent service, you could be in a bind. Without an office nearby, you could get lost in a sea of online forms and call trees.

To help, the State Department plans to open several new passport agencies nationwide. These physical locations will cater to travelers who need immediate assistance and can’t make the trip to a distant office. Let’s take a closer look.

The U.S. State Department is opening 6 new passport agencies nationwide

According to a recent U.S. State Department press release, international travel among Americans is more popular than ever. Currently, 48% of citizens hold a U.S. passport, while that figure was only 5% in 1990. With that change comes increased demand, with the Department of State issuing 24 million passport books and cards in fiscal year 2023. To better meet travelers’ needs, the Department will construct six new passport agencies to provide quick help to those who need it most.

The new locations include Salt Lake City, UT; Kansas City, MO; Orlando, FL; Charlotte, NC; San Antonio, TX; and Cincinnati, OH. With these additions, the country’s passport network grows to 35 passport agencies and centers.

Customers without an urgent passport application can use the more than 7,400 public passport acceptance facilities across the nation. Data shows over 99 percent of Americans live within 25 miles of one of these locations.

For Americans, worldwide travel is a popular pastime. But to do that, they need a U.S. passport. The State Department’s addition of six new passport agencies will provide quick assistance to those in need, while those on a relaxed timeline can still use over 7,400 other facilities. For those eager to explore, these changes are just the ticket.