REI releases upgraded Half Dome 2 Tent with new features for better camping

REI releases brand new collection featuring their #1 best selling tent

REI Half Dome 2 Tent 45th Anniversary
REI is well-known for great camping gear, and one of the world’s personal favorites is the Co-op Half Dome 2 Tent, which was originally released in 2001 and has been a favorite ever since. This lightweight backpacking tent is well loved for its extra headroom, easy setup, and thoughtful design. But for their 45th anniversary, REI released an updated version for the spring along with their brand-new collection of clothing and gear.

The new Half Dome 2 Tents retail for $329 and include a new ripstop rain fly to protect from the elements and a see-through window to ensure that your pole is situated correctly. Each of the three sizes has been updated to increase usable shoulder and headroom, and the breathable fabric walls have been adjusted for increased protection against dust and sand during windy conditions.

Two large vestibules offer weather-protected entry and exit, giving you a place to store gear out of the elements. Each one comes with light diffuser pockets on the roof for softer internal lighting from headlamps or flashlights, and the stuff sack has been improved with a generous top load configuration so packing has never been easier.

Other items in this collection include the Half Dome Anorak jacket, convertible pants, and guide hat in a handsome robin-egg blue.

The new Half Dome 2 Tent was officially released on March 25, and 20% of all proceeds between now and the 30th of April will be donated to the National Parks Conservation Association to help defend America’s favorite places.

