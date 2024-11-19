Thrive while winter camping with our best tips and recommendations for tent heaters

During winter camping, one of the primary concerns is staying warm, especially during those frigid nights. The temperature will often plummet to below freezing depending on where you’re adventuring, so you’ll need to get creative. One of the most effective ways to keep your tent cozy is to use a tent heater. However, there can be some safety risks. In this article, we’ll explore some practical tips on how to choose the right tent heater, how to stay safe, and also some recommendations for a tent heater for winter camping.

How to choose the right tent heater

There are two main kinds of tent heaters: propane and electric. Propane heaters are popular because they have great heat output, and most models are easily portable. They don’t require electricity, but they do require a good amount of ventilation in order to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Electric heaters are perfect for campgrounds with an electric hookup. These models don’t produce fumes and they’re quieter than gas models, but you will need to plug into a power source so this option is not great for off-grid camping.

Not all tent heaters are created equal, so make sure that you read all of the documentation before you settle on a model. You’ll want to choose an indoor-safe model that is specifically designed for use in small spaces. Extra points if it specifically mentions tent camping in the product’s documentation! These heaters are usually built with features to reduce the risk of fire, gas buildup, or other hazards. In the end, you’ll want to purchase a model that will turn off automatically if it’s tipped over, if it overheats, or if there is low oxygen.

Here are our recommendations for tent heaters for your winter camping adventures.

Propane Heater: Mr. Heater Little Buddy Heater

Best For: Small to medium-sized tents, short camping trips, or emergency heat needs.

The Mr. Heater Little Buddy Heater is a popular choice among campers for its compact design and reliable heating. It’s specifically designed for indoor use and is widely known for safety features like automatic shutoff for low oxygen levels and if it’s tripped. The heat output for this model is about 3,800 BTUs, which can heat up to 95 square feet, and it can run for about 5.5 hours on a 1-pound cylinder.

Electric Heater: Andily Portable Ceramic Space Heater

Best For: Car camping or sites with electricity access where you need a quick, safe heating option.

The Andily Portable Ceramic Space Heater is a portable electric heater that’s designed for indoor use. This model has adjustable heat settings and can give a heat output of up to 1,500 watts. This model will shut off if it overheats or tops over, and it doesn’t produce carbon monoxide. You can also use it as a fan!

Tips for using a tent heater in the winter

Before you turn on your tent heater, make sure that you set it up on a flat, firm surface. Uneven or soft ground could lead to tipping, which is dangerous even if your tent heater has an emergency shutoff. Be mindful of any flammable items like clothes and sleeping bags, and make sure that they are placed several feet away from the heater. Don’t let anything block the heater’s intake and exhaust vents, which can cause your model to overheat or malfunction.

If your heater uses propane, ensure that the fuel is securely connected and there are no leaks before you light it. An easy way to test for leaks is by applying soapy water to the connection joints. If bubbles form, there’s a leak that needs to be fixed before you can proceed.

It’s so tempting to zip up all of your vents — especially in the cold — but if you’re using a tent heater, keep it all open for a steady flow of fresh air. This is because propane tent heaters emit carbon monoxide, which is very dangerous to breathe in for significant periods of time. To stay safe, make sure that you pack a battery operated carbon monoxide detector and store any extra fuel outside.

If your model is electric, make sure that the cord isn’t a trip hazard. Since water and electricity don’t mix, your electric heater should never come into contact with water. Keep it safe from any leaks, rain, or condensation.

No matter what kind of tent heater you use, never leave it unattended. That means turning it off before you sleep! Use it to warm up your tent, and have appropriate clothing and gear to get you through the night. While it is running, be prepared for any mishaps by having a basic fire extinguisher nearby, and make sure everyone in your group knows where it is and how to use it.

Of course, a reliable heater can make the all the difference when you’re cold-weather caping. Focus on purchasing a model that has adequate safety measures and make sure that you always follow the proper usage guidelines. With one of these tent heaters, you’ll be cozy in no time.