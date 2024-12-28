 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Zipper pull camping hack: Exist your tent and disturb no one

Don't wake up your partner while camping with this tent zipper pull hack

By
Man at a campground stargazing
Syed.Komail / Shutterstock

Camping overnight comes with a bunch of challenges, but if you’re like me, one of the worst ones ever is needing to exit the tent before dawn to use the bathroom or grab something from the car. My husband is a pretty light sleeper, so any excessive rumple I make is going to wake him up. Worse, I’ve also had the misfortune of startling wildlife. Fortunately, I’ve found a great camping hack that solves the problem — glow sticks!

Yep! You heard me. I’ve found that creating a glow stick ring through the holes in my tent’s zipper pulls solves the issue. Not only does this make your zipper visible, but it also gives you something bigger to grab on to. With this camping hack, I am able to open my tent’s zipper slowly and quietly, minimizing risk of startling anything inside or outside.

Recommended Videos

If your zipper pulls don’t have holes large enough to fit the glow sticks, try attaching them with zip ties or duct tape.

Related

While glow sticks are great, they aren’t the most environmentally friendly. You can also use mini LED lights, which are battery-operated and come in many keychain-like designs. Since glow sticks only last for about six to twelve hours, this could be a better solution, especially if you’re on a long-haul backpacking trip. You can also consider replacing your zipper pulls with glow-in-the-dark versions. These will absorb light during the day and glow at night — no batteries required.

No matter your choice, these solutions are sure to enhance your camping experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
7 camping accessories that take your adventures to the next level
No need to be bored while camping! Try one of these camping accessories.
camping in the fall around campfire.

One of the best parts of camping is to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, but that doesn't mean that you have to leave convenience behind. Camping accessories are supplementary items that enhance your camping adventures beyond the basic necessities like tents and sleeping bags, and if your camping experience is starting to feel lackluster, you might just be in luck. Here are our favorite camping accessories to take on the road with you.
Grill basket from Shizzo

Some camp sites have grills, but not all of them do. If you're left with just a camp fire ring to work with, then The Shizzo Grill Basket will give you an option for a nice, hot meal. This set includes the grill basket, a basting brush, grilling gloves, and a portable case. The basket itself is deep and wide enough for all kinds of dishes from hamburgers to steak, seafood, or veggies, and it has a secure locking mechanism so you can easily flip your BBQ-of-choice. Best of all, it's made with high-quality stainless steel so it will pack light and you can easily stick it in the dishwasher when you get back home.

Read more
How to choose the perfect sleeping pad for winter camping (plus, top picks)
Don't go winter camping without a sleeping pad
Woman with a headlamp camping in a winter tent surrounded by snow.

No matter how thick your winter sleeping bag is, you'll lose the battle with the cold if you don't have a sleeping pad. Sleeping pads serve two very important purposes: insulation and comfort, both of which are critical for winter camping. In this article, we'll explain what to look for when you go out to buy your sleeping pad, as well as our best sleeping pad for winter camping.
What to look for in a sleeping pad for winter camping

What is an R-value?
The resistance value, also known as R-value, is the measure of thermal resistance or the effectiveness of your insulating material. In the context of your sleeping pad, it indicates how well the pad prevents heat loss from your body to the cold ground. The higher the R-value, the more effective your sleeping pad will be at keeping you warm. For winter adventures, we recommend a rating of 4.5 for moderate winter conditions, 5 if you're expecting to see temperatures below freezing.
Types of sleeping pads
Air pads are going to be your best bet if you're looking for something super compact, however they come with some drawbacks. Since they are not super durable, you can accidentally puncture a hole in one fairly easily. Blowing them up by mouth will also introduce moisture into the pad, which can reduce its insulating properties. That said, they're pretty comfortable and you can adjust the firmness by deflating the pad to your preference. Most campers recommend putting down a closed-cell sleeping pad below the air pad to keep it from scraping against the ground.

Read more
Why it’s time to upgrade your camping clothes
Don't make these camping clothes mistakes
best camping clothes jan valecka lt9mncyftm8 unsplash

Jeans and your favorite tee might cut it for casual camping, but if you're starting to become serious about spending time with nature, it's time to think about investing in proper camping clothes. Modern streetwear or style pieces often aren't sturdy enough for the rigors of the outdoors, and you definitely don't want to be the guy to get caught in the rain with only one pair of jeans. Fortunately, we've compiled our favorite tips for choosing the best camping clothes. Let's take a look!
Do you need to have specialized camping clothes?

While specialized camping clothes offer benefits like enhanced durability, moisture management, and technical features, you don’t always need to invest in them for short or casual trips. Regular outdoor wear can suffice, but for longer or more challenging expeditions, investing in quality camping clothes is worth it for your comfort and safety.

Read more