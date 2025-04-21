 Skip to main content
Tired of packed campgrounds? Farm camping might be your new favorite getaway

The camping alternative that's gaining popularity

By
Chickens in the grass in front of a white tent
Annie Spratt / Unsplash

Camping’s popularity continues to grow, and outdoor enthusiasts are seeking less crowded solutions, from off-grid dispersed camping to luxury glamping. As a full-time traveler, I can attest that farm camping strikes the perfect balance between the two. I’ve camped in a lavender farm nestled in the California hills, an apple orchard in the heart of New England, and in an Airstream in Washington state’s lush rainforest. These alternatives offer the natural respite of a campsite with the authentic charm of farm life.

Are you wondering how to find the perfect farm camping stay and what to expect once you get there? Here’s everything you need to know to find and book the perfect farm-side experience.

What is farm camping, and what should you expect?

Man standing next to a Rivian x iKamper Skycamp Mini rooftop tent mounted to an R1T pickup truck.
Rivian x iKamper

Farm camping is a popular private camping option, regardless of the type of RV camper, tent, or car rig you have. They’re typically located on private working agricultural properties, like strawberry farms or horse ranches.

This practice, also known as agri-tourism, isn’t a new idea. Globally, it’s been a multi-century-long practice. In the U.S., the post-World War II boom prompted naturalists and families to flock to natural sanctuaries in record numbers. Farms and ranches, much like national and state park services, established touristic activities to bring in additional income, opening the door between rural communities and urban visitors.

Today, this practice is more accessible than ever. From word of mouth to specialized apps, thousands of farm stays are available year-round. Major platforms like VRBO, Airbnb, and Expedia offer farm camping rentals.

Kevin Long, CEO of the popular camping app The Dyrt, commented on farm camping’s burgeoning popularity, saying that people are looking for variety in their camping trips. “There are more campers out there looking for varied experiences, and farmers often offer unique settings with animals and agriculture,” he said. “Plus, hosting campers is a great additional revenue stream for farmers, often with very little overhead.”

Why farm camping is becoming the next big outdoor trend

Castle Hot Springs
Castle Hot Springs

In 2024, 10.1% more U.S. campers opted for farm camping than the year before, and the burgeoning trend is thanks to the unique benefits that it offers nature lovers:

  • Relaxed activities such as harvesting, learning sustainable farming practices, or feeding farm animals
  • Private campsites and a more serene experience, perfect for solo campers
  • Exclusive access to trails, lakes, and rivers
  • Local produce and farm-to-table culinary experiences for foodies
  • Educational and experiential opportunities for families and children
  • A variety of camping options ranging from primitive to luxury amenities

Farm camping is a common workaround for avoiding having to get national park reservations while staying close to the major natural attractions. Private campsites can offer unique features such as roadside attractions, on-site dining, foraging experiences, and more.

Who farm camping is best for (and who might want to skip it)

Helinox

Since farm camping encompasses so many types of outdoor experiences, it’s genuinely flexible to most preferences. There are free options, high-end luxury sites, activity-based stays, and stripped-down campouts. Given the vast array of choices, it’s safe to say that there’s a farm camping site out there that’s a good fit.

It may not be the best choice for those who rely on the predictable amenities of a typical park campsite or enjoy being close to other campers. If you want to situate yourself right off the head of the top trails in a given area, a farm camping site might not be best, given that it’s usually on private land and away from the main tourist attractions.

How to find farm camping spots for your next trip

Naledi teardrop travel trailer/camper parked at a desert camp.
Naledi Campers

Plenty of online platforms can connect you to the perfect farm stay. Some specialized booking sites include:

  • Harvest Hosts: A focus on wineries, farms, and breweries for self-contained RV camping
  • Hipcamp: Affordable and often primitive camping locations on farms and private land
  • Farmstay: Ideal for campers who want a hands-on experience working with crops or livestock
  • Workaway: Work exchange opportunities for a camping space, room, and sometimes meals
  • Pitchup: Bring your tent or RV, or book a glamping site or lodge at international sites

In addition to these specialized booking sites, local agritourism associations, such as tourism boards, may have resources for farm camping experiences that are not listed online. Forums, discussion groups, and social media pages are excellent resources for lesser-known camping opportunities.

When booking your first farm stay, decide what accommodations you need. Are you planning to pitch a tent, cook on a campfire, and sleep under the stars? Do you have an RV? Maybe you don’t have any equipment and plan to rent a canvas glamping tent.

Getting specific on what camping experience you want will help you choose the best platform and adequately budget for your stay.

Once you’ve booked your farm camping accommodation, contact your host and ask any questions that weren’t clear on the listing, such as specific directions, property rules, and what amenities are provided. It’s also a good idea to let them know your estimated arrival time and if you have any special requests or needs during your stay.

Finally, it’s best to treat a farm stay just as you would when backpacking or visiting a national park. Be mindful of pet policies, pick up your trash, and try to leave the space as it was when you arrived. Whether you’re at a public park or a private farm stay, it’s important to take care of our natural lands.

