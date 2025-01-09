 Skip to main content
Planning a visit? These national parks will require reservations in 2025

Don't lose your chance at a bucket list national park visit this year

Reflections of mountains at Yosemite National Park
Jordan Pulmano / Unsplash

It’s one of my biggest nightmares that I’ll plan an amazing adventure but accidentally miss a permit or reservation for a bucket list activity. These days, permits and reservations are becoming commonplace at some of our most favorite national parks due to the influx of visitors, so it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of everything. As outdoor enthusiasts gear up for the 2025 season, it’s always a good idea to check out which national parks require reservations this year. Here’s our top list.

Rocky Mountain National Park resumes timed entry reservations

Peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park
Joe Dudeck / Unsplash

Starting May 23, 2025, Rocky Mountain National Park is resuming its timed entry reservation system. Last year, there were two types of reservations available: the timed entry and the timed entry plus Bear Lake Road, which offered visitors access to all the destinations along the Bear Lake Road Corridor, including Moraine Park, Sprague Lake, the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, and more. Rocky Mountain National Park will continue these reservation packages into 2025.

Yosemite National Park’s 2025 timed entry reservations

Yosemite National Park in winter
Adam Jaime / Unsplash

Due to the popularity of Horsetail Falls and other activities around the park, Yosemite National Park is resuming reservations for the 2025 year. These reservations will begin around the Firefall season, so expect to need a timed entry reservation on the weekends of February 8-9, February 15-17, and February 22-23, even if you’re not planning on visiting Horsetail Falls.

Arches National Park resumes timed entry reservations

Delicate Arch at the Arches National Park
andreykr / Adobe Stock

Before visiting Arches National Park this year, be sure to scoop up your timed entry reservation. These will be necessary while visiting the park from April until October, but the good news is that you can do this up to six months in advance. They are first-come, first-served spots. You’ll need the timed entry reservation to visit iconic arches like Delicate Arch, Landscape Arch, Double Arch, and Balanced Rock.

Glacier National Park’s 2025 timed entry reservations

Glacier National Park morning mist over road
Tevin Trinh / Unsplash

Glacier National Park is by far one of the most stunning areas in the U.S., so in my humble opinion, this is one of the most reservation-worthy parks. If you’re planning on entering through the West entrance of the Going-to-the-Sun Road or North Fork, you will need a vehicle reservation. However, you will not need a vehicle registration if you are entering through the St. Mary or Two Medicine entrances. This year, you will be required to reserve a time block so that park officials know when to expect you.

Haleakalā National Park timed entry reservations

Sunset at Haleakala National Park in Hawaii
Roberto Reposo / Unsplash

Haleakalā National Park is famous for its beautiful sunrises. Due to the growing popularity of this attraction, it has become necessary to implement a timed entry reservation system between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Visitors can begin booking their reservations 60 days to 2 days in advance.

Even though reservation systems can be frustrating to work with, implementing these systems is crucial for keeping our national parks in pristine condition. Thanks to these reservations, you’ll experience a quieter and more seamless experience while caring for our national treasures. You can make reservations for any of these adventures at the Recreation website. Some reservation systems will charge a $1 or $2 processing fee, but don’t confuse this with your Entrance Pass, which also must be purchased in advance. These will generally cost around $35, unless you have an America the Beautiful Pass, which allows you entrance to all national parks.

