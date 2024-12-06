Why winter is secretly the best time to visit Yosemite National Park

Table of Contents Table of Contents What you should know before you visit Yosemite in winter Winter activities to enjoy in Yosemite Where to stay at Yosemite in the winter

With 4 million visitors this past year, Yosemite National Park is one of the most visited in the country. Crowds spike in the summer and reservations for lodging are tough to snag, but you’ll avoid many of those problems if you choose to visit the park during the winter season. Whether it’s gliding down the mountain at the Badger Pass Ski area or enjoying the Yosemite Firefall that will light up Horsetail Falls in February, this national park has so much winter fun to offer you and your crew. Here’s everything you need to know (and more) about Yosemite in winter.

What you should know before you visit Yosemite in winter

Just because you come during the winter doesn’t mean you’re exempt from the $35 standard entrance fee, which grants access to the park for a full seven consecutive days. Reservations aren’t typically required for park entry during this time due to the manageable crowds, but it’s still essential to plan for certain activities (such as the Badger Pass Ski Area) and any overnight accommodations.

Due to heavy snow, roads like Tioga Pass and Glacier Point Road will be closed until spring, but the Yosemite Valley will remain accessible year-round. Despite that, you’ll want to check all road and weather condition updates so you’re ready for anything that might come up. Tire chains are mandatory for all vehicles regardless of drivetrain, so be sure to pack yours in the back before you leave.

Due to the low fire risk, the National Park Service often conducts prescribed burns, so during your stay, you might also encounter hazy or smoky conditions.

Winter activities to enjoy in Yosemite

The Yosemite Firefall

If you plan to enjoy Yosemite National Park in the winter, you won’t want to miss the Yosemite Firefall at Horsetail Fall in February. When the setting sun hits Horsetail Fall just so, it illuminates the waterfall and gives the illusion of a glowing stream of fire. Due to its growing popularity, you must make a reservation for this activity.

Badger Pass Ski Area

Located about an hour from Yosemite Valley, the Badger Pass Ski Area is a favorite amongst skiers and snowboarders of all levels. With five lifts, a terrain park, gear rentals, and lessons for beginners, this ski area has everything you need to experience the magic of Yosemite in winter. Lift hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but you can also purchase a half-day ticket from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to downhill skiing and snowboarding, the Badge Pass Ski Area also has snow tubing and snowshoeing to Dewey Point.

Skiing, snowshoeing, and winter hiking, oh my!

You don’t have to keep the winter fun at Badger Pass. Plenty of cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and winter hiking opportunities are around the park. These are great if you want to dodge the hot spots.

For those interested in snowshoeing, explore the Crane Flat area. You can also sign up for some ranger-led snowshoe activities. Cross-country skiers will love Dewey Point, and if you’re extra adventurous, Glacier Point. With a 21-mile round trip, Glacier Point is nothing to sneeze at, but it’s worth it for the unmatched view of a snow-covered Half Dome and Yosemite Valley. You can also try hiking many of the trails in Yosemite Valley, like the Lower Yosemite Falls Trail and the Mirror Lake Trail. Bonus: if you or your loved ones want to try ice skating, head to Curry Village, where you can skate on a seasonal ice rink with great views of the Half Dome.

Stargazing

One of the best parts about Yosemite in winter is that the skies are often cloudless. Stargazing is a must-do activity since this area is so far from the city lights if you have the gear to handle the cold temperatures. Bundle up, bring a thermos or five of something hot, and head to open areas like El Capitan Meadow or Tunnel View for an unforgettable night under the stars.

Where to stay at Yosemite in the winter

Not all lodging options in Yosemite are suitable for the winter, so many are closed during this time. If you’re hoping to try some winter camping, make a reservation at the Upper Pines Campground, Wawona Campground, or Hodgdon Meadow Campground. These are first-come, first-served and offer flush toilets and potable water.

If roughing it isn’t your thing, you can always try one of Yosemite’s famous luxury lodges. The Ahwahnee Hotel is open year-round and has everything you need for a perfect winter getaway, including a great fine dining restaurant. Look no further than the Yosemite Valley Lodge for a lodge with a stunning view of the Yosemite Falls. Here, you’ll also find a great gift shop and some on-site dining options, and you can even consult the tour desk for activity planning.

For an option in between, try Curry Village, where you’ll find heated tent “glamping” cabins or log cabins. This is where you’ll enjoy that seasonal ice rink, and there’s also a gift shop and general store for those winter yummies.

Ready to plan your trip? The National Park Service website has the most up-to-date information.