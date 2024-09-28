 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Winter, spring, summer, fall: here’s the best time to visit Yosemite

Visiting Yosemite is fun no matter the time of year. Here's how to make the most of your trip

By
A picture of the Yosemite Valley during Spring Time
Aniket Deole / Unsplash

Yosemite National Park is a bucket list adventure for many nature lovers, and it’s no surprise why. Year-round, Yosemite offers thrilling experiences, from daring hikes to stunning views. If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Yosemite in the coming year, it can be a challenge to figure out what time you should go. Fortunately, we’ve compiled some of Yosemite’s most thrilling experiences year-round, so you can make an informed decision.

No matter the year, there are a few things you should know. First, Yosemite National Park has an entry fee of $35 per vehicle, but it’s valid for seven days. An annual pass is available for $70, but if you’re looking to go national park hopping, consider purchasing the “America the Beautiful Parks Pass” for $80. Unlike many national parks, Yosemite is open for 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. Some activities may be closed during certain times of the year, but you can still enjoy exhibits, maps, and access to the wisdom of the National Park Service rangers at visitor’s centers around the park.

Recommended Videos

Yosemite in the fall

Yosemite National Park water and mountains
Rakshith Hatwar / Unsplash

Fall is one of the best times to visit Yosemite. You’ll see mild days from around the 60s to 70s Fahrenheit and cool nights that can easily drop to freezing in October. Be prepared for varying weather patterns, including rain or early snowfall at higher elevations. Because of the drop in temperature and the gloomier weather, you might also see reduced crowds after Labor Day. This means that you’ll experience less traffic on your favorite trails and scenic drives, and there will be more availability for your bucket list activities that require a reservation.

Related

Some favorite fall activities at Yosemite include viewing the fall foliage, hiking or biking, horseback riding, fishing, or stargazing. For a beautiful hike in the fall, we recommend these trails.

Mono Meadow Trail

  • Trail length: 3 miles roundtrip
  • Difficulty level: Moderate

The golden grasses and colorful foliage around Mono Meadow Trail make it one of the best places around Yosemite to see the fall colors.

Sentinel Dome and Taft Point Loop

  • Trail length4.9 miles
  • Difficulty level: Moderate

This trail offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area from Sentinel Dome. Along the way, you’ll wind through forests full of autumn hues.

Yosemite in the winter

Yosemite in the winter
Jeremy Bishop / Unsplash

If you’re all about winter activities, Yosemite National Park in the winter is the best time to visit. As the season permits, you’ll find opportunities for skiing, snowshoeing, and ice skating, especially in areas like Badger Pass. Winter is one of the least-visited times of year for Yosemite, so you can enjoy the winter wonderland practically all by yourself.

However, due to snow, you might find limited access to certain roads or trails. Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road are often closed this time of year, but there are still plenty of things to do. Here are a few trails that we recommend.

Lower Yosemite Fall Trail

  • Trail length: 1 mile roundtrip
  • Difficulty level: Easy
  • Surface: Fully paved and relatively flat

The Lower Yosemite Fall Trail is spectacular any time of year, but it’s special to view it in the winter. While the flow is lighter than in the spring, these falls continue to run, which creates some stunning ice formations. Ice cones can form at the base of the falls, and snow will cover the surrounding areas. There may be some ice along the trail, so be careful along the way.

Yosemite in the spring

Yosemite Falls
Jeremy Lwanga / Unsplash

If you’re looking for the waterfalls at their peak, definitely visit Yosemite in the springtime. The snowmelt drastically increases the amount of water flowing over Yosemite Falls, Bridalveil Falls, Vernal Fall, and Nevada Fall. This is also the time of year when the wildflowers start to bloom in the Yosemite Valley and the Wawona Meadow. Keep an eye out for black bears, deer, foxes, and bird species as they wake up from winter.

Yosemite in the spring has a lot to offer, including fewer visitors. Here are our favorite walks.

Mirror Lake Trail

  • Trail length: 2 miles roundtrip
  • Difficulty level: Easy
  • Surface: Paved road that transitions to a maintained dirt trail
  • Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible. Bicycles are allowed up to the lake.

This hike leads to Mirror Lake, which offers beautiful reflections of Half Dome and Mount Watkins. Suitable for families and casual walkers, this is a great option for everyone. The lake is more prominent in the spring and early summer, so by fall it may be a meadow.

Cook’s Meadow Trail

  • Trail length: 1 mile roundtrip
  • Difficulty level: Easy
  • Surface: Mostly flat boardwalks and paved paths
  • Accessibility: Suitable for all ages. This path is wheelchair accessible with assistance.

Cook’s Meadow offers stunning views of Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, and Sentinel Rock. It’s an excellent place for wildlife photography, and there are many interpretive signs along the way for more information about the meadow’s ecosystem.

Yosemite in the summer

Yosemite National Park, California
Mick Haupt / Unsplash

Summer offers the fullest Yosemite experience, so if you’re looking to do it all, this is the time to come. By summer, the park’s high country is suitable for all of your favorite summer activities, including hiking, camping, clamping, and rock climbing.

Summer is considered the “dry” season, but thunderstorms can occur in July or August. Unfortunately, this also means it’s the time of year with the most visitors. To help with the congestion, Yosemite has recently implemented a reservation system to help mitigate the crowds. Popular areas such as Yosemite Valley and Glacier Point will be crowded, especially around midday and on weekends. You will probably experience traffic and parking delays, so do your research. You may need to consider using a shuttle service to get to where you want to go.

Here are our favorite hikes for summer.

Cathedral Lakes Trail

  • Trail length: 7 miles roundtrip
  • Difficulty level: Moderate

On this hike, you’ll be able to explore the Lower and Upper Cathedral Lakes in the Tuolumne Meadows area, which has alpine meadows, plenty of wildflowers, and pond reflections of Cathedral Peak. Just make sure that you bring bug spray, because the mosquitoes will eat you alive.

Clouds Rest Trail

  • Trail length: 14.5 miles roundtrip
  • Difficulty level: Strenuous

A round trip from the Sunrise Lakes Trailhead, Clouds Rest Trail is an incredibly difficult hike, but it’s worth it if you make it to the end. When you summit Clouds Rest, you’re rewarded with sweeping views, including a unique perspective of Half Dome that you won’t get anywhere else. That said, it’s not for the faint of heart. The final stretch includes crossing a narrow bridge, so skip this one if you hate heights.

No matter what time of year you choose to visit, Yosemite National Park has an unforgettable adventure in store for you. Whether it’s snowshoeing or catching the fall colors, choose the experience that most resonates with you.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Everything you need to know about viewing fall foliage at Acadia National Park
Leaf-peeping opportunities at this national park destination
A spectacular view of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in fall

Acadia National Park  in Maine is one of the country's most well-loved destinations for seeing fall foliage. The unique mix of coastal cliffs, forests, and mountains has much to offer leaf-peepers, and a lot of that is due to the diverse variety of tree species found in the area. Multiple kinds of maples, birches, and oaks create a vibrant mix of reds, oranges, and yellows that you won't want to miss.

So, how do you make sure you catch it all this year? Here is everything you need to know about viewing Acadia National Park fall foliage.
How to time your trip to see peak foliage at Acadia National Park

Read more
These are the national parks where visitors spend the most money
NPS reveals most profitable national parks
Man running through the desert landscape of The Grand Canyon.

Not everything about National Parks is rainbows and unicorns, but the National Park Service (NPS) has just released an eye-opening study on the positive economic contributions of their parks to local communities, states, and the nation as a whole. In short, our National Parks boost the economy through tourism (which brought in a whopping $26.4 billion last year), job creation, and infrastructure development. Businesses in the area, such as lodging and restaurants, have also seen a significant bump in their economic contributions this year due to National Park tourism. But which parks bring in the most bank?
Here are the top 5 most profitable National Parks according to the NPS

The Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and North Carolina

Read more
Science reveals which National Park you should visit for the best fall foliage
Go leaf peeping in these national parks
A spectacular view of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in fall

The change of seasons is upon us, which means it's time to start thinking about when and where to go to see the stunning colors this year! OnX, an outdoors tech company, is here to help. This brand is well known for off-roading, back country, and hunting map apps, which are trusted by millions nationwide. Now, they have made it easier to gauge leaf peeping prospects by utilizing their state-of-the-art satellites to measure the deciduous tree density in our favorite National Parks. Pack your gear and get ready to explore — here are the National Parks you shouldn’t miss this season.
OnX's top 9 National Parks for seeing fall colors this year

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina & Tennessee

Read more