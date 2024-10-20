 Skip to main content
Going to Yosemite National Park just got a whole lot easier

Now's your chance to bypass Yosemite's reservation system

Yosemite National Park water and mountains
Rakshith Hatwar / Unsplash

Going to Yosemite National Park just got a whole lot easier with the elimination of their reservation system for the rest of 2024. The National Park Service originally intended to extend the reservations until October 27, but due to lower-than-expected crowds, they’ve already pulled the plug. Park officials highlight that the entrance fee of $35 entrance will still be required, but not to worry. Refunds will be automatically issued to those who purchased one of these reservations.

Yosemite National Park removes reservation system

Reflections of mountains at Yosemite National Park
Jordan Pulmano / Unsplash

The first version of Yosemite’s reservation was first introduced in 2020 to promote social distancing from COVID-19. Initially, it was meant as a temporary measure, but since Yosemite sees around 3.8 million visitors per year, they decided to keep it in place. Many national parks have seen a huge increase in visitors, which in turn crowds the roads and facilities, and makes it difficult for them to protect the environment and infrastructure. These newest versions of the system was designed to try and mitigate the negative effects.

However, there were some notable drawbacks. Since visitors had to plan so far in advance, the reservation system practically eliminated spontaneous visits. During holidays, the reservation slots filled up quickly, which made it difficult for those without flexibility to book ahead. Even those with the Yellowstone Annual or Lifetime Pass needed to fight for reservations, which added to the frustration. Fortunately, for the rest of 2024, there is no need for reservations.

Currently, park officials are coming together to design a more streamlined version of the reservation system for next year. To learn more about the upcoming management plan, visit the National Park Service website. 

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
