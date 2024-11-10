Not sure what to pack for winter camping? Here's what you should consider taking with you.

If your soul calls you to camp in a winter wonderland this year, you’re not alone. Adventurous campers around the globe often love pitching their tents during the coldest season due to the peace, solitude, and gorgeous white scenery surrounding them during this time of year. It can be difficult to figure out what to pack when you plan to camp out in the cold, and it stands to reason you’re going to need some specialized equipment you won’t need in the summer. So, we’ve put together a list of winter camping gear to make your trip as easy as possible. Keep reading for our packing list for basic winter camping gear.

Shelter

You can’t exactly camp without a good, sturdy shelter, and your tent is going to be your best friend while you are outside camping in the winter. Of course, while there are ways to make your own shelter out of snow in an emergency, using a tent will be much safer for you as well as being easier to set up. When choosing your tent, make sure that it’s graded as a 4-season or mountaineering tent. These types of tents tend to be more robust than your average summer tent and will have handy features for winter camping that aren’t present in your normal tent.

Recommended Videos

Heating

Portable heaters can make a difference when camping in the winter, so a heater is a great thing to consider bringing along. When thinking about what to buy, you’ll want to focus on heat level (measured in BTUs), fuel type, and safety features. BTUs measure how much heat your heater can produce. Smaller tents might be okay with a 2,000 to 4,000 BTU heater, while larger tents might need more than that. Look for a heater with multiple heat settings. Propane heaters are the most popular for winter camping, but you’ll need to be careful with these. Make sure that your tent has good ventilation and that you keep a carbon monoxide detector nearby, and always turn it off before you sleep.

Sleeping systems

Sleeping bag

A summer sleeping bag won’t cut it. If you’re camping in the winter, ensure your sleeping bag is rated for the temperatures you expect to be sleeping in. Usually, bags might show a “comfort” rating, which is the temperature most users feel comfortable in while using the bag. Others might use a “lower limit” rating, representing the coldest temperature at which the sleeping bag will keep you warm.

You can choose from various insulation types, from down (which has the best warmth-to-weight ratio unless it gets wet) to synthetics (which handle moisture better and are usually more affordable). There are also several different shapes. Some have a mummy shape, which means that it’s tapered by the end to reduce the amount of air that needs to be warmed. Some campers prefer bags with a wider cut.

Sleeping pad

A sleeping pad will keep you from getting cold because it will be a barrier between you and the ground. A great one will save your evening, so choose one that is rated for winter. Sleeping pads are rated in values of “R,” which represents the pad’s ability to resist heat loss and insulate you from cold surfaces. For winter, choose one with an R-value of 4.5 or higher.

Clothing and footwear

Base layers

Base layers sit directly against your skin so they can wick moisture away to keep you dry, which is essential for keeping warm. You can choose from various materials, like merino wool, silk, or synthetic fabrics like a nylon blend. These layers should fit snuggly.

Mid-layers

The purpose of the mid layer is insulation. These clothing items will trap your body heat, but they should also be breathable to allow moisture to escape the base layer. These layers come in fleece, down, or synthetic insulation. They should fit slightly looser than the base layer so that you can move comfortably.

Outer layers

The outer layer protects you against wind, rain, and snow while still allowing moisture to escape. Try a breathable shell made from materials like Gore-Tex, but if you expect to be in super bad weather, try a hard shell. Look for outer layers with ventilation zips for the best experience. Your outer layer should be roomy enough to accommodate the base and mid-layer but not baggy.

Accessories

Your head is a significant source of body heat loss, so don’t forget your beanie! Hats, gloves, balaclavas, goggles, and neck gaiters can all be temperature-rated, so make sure you’re bringing gear that is warm enough for your outing.

Boots

Don’t forget to check the temperature rating of your boots! No one likes cold toes, so look for ones with good insulation. Thinsulate is often favored for wither activities because it’s lightweight but won’t be as warm as a shearling or fleece lining. Felt liners are also found in heavy-duty boots, which are great because they can be removed for drying and cleaning. Whatever kind of insulation you have, check the grams of insulation. 200g to 400g is great for mild cold and active use. 600g to 800g is better suited for moderate activity and temperatures. If you expect a cold adventure, go for 1,000g or more.

Cooking and hydration

Stove and fuel

While camping in the winter, you’re bound to want a hot meal, but you might not always be able to make a campfire. The most popular kind of stove and fuel system is a liquid-fuel stove. These are great for winter camping because they perform well in sub-freezing temperatures due to the pressurized white gas. They’re great at melting snow and handling large pots, and they also have adjustable flame control so you can simmer or boil as needed. This option tends to be on the bulkier side when compared to canister stoves, but it’s still one of the best options for winter camping.

Water system

Cold temperatures can cause water to freeze, so a good water system is imperative. Some key considerations: ice yields more water per volume, so choose a clean chunk of ice over snow, and if you must use snow, make sure that it’s spotless. If there’s a stream, river, or lake nearby, you’ll save yourself a lot of time and fuel if you just use that.

While this isn’t an exhaustive list of everything you need to pack for a winter expedition, it’s a great starting point for wherever your adventures take you next.