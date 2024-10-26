Whatever your comfort level, Yosemite National Park has lodging options that exceed expectations.

Yosemite is one of those national parks that you could explore for eternity. We might not have that long, but you’ll need a great place to stay for whatever amount of time you plan to spend. Yosemite National Park is home to a variety of lodging options, including hotels, cabins, and campgrounds. Depending on the seasons and your preferences, you can choose from luxury accommodations to a rustic backwoods campsite. Here’s where to stay in Yosemite National Park.

Hotel options at Yosemite National Park

If you’re not a fan of sleeping on the ground, Yosemite has several hotels and lodges inside the park that could suit your desires.

The Ahwahnee Hotel (formerly Majestic Yosemite Hotel) : This is the most luxurious option in Yosemite, with a grand, historic design and stunning views. It’s well-known for its prime location near Yosemite Valley.

: This is the most luxurious option in Yosemite, with a grand, historic design and stunning views. It’s well-known for its prime location near Yosemite Valley. Yosemite Valley Lodge : This is a mid-range lodge located near Yosemite Falls. It’s ideal for visitors who want to be close to Yosemite Valley’s main attractions. Some of the rooms even have views of the falls!

: This is a mid-range lodge located near Yosemite Falls. It’s ideal for visitors who want to be close to Yosemite Valley’s main attractions. Some of the rooms even have views of the falls! Wawona Hotel : This is a charming, historic hotel located in the southern part of the park, near Mariposa Grove. It’s more rustic compared to The Ahwahnee, but it provides a comfortable experience.

: This is a charming, historic hotel located in the southern part of the park, near Mariposa Grove. It’s more rustic compared to The Ahwahnee, but it provides a comfortable experience. Curry Village (formerly Half Dome Village) : Offers a range of affordable accommodations including wood-sided cabins, canvas tent cabins, and standard motel-style rooms. It’s a popular option for those seeking an affordable stay with easy access to Yosemite Valley.

: Offers a range of affordable accommodations including wood-sided cabins, canvas tent cabins, and standard motel-style rooms. It’s a popular option for those seeking an affordable stay with easy access to Yosemite Valley. Big Trees Lodge (formerly Wawona Lodge) : Another historic option in the Wawona area that offers a more relaxed and old-world charm. Great for those who appreciate a peaceful setting away from the main valley.

: Another historic option in the Wawona area that offers a more relaxed and old-world charm. Great for those who appreciate a peaceful setting away from the main valley. Redwood Cabins in Wawona : These are private cabins with kitchens.

: These are private cabins with kitchens. Yosemite West: This is a residential area within the park that offers private vacation rentals, including homes and cabins for rent.

Tent and RV campgrounds at Yosemite National Park

Yosemite has a wide variety of campgrounds to choose from, and many of them can accommodate RVs. They do not include hookups or showers, but many do have restrooms with flush toilets. Some of the most popular campgrounds inside the park include:

Yosemite Valley Campgrounds:

North Pines Campground : Located in the heart of Yosemite Valley, this campground is close to many hiking trails and iconic spots like Half Dome. Campsites are in high demand and require reservations. It is mostly used for tent camping, but it also caters to motorhomes less than 40 feet in length and trailers no longer than 35 feet.

: Located in the heart of Yosemite Valley, this campground is close to many hiking trails and iconic spots like Half Dome. Campsites are in high demand and require reservations. It is mostly used for tent camping, but it also caters to motorhomes less than 40 feet in length and trailers no longer than 35 feet. Upper Pines Campground : This is popular campground in the valley. Open year-round, it’s close to many of Yosemite’s most famous attractions. It has a few sites that are available for motorhomes less than 35 feet in length, and 24 feet for trailers.

: This is popular campground in the valley. Open year-round, it’s close to many of Yosemite’s most famous attractions. It has a few sites that are available for motorhomes less than 35 feet in length, and 24 feet for trailers. Lower Pines Campground : Similar to Upper and North Pines, it’s located in Yosemite Valley, offering stunning views and quick access to hiking. Motorhomes up to 40 feet in length and trailers up to 35 feet in length are allowed.

: Similar to Upper and North Pines, it’s located in Yosemite Valley, offering stunning views and quick access to hiking. Motorhomes up to 40 feet in length and trailers up to 35 feet in length are allowed. Wawona Campground: Located near the Wawona Hotel and Mariposa Grove, it offers a more peaceful camping experience in the southern part of the park. This campground can fit motorhomes up to 35 feet in length and trailers up to 27.

Tuolumne Meadows Campground : This is the largest campground in the park, located in the high country of Yosemite, near Tuolumne Meadows. It’s open during the summer and is a great spot for those looking to explore the less crowded, more alpine side of the park. You can bring motorhomes up to 35 feet in length and trailers up to 27 feet.

: This is the largest campground in the park, located in the high country of Yosemite, near Tuolumne Meadows. It’s open during the summer and is a great spot for those looking to explore the less crowded, more alpine side of the park. You can bring motorhomes up to 35 feet in length and trailers up to 27 feet. Bridalveil Creek Campground : Located on Glacier Point Road, this is a great option for campers seeking a more remote experience. RVs up to 35 feet in length and trailers up to 24 feet are allowed.

: Located on Glacier Point Road, this is a great option for campers seeking a more remote experience. RVs up to 35 feet in length and trailers up to 24 feet are allowed. Hodgdon Meadow Campground : Open year-round, this campground is near the park’s northern entrance. It’s a quieter alternative to the valley campgrounds but still within reach of Yosemite’s major attractions. RVs up to 35 feet in length and trailers up to 27 feet are allowed.

: Open year-round, this campground is near the park’s northern entrance. It’s a quieter alternative to the valley campgrounds but still within reach of Yosemite’s major attractions. RVs up to 35 feet in length and trailers up to 27 feet are allowed. Crane Flat Campground: Located near the intersection of Big Oak Flat Road and Tioga Road, it’s a bit further from Yosemite Valley but closer to other areas like Hetch Hetchy and Tuolumne Meadows. RVs up to 35 feet in length and trailers up to 27 feet are allowed.

Backpackers’ campgrounds

If you’re a hard-core adventurer, backpacking campgrounds might just be the thrill you need. This kind of camping is definitely not for the faint of heart. Amenities include pit toilets, drinking water, and some have bear-proof food lockers. These campgrounds do not require reservations, but you do need to show proof of a valid wilderness permit to use them. These sites can get busy, especially during peak season, so arrive early in the day if you can.

Yosemite Valley Backpackers’ Campground : Located near the North Pines Campground, this primitive experience is centrally located, which gives you access to the trailheads in the valley. Open from spring to fall, this is a great option that’s just a half mile from the parking lot, and perfect for those planning to utilize the paved roads for biking.

: Located near the North Pines Campground, this primitive experience is centrally located, which gives you access to the trailheads in the valley. Open from spring to fall, this is a great option that’s just a half mile from the parking lot, and perfect for those planning to utilize the paved roads for biking. Tuolumne Meadows Backpackers’ Campground: This campground is right near the Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center. It’s open typically from late June to mid-September, and is great for those who are starting or finishing trips along the John Muir Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, or other high-country routes.

This campground is right near the Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center. It’s open typically from late June to mid-September, and is great for those who are starting or finishing trips along the John Muir Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, or other high-country routes. Hetch Hetchy Backpackers’ Campground: If you want to hike the northwestern part of Yosemite, this is the campground for you. It’s about a mile walk from the O’Shaughnessy Dam parking area.

Yosemite also has High Sierra Camps, which are remote, backcountry tent cabin sites only accessible by hiking or horseback riding. Amenities include canvas-sided tents with wood frames, meals, and pit toilets. These camps are ideal for adventurers who want to explore Yosemite’s backcountry without bringing all their own gear.

Glen Aulin High Sierra Camp : At 7,800 feet of elevation, this camp is located near the beautiful Tuolumne River and the Glen Aulin Waterfalls.

: At 7,800 feet of elevation, this camp is located near the beautiful Tuolumne River and the Glen Aulin Waterfalls. May Lake High Sierra Camp : Located near Mount Hoffmann at 9,270 feet, this camp provides excellent access to Mount Hoffman and May Lake.

: Located near Mount Hoffmann at 9,270 feet, this camp provides excellent access to Mount Hoffman and May Lake. Sunrise High Sierra Camp : Sitting at 9,400 feet, Sunrise Camp offers incredible views of the Yosemite backcountry and is ideal for hikers looking to explore Clouds Rest and Half Dome.

: Sitting at 9,400 feet, Sunrise Camp offers incredible views of the Yosemite backcountry and is ideal for hikers looking to explore Clouds Rest and Half Dome. Merced Lake High Sierra Camp : Merced Lake Camp is the lowest and most remote of the High Sierra Camps. It’s located in a scenic forested area along the Merced River, and it’s a great spot for hikers wanting to get deeper into the backcountry.

: Merced Lake Camp is the lowest and most remote of the High Sierra Camps. It’s located in a scenic forested area along the Merced River, and it’s a great spot for hikers wanting to get deeper into the backcountry. Vogelsang High Sierra Camp: Vogelsang is the highest of the High Sierra Camps, and it has jaw-dropping alpine scenery and access to high-elevation lakes and peaks. Great hikes nearby include Vogelsang Peak and Fletcher Peak.

There you have it! Yosemite has so many great lodging options to choose from, depending on your desired activities. Choose the one that best suits your needs and desires, and then get ready to explore one of the most treasured national parks in the United States.