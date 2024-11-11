Here's what Glacier National Park's new reservation system will mean for you in 2025

Sequoia National Park is home to some of the oldest and largest living organisms on earth — sequoia trees. Many of these ancient trees are over 2,000 years old, so it's no mystery why this national park has become a treasured vacation spot for many. These trees really have stood the test of time, enduring millennia of weather changes, forest fires, and environmental shifts. And while the sequoias are one of the most prominent sites to see at the park, it also has deep canyons and serene meadows, plus plenty of wildlife to see along the way. But how do you know what time of year you should go? In this guide, we will break down everything Sequoia National Park has in store for each season so you can make an educated decision.

There's so much to explore, so to make the most of your trip, just make sure that you make any required reservations, like for campsites and tours. After that, the only thing you and your family need to do to access this amazing park is a $35 vehicle pass that can be purchased on the NPS website.

Sequoia National Park in the fall