Here's what Glacier National Park's new reservation system will mean for you in 2025

Glacier National Park is one of the most gorgeous ones in the United States, so it’s not a surprise that it saw almost three million visitors in 2023. Visitors can’t get enough of Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald, and the many lakes and glaciers in the area — the best time to visit Glacier National Park is often the busiest time. Because of the congestion in recent years, the National Park Service had previously enacted a reservation system for entry to the park as part of a pilot program. The National Park Service recently revealed this will continue in 2025, including timed entry reservations for the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork — here’s what you need to know.
Here’s how it will look like going into 2025
West Entrance: Going-to-the-Sun Road
- Reservations required: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 13 – September 28.
- Applies to travel beyond Apgar Village.
- Entry without a reservation: Before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m.
- Exceptions: Visitors with lodging, camping, or certain commercial reservations (originating beyond Apgar checkpoint) will be allowed entry.
North Fork: Polebridge Entrance Station
- Reservations required: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 13 – September 28.
- Entry without a reservation: Before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m.
- Visitors heading to the Polebridge community (outside the park) do not need a reservation.
Two Medicine and St. Mary Entrances
- No vehicle reservations required in 2025.
- Temporary restrictions may apply during peak congestion hours (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.).
- Visitors with service reservations (e.g., tours, lodging) will be granted access during these restrictions.
Many Glacier Valley
- The Swiftcurrent area of Many Glacier Valley will remain closed for summer 2025 due to construction. The park is exploring alternative access options and will provide updates in a future release.
Secure your reservation 120 days in advance starting from February 12. These reservations have a $2 processing fee, but you will also need a valid park entrance pass.