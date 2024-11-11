 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

How to plan your Glacier National Park visit for 2025: Reservation deadlines and key rules

Here's what Glacier National Park's new reservation system will mean for you in 2025

By
Hiking Glacier National Park in Montana.
JD Andrews / Unsplash

Glacier National Park is one of the most gorgeous ones in the United States, so it’s not a surprise that it saw almost three million visitors in 2023. Visitors can’t get enough of Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald, and the many lakes and glaciers in the area — the best time to visit Glacier National Park is often the busiest time. Because of the congestion in recent years, the National Park Service had previously enacted a reservation system for entry to the park as part of a pilot program. The National Park Service recently revealed this will continue in 2025, including timed entry reservations for the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork — here’s what you need to know.

Here’s how it will look like going into 2025

Glacier National Park morning mist over road
Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier National Park Tevin Trinh via Unsplash / Unsplash

West Entrance: Going-to-the-Sun Road

  • Reservations required: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 13 – September 28.
  • Applies to travel beyond Apgar Village.
  • Entry without a reservation: Before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m.
  • Exceptions: Visitors with lodging, camping, or certain commercial reservations (originating beyond Apgar checkpoint) will be allowed entry.

North Fork: Polebridge Entrance Station

  • Reservations required: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 13 – September 28.
  • Entry without a reservation: Before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m.
  • Visitors heading to the Polebridge community (outside the park) do not need a reservation.

Two Medicine and St. Mary Entrances

  • No vehicle reservations required in 2025.
  • Temporary restrictions may apply during peak congestion hours (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.).
  • Visitors with service reservations (e.g., tours, lodging) will be granted access during these restrictions.

Many Glacier Valley

  • The Swiftcurrent area of Many Glacier Valley will remain closed for summer 2025 due to construction. The park is exploring alternative access options and will provide updates in a future release.

Secure your reservation 120 days in advance starting from February 12. These reservations have a $2 processing fee, but you will also need a valid park entrance pass.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Looking for solitude? These are the 3 least visited national parks in America
Adventurers seeking isolation will love these 3 national parks
least visited national parks three bright yellow tents on red autumn tundra with mountains blue sky amp survey equipment

If you're sick and tired of those crowds at your favorite national park, you're not alone. Many parks have seen a huge increase in visitors in just the last year alone, leading to the implementation of reservation systems that can sometimes be more complicated than helpful. In this article, we will explore some of the least-visited national parks according to 2023 statistics.
Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve, Alaska

Gates of the Arctic is the northernmost U.S. national park, and its remoteness makes it one of the least-visited with only 11,045 visits in 2023. Located entirely above the Arctic Circle, this 8.5 million-acre park has tons of wilderness with hardly any roads, trails, nor established campsites. Key sights include the rugged Brooks Range, wild rivers, and all of the wildlife, such as caribou, grizzly bears, wolves, and wolverines.
Activities around the park

Read more
Plan your adventure: The best time to visit Sequoia National Park
Thinking of going to Sequoia National Park this here? Here's the best time to plan your trip
A stand of Giant Sequoia trees in California.

Sequoia National Park is home to some of the oldest and largest living organisms on earth — sequoia trees. Many of these ancient trees are over 2,000 years old, so it's no mystery why this national park has become a treasured vacation spot for many. These trees really have stood the test of time, enduring millennia of weather changes, forest fires, and environmental shifts. And while the sequoias are one of the most prominent sites to see at the park, it also has deep canyons and serene meadows, plus plenty of wildlife to see along the way. But how do you know what time of year you should go? In this guide, we will break down everything Sequoia National Park has in store for each season so you can make an educated decision.

There's so much to explore, so to make the most of your trip, just make sure that you make any required reservations, like for campsites and tours. After that, the only thing you and your family need to do to access this amazing park is a $35 vehicle pass that can be purchased on the NPS website.
Sequoia National Park in the fall

Read more
What you need to know about Rocky Mountain National Park road closure
This road was just closed for all vehicles
A view of the continental divide mountains in Rocky Mointains National Park on a Sunny day

As the cold seasons approach, Rocky Mountain National Park is starting to transition to winter mode. This shift may affect your visit, so here's everything you need to know.
Here's how Rocky Mountain National Park's winter closures will affect your stay
Rocky Mountain National Park Sonja Wilkinson / Unsplash

Effective on October 25, 2024, the Trail Ridge Road, also known as U.S. Highway 34, has been officially closed to through-traffic. This closure is expected to last through the winter season, since the road is a high-altitude route that stretches above 11,500 feet for 11 miles. This makes it incredibly dangerous during snowy and icy conditions, especially since it has minimal guardrails and doesn't have any shoulders.

Read more