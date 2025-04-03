 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Crater Lake’s 2026 closure means now’s the time to visit

This is your last chance to visit Crater Lake National Park for three years

By
Crater Lake view
Amy Hanley / Unsplash

Crater Lake, which is the deepest lake in the United States, is closing for three years starting in 2026. Fortunately, Crater Lake National Park, one of the most underrated parks in the U.S.,  will still be open for visitors, but only park rangers and officials will be allowed to approach the water after this summer. This means that summer of 2025 will be your last year to swim here for a while. All boat tours from The Cleetwood Cove Marina will also be on hold, so this is the year to go!

This closure is just the first step in a huge rehabilitation project that will seek to update the trail and related infrastructure to improve safe access to the lake and visitor services. Cleetwood Cove Trail that leads up to Crater Lake is one of the most-used trails in the park since it’s the only permitted access point to the shore, and the entire 1.1 miles of the trail is getting a huge makeover.

Recommended Videos

This project also seeks to mitigate rockfall risks where several high-risk zones have been identified, as well as the removal and replacement of a failed bulkhead and dock system at the marina. One of the best upgrades, however, will be to replace the outdated and undersized composting toilets located near the marina.

Related

As of right now, the National Park Service reports that the planning, design, and compliance have already been completed for this project. Once they have solicited a construction contract, Crater Lake National Park will be well on its way to becoming a safer and more enjoyable national park.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
Witness nature’s most magical light show at Congaree’s firefly event this May
Don't miss out on your chance to see the magical beauty of fireflies this year
Fireflies at sunset

Fireflies are one of the most magical sights in the entire world. To me, it ranks above rainbows and below the northern lights, just because the conditions have to be just right. Fireflies are active from late spring into early summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and peak activity often happens in June or July. Fireflies prefer warm, humid evenings without any wind or rain, and you'll want to look for them in areas with tall grass, woods, and areas with little light pollution. If you want a great chance to see the fireflies this year, head to South Carolina's Congaree National Park for their annual firefly viewing event.

This year, the Firefly Viewing Event will take place from May 14 to the 21st. During this special time, visitors can expect an awe-inspiring spectacle as the fireflies perform a light show as part of their mating rituals. Because it's a popular event, park staff are doing their best to protect the fireflies' habitat, so attendance is tightly controlled.

Read more
Corona Island is officially open — here’s how to visit the tropical retreat
A look inside this sustainable paradise
Corona Island

For travelers seeking a secluded slice of paradise, Corona Island is now welcoming guests. This eco-protected retreat, located off the coast of Colombia, was originally launched in 2021 as an exclusive, invite-only experience. Now, for the first time, it’s available for booking on major travel platforms.

Accessible only by boat, Corona Island offers a unique experience for travelers. Guests can stay in one of ten premium waterfront bungalows, each featuring a private jacuzzi and ocean views, or opt for a limited all-inclusive day trip pass. 
Sustainability in paradise

Read more
From salt flats to sand dunes: The hidden wonders of Death Valley National Park
Adventure across California’s most diverse landscapes
Salt flats in badwater basin in Death Valley

Death Valley National Park is infamously known as big, barren, and foreboding. So why is it named one of the best national parks to visit in winter, attracting over 1 million annual visitors? The answer is in this park's sheer variety of natural landmarks. One moment, you're standing on a mile-long salt flat. Next, you're admiring the rainbow-colored badlands, and by sunset, you're trekking the dunes -- all within the same park.
Have I piqued your interest? I hope so. Death Valley rivals Yosemite as one of California's most ecologically diverse natural landmarks, and it deserves a visit. But what formations are most worth your time, especially if you only have one day to explore? Let me suggest a few must-see sights based on my most recent visit and a primer on the park's history and geography.

Death Valley National Park’s history, climate, and key facts

Read more