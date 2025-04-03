Crater Lake’s 2026 closure means now’s the time to visit

Crater Lake, which is the deepest lake in the United States, is closing for three years starting in 2026. Fortunately, Crater Lake National Park, one of the most underrated parks in the U.S., will still be open for visitors, but only park rangers and officials will be allowed to approach the water after this summer. This means that summer of 2025 will be your last year to swim here for a while. All boat tours from The Cleetwood Cove Marina will also be on hold, so this is the year to go!

This closure is just the first step in a huge rehabilitation project that will seek to update the trail and related infrastructure to improve safe access to the lake and visitor services. Cleetwood Cove Trail that leads up to Crater Lake is one of the most-used trails in the park since it’s the only permitted access point to the shore, and the entire 1.1 miles of the trail is getting a huge makeover.

This project also seeks to mitigate rockfall risks where several high-risk zones have been identified, as well as the removal and replacement of a failed bulkhead and dock system at the marina. One of the best upgrades, however, will be to replace the outdated and undersized composting toilets located near the marina.

As of right now, the National Park Service reports that the planning, design, and compliance have already been completed for this project. Once they have solicited a construction contract, Crater Lake National Park will be well on its way to becoming a safer and more enjoyable national park.