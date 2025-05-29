 Skip to main content
This famously safe country is now under a sudden U.S. travel advisory

Switzerland was placed under a Level 1 travel advisory

Zurich, Switzerland
Sonyuser / Pixabay

Switzerland, long celebrated for its neutrality, low crime rates, and overall stability, has been quietly placed under a Level 1 travel advisory by the U.S. Department of State as of May 20. While a Level 1 notice, the lowest on the State Department’s four-tier scale, simply advises travelers to “exercise normal precautions,” the move raised eyebrows for its suddenness and lack of explanation.

The advisory update came without fanfare or detail. The only note included on the State Department’s website reads: “Reissued after periodic review with minor edits.” Yet, just four days later, on May 24, the Department reported demonstrations near the main train station in Bern, Switzerland’s capital, accompanied by a heavy police presence.

Travel advisory levels

Bern, Switzerland
GPhotography / Pixabay

The U.S. Department of State uses a four-level system to help travelers assess risk when visiting foreign countries:

  • Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions: The lowest advisory level, indicating a generally safe destination.
  • Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution: Be aware of heightened risks due to specific concerns such as crime or civil unrest.
  • Level 3: Reconsider Travel: Serious safety risks are present and travel should be reconsidered.
  • Level 4: Do Not Travel: The highest level, reserved for countries facing extreme danger such as war or natural disasters.

Although Switzerland currently remains at Level 1, travelers shouldn’t be alarmed by the recent advisory update. However, staying informed is key. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time alerts from the U.S. Embassy and to make it easier to be contacted in an emergency. You can also review the Country Security Report for Switzerland to stay up to date on protests or any other potential issues.

