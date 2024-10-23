 Skip to main content
These are 9 of the best places to visit in Switzerland

Plan the ultimate Swiss vacation

By
Switzerland view
Pfüderi / Pixabay

If you’re dreaming of a travel destination that’s got it all — breathtaking landscapes, charming villages, and delicious chocolate — look no further than Switzerland. Situated in the heart of Europe, Switzerland boasts over 1,500 glimmering lakes, cozy towns, and enormous mountains that make it a paradise for adventurers and relaxation seekers alike.

With 70% of its terrain covered by the Alps, there’s no shortage of jaw-dropping views and outdoor activities to take part in. So, let’s dive into the best places to visit in Switzerland and uncover all of the magic this beautiful country has to offer.

1. Interlaken

Interlaken, Switzerland
ELG21 / Pixabay

Interlaken is a must-visit gem in Switzerland and is situated between two of the most stunning lakes in the country — Lake Brienz and Lake Thun. This incredible spot offers endless opportunities for adventure, whether you’re hiking or biking along scenic trails, taking a boat cruise on Lake Thun, or getting an unbeatable view of the surrounding Alps from the Harder Klum observation deck. Plus, it’s the perfect base for day trips to nearby communities like Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen, both just a short half-hour away.

2. Lavaux Vineyard

Switzerland vineyards
Anwic / Pixabay

The Lavaux Vineyards is a stretch of 2,200 acres of vineyards that roll for about 18.6 miles along the sunny northern shores of Lake Geneva. This UNESCO World Heritage site is perfect for both wine and nature enthusiasts. One of the best ways to explore this stunning area is by hopping on the Lavaux Panoramic train, which winds through the vineyards along narrow paths that cars can’t access. Make sure you visit some of the most famous vineyards, like Château de Chillon and Domaine Bovy. 

3. Zermatt

Zermatt, Switzerland
narya / Pixabay

The charming, car-free town of Zermatt is one of the best places to visit in Switzerland. The town is positioned in the heart of the Alps and is famous for its iconic landmark, the Matterhorn (yes, like the Disneyland ride). As Switzerland’s highest ski resort, Zermatt offers fantastic skiing and snowboarding during the winter. But it’s not just a winter wonderland; during spring, summer, and fall, you can explore the breathtaking mountains through hiking and biking trails that cater to all skill levels.

4. Stoos

Stoos, Switzerland
ELG21 / Pixabay

Perched at an impressive elevation of 4,265 feet, Stoos is another charming car-free town that offers amazing mountain views. The adventure begins with a ride on the Stoosbahn, the steepest funicular railway in the world, which reaches a gradient of 110%. Once you’re up there, you can enjoy one of the several hiking trails or simply relax and soak in the fresh alpine air. In the winter, Stoos transforms into a cozy ski resort, perfect for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts.

5. Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland
ChiemSeherin / Pixabay

Geneva is Switzerland’s second-largest city and is famous for being the hub of international organizations like the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Situated between the stunning Alps and Jura mountains, it also offers incredible views of Mount Blanc. While you’re there, make sure you check out the iconic Jet d’Eau fountain, which shoots water 460 feet into the air. You can also explore the beautiful Old Town, visit the impressive Palais des Nations, and take a leisurely stroll along the lakeside promenade.

6. Zurich

Zurich, Switzerland
Sonyuser / Pixabay

Zurich is an incredible city known for its banking and shopping and is often recognized as one of the best places to visit in Switzerland. Head to Bahnhofstrasse, the world-famous shopping boulevard, for some high-end retail therapy. After splurging, unwind at trendy bars or take a stroll around the beautiful Lake Zurich. Foodies will be in heaven with options like the Michelin-starred restaurants Baur Au Lac and The Dolder Grand, serving up exquisite dishes.

7. Lucerne

Lucerne, Switzerland
bea61 / Pixabay

Lucerne is a picture-perfect town nestled on the shores of Lake Lucerne, right in the heart of Switzerland. The lake is absolutely stunning, stretching over 43 square miles and providing some of the best views in the country. The surrounding town is known for its well-preserved medieval architecture that looks straight out of a movie. While you’re there, make sure you check out Chapel Bridge, the iconic wooden bridge adorned with charming paintings that date back to the 17th century. You’ll also want to visit the Lion Monument, a tribute to Swiss Guards who died during the French Revolution.

8. Bern

Bern, Switzerland
GPhotography / Pixabay

Larger cities like Zurich and Geneva often overshadow this capital city of Switzerland, but it has its own unique charm. The city boasts beautifully preserved medieval architecture and cobblestone streets that are perfect for wandering. You’ll find fantastic dining spots, cozy beer gardens, and a wealth of museums to explore. Check out the Swiss National Museum for a deep dive into Swiss history or the Zentrum Paul Klee, which showcases the works of the famous painter.

9. Gruyères

Lake Gruyère, Switzerland
Vetherie / Pixabay

If you’re looking for the best places to visit in Switzerland, make sure to check out the medieval town of Gruyères. This charming, car-free village sits atop a 269-foot hill, offering incredible views of the Saane valley and Lake Gruyère. Gruyères is famous for its delicious cheese, and you can sample some at local dairies or cellars. You’ll also want to check out the impressive Gruyères Castle, which dates back to the 13th century.

