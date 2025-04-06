The best things to do in Big Bend National Park: An adventure you’ll never forget

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hike through Santa Elena Canyon Explore the Chisos Basin Experience the Big Bend Overland Tour Stargaze in one of North America’s darkest skies Take a side-trip to Big Bend Ranch State Park Stay minutes from the park at Big Bend Station

Big Bend National Park is the jewel of the Chihuahuan Desert, brimming with life just under its rugged surface. The park straddles the border of the United States and Mexico, and even has a border crossing between the two. There are dozens of things to do in Big Bend National Park — it’s one of the best places for stargazing, exploring the Rio Grande, and enjoying days worth of breathtaking trails.

Need help deciding what to prioritize in this massive park, which spans over 1,250 square miles? I regularly visit Big Bend, and these five park features are always worth a stop. They’re doable in a single day or easily extended if you’re spending a longer period of time in Big Bend.

Recommended Videos

Hike through Santa Elena Canyon

At an impressive 1,500 feet tall, it’s easy to see the Santa Elena Canyon from several different vantage points in the park. You’ll lose yourself in its towering limestone walls when you hike into its interior. You can access the heart of the formation on the Santa Elena Canyon Trail, a 1.7-mile trail. The hike is moderate and includes a small water crossing and a few steep ridge sections.

You’re rewarded with unobstructed views of the Rio Grande and peaceful serenity. The faint echo of nearby birds and the bubbling of the river comprise most of the ambience, as it’s a relatively isolated trail. If you time your visit with high water conditions, you can even take a single or multi-day river trip through the towering canyon.

Explore the Chisos Basin

The Chisos Basin is unique to other parts of the park—instead of a hot, dry desert, it is significantly cooler—a refreshing surprise. As you descend into the mountain range’s basin, shrubby plants give way to tall pines and firs. Wild deer and mountain lions live in the woods, and if you’re lucky, bears have been spotted as well.

The Chisos Basin is a hub for several popular trails in the park, campsites, and a visitor center, so it’s one of the first things to do in Big Bend National Park when you arrive. The Window Trail is a short but beautiful jaunt with impressive basin views. Emory Peak, the highest point in the park, is accessible from the basin via a 10.5-mile path.

If you’re short on time, pack a picnic and take in the views. It’s one of the park’s most relaxing and temperate parts, and its beauty alone makes it worth a quick trip.

Experience the Big Bend Overland Tour

Right outside the park boundary is another popular attraction, the Big Bend Overland Tour. This off-road tour is intimate, with only four guests allowed. There are currently two tours to choose from —the Christmas Mountain Tour and the Moon Valley Tour. These three-hour guided adventures provide a primer on the local geology and community. Tourists get a glimpse into what it takes for plants, animals, and humans alike to live in the harsh conditions of Big Bend.

The tour departs from Big Bend Station, a fully outfitted hotel, campsite, and RV resort just five minutes outside the National Park. It was convenient to meet outside my lodge room and enjoy a break from driving. The Overland tour covers dozens of acres of private land with views of popular sights like the Chiscos Mountains from views that can’t be had in the park.

The group was small enough that I could ask my knowledgeable guide any burning questions—it was like having our own personal park ranger. Resident guide Randy is very knowledgeable and passionate about the park and the land, deepening the value of the excursion.

Stargaze in one of North America’s darkest skies

Whether you’re staying in or near Big Bend National Park, you’re in for a treat—this section of Texas is home to the best night skies in the contiguous United States. On clear nights, the Milky Way spray arches over the full expanse of the sky, with shooting stars darting through. Some nights, the stars emerge even before the sunset has fully faded away.

You can drive into the park and find a viewing spot. Since it’s a popular destination for stargazing, you can expect to see other visitors driving in after hours or night hiking to dark spots as well. The park offers ranger-led night walks and star parties, which are convenient for overnight guests. For the most impressive views, arrange your trip during the new moon so it’s as dark as possible.

But stargazing at Big Bend will be worth the trip at any time. According to the National Parks Service, the park has the least light pollution of any National Park in the lower 48 U.S. states. Park rangers and volunteers offer regular night sky programs to enhance your stargazing experience. You can find the schedule here.

Take a side-trip to Big Bend Ranch State Park

I think that Big Bend Ranch State Park is even more beautiful than its national counterpart. El Camino del Rio is the best scenic drive in the state. It trails along high desert terrain, the Rio Grande, and the Colorado Canyon. It’s one of the best Texas state parks and connects to Big Bend National Park.

Over 238 miles of trails are within its boundaries, popular for hiking and mountain biking. As an International Dark Sky-certified park, it’s a great place to catch the vast Milky Way spray I mentioned above. Big Hill, River Road, and West Contrabando Trailhead are popular stargazing spots.

Stay minutes from the park at Big Bend Station

Big Bend Station sits in the ghost town of Terlingua, an artistic and sparse community just five minutes outside the park’s entrance. You can rent a room at the lodge, set up a tent, or settle on a full-hook-up RV site. The room was colorful, bright, and most importantly, comfortable after long hours in the desert.

The main office has an indoor common area where you can grab a coffee, peruse pamphlets and maps, or chat with the friendly receptionist. You’ll find shaded picnic tables and lounging chairs out front, perfect for bringing a book and enjoying the mountain views.

The hotel does its part to preserve the integrity of the night sky by only using red lights at night, so it’s nearly as spectacular to stargaze just steps outside your room as it is to drive into the park. It’s not just at night when people take in the surroundings. I saw people staked out on chairs all day from sunrise to sunset.

It’s the perfect place to take in the slower pace of the long Texan days. But if you’re seeking adventure, there are plenty of options besides things to do in Big Bend National Park, like exploring Terlingua, booking an overland tour, or even taking a side trip to Marfa or the McDowell Observatory.