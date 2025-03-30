 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Joshua Tree National Park to close busiest entrance for massive revamp: What to know

West entrance at Joshua Tree National Park undergoes massive transformations

By
joshua trees in desert
Kindel Media / Pexels

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the most ecologically interesting national parks in the country, so it’s great to see that it’s getting some TLC. This April, the National Park Service is closing down all traffic from Monday, April 7th, to Thursday, April 10th, for some updates to the West entrance station.

As the busiest entry point in the park, seeing a whopping 515,000 vehicles in 2023, this new entrance station will be built one-third mile south of the current location and will feature two inbound lanes and one outbound lane, as well as a bypass lane in each direction. Four booths will be constructed in place of the one that’s already there, which is going to improve park access for everyone. This project is funded by fee revenue through the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

Recommended Videos

During this period, visitors can still enter the park. Just use Twentynine Palms, also known as the north entrance, or Cottonwood, the south entrance. If you opt for the North entrance, this will add just seventeen minutes of driving time from Highway 62. Signs will be placed along the highway and Park Boulevard to alert visitors of the traffic changes. That said, if you end up accidentally zooming past, exiting vehicles can turn around at the Quail Springs Picnic Area, and entering vehicles can turn around at the west entrance station, although that’s not as advisable due to the expected construction traffic.

Related

While this is a minor inconvenience to those headed to the park, Superintendent Jane Rogers notes that the shorter four-day closure was actually originally going to be about two weeks, so personally I think we got the tall end of the straw. With these changes complete, Joshua Tree National Park is sure to become a more seamless attraction in California.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
Death Valley camping: A guide to camping in the hottest, driest national park
Here's your ultimate guide to Death Valley
Death Valley National Park

Death Valley is the largest national park in the lower 48 states, covering 3.4 million acres. It's also well-known for being the hottest, driest, and lowest place in the United States. Here, you'll find a variety of sand dunes, mountains, salt flats, and canyons to explore, and Death Valley also has some of the best stargazing in the whole world. There are so many reasons to head to Death Valley this year, but since there's so much to see and do, you might want to consider camping. Here's our ultimate guide to Death Valley camping.
Know before you go Death Valley camping

If you don't want to roast or freeze, the best time to visit Death Valley would be in the fall or the spring. Come in the spring for the best stargazing, but either timeframe offers some great adventures. Once you've decided when to go, book your campsite. Options will fill up quickly during the spring and fall, so try to get your reservations early.

Read more
Don’t miss out: This is when Glacier National Park reservations open for 2025
Sleep and you'll miss it! Going-to-the-Sun Road reservations open soon
The Garden Wall along the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park.

Glacier National Park is one of those other-worldly places that don't seem real. Thousands of people from across the world flock to see these postcard-worthy sights, so it's not a surprise that the National Park Service has seen to implementing a timed-entry reservation system for entering the park starting in 2021. While reservations can be a bit of a hassle to acquire, they have become necessary in order to manage crowds, protect important resources, and keep park amenities and infrastructures in good shape. If you're looking to snag a coveted timed-entry reservation to Glacier National Park for this summer, don't wait. Here's what you need to know.

Glacier National Park allows visitors to reserve their timed-entry tickets 120 days in advance. Keep in mind, this is different than the entrance pass. Reservations are required from June 13 to September 28 this year. This means that on February 13, 2025, the first round of reservations will be released. You'll need a reservation to go to the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and North Fork, but if you're going through Apgar Village, Two Medicine, or St. Mary, you won't need a reservation.

Read more
Big Bend National Park will initiate trail closures because of this bird
Park closures to ensue in order to save this national treasure
Big Bend National Park in Texas

The peregrine falcon is a powerful, fast-flying bird of prey that can reach up to 240 mph in a hunting dive. Though they can be found pretty much worldwide, they almost became extinct due to the use of DDT pesticides, which weakened their eggshells. Recovery efforts in the 1970s and the 1990s banned the use of DDT and captive breeding, which led to this beautiful bird being delisted from the U.S. endangered species list in 1999. Though these birds have recovered to a certain extent, they are still a protected species in Texas, which is why the National Park Service is closing parts of Big Bend National Park, one of Texas' gorgeous national parks, during the nesting period.

From February 1st to May 31st, temporary closures will be set in place. The closed areas will include:

Read more