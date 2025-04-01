 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Experience nature at its finest: The best national parks to visit this May

Dodge crowds and visit these national parks in May

By
A man hiking in Yosemite
Luke Pamer / Unsplash

So, you’ve got a free weekend in May? There’s no better place to spend a glorious spring weekend than at one of our gorgeous national parks. After all, there’s some truth to the saying, “April showers bring May flowers”. If flowers grow at your national park, they will most likely be up and at ‘em by May. Even if your chosen national park doesn’t have meadows of wildflowers, you may see other kinds of unconventional greenery and growth, even in the desert! That’s one of the many reasons why I think visiting national parks in May is a great idea. Here are a few more, as well as a couple of recommendations for your springtime adventures!

Here’s why you should visit a national park in May

Yosemite park on a warm day, featuring a waterfall
Mick Haupt / Unsplash

If you love waterfalls as much as I do, May is the perfect time to head up into the mountains. Snowmelt will really fuel all of those streams, so you’ll see the most awe-inspiring cascades at their best. And the best part is, you’ll miss the summer crowds, so you can actually enjoy these stunning sites without photobombers in the back of your pictures.

Recommended Videos

May is also a great time to go to your favorite national park for wildlife spotting. Whether it’s bears, elk, or birds, everyone is going to be far more active due to the warming temperatures. You might even catch migrations or baby animals, all without squinting through the summer haze and crowds. 

Related

Overall, May is perfect, as long as you’re not trying to go on Memorial Day weekend. It’s typically in the 50s to 80s Fahrenheit depending on the park, which is warm enough to enjoy most outdoor activities. With fewer crowds and quieter vistas, I can’t think of a better time to hit the road. Here are some national parks to visit in May:

Yosemite National Park 

Yosemite
Miles Branman/The Manual / The Manual

May is a shoulder season for the beautiful Yosemite National Park. While it’s definitely busier than April, it’s way quieter than it is in June, July, or August. By this time, all main entrances are open, including Big Oak Flat, Arch Rock, and South Entrance. Glacier Point Road typically opens in mid or late May due to the heavy snows that will linger above 8,000 feet of elevation.

As I mentioned before, the waterfalls will be at peak flow, the wildflowers will be out, and the wildlife will be roaming the meadows and forests. To make the most of it, try hiking the Yosemite Falls Trail, which is a good strenuous 7.2 miles round-trip, but totally worth it to see the tallest waterfall in North America in its full glory. Mirror Lake will also have the best reflections at this time due to the snowmelt and runoff.

However, there are a few downsides. Because snow still lingers, some trails like the four-mile trail to Glacier Point will probably be inaccessible. Also, you won’t want to forget your bug spray, because the mosquitoes will be terrible. That said, if you’re prepared, Yosemite in May can be one of the greatest adventures of the year for you and your family. 

Great Smoky Mountains

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Wolfgang Kaehler / Getty Images

Most people think of visiting the Great Smoky Mountains in the fall when the autumn colors are most prominent, or even in the summer for those warm-weather activities. However, it’s my personal opinion that the Great Smoky Mountains are best visited in May due to the mild temperatures and the smoky haze of the downpours. 

Yes, be prepared for a little rain, but I promise it’s worth it. During May, the mist through the mountains is picturesque, and I wouldn’t miss it for the world if I were you. The downpours won’t be constant, but the area will see a good five inches of rain during the month, so expect some lush greenery and mystical, foggy mornings.

There are also plenty of wildlife, waterfalls, and wildflowers (the three w’s) here, so don’t miss my favorite must-see locations like Laurel Falls, Grotto Falls, and Abrams Falls. There aren’t any major closures like there normally is in winter, so all main roads (like the Newfound Gap Road) and many campgrounds will be open.

When visiting the Great Smoky Mountains in May, watch out for rain and mud. This can make the trails a bit slick, but they’re still worth it if you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Waterproof gear definitely helps. You’ll also experience a fair bit of mosquitos and ticks, so be prepared with some strong bug spray here too. 

Saguaro National Park

A mature Saguaro cactus by the golf course at The Boulders Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Andrew Davey/The Manual / The Manual

Since I also lived in Arizona for a while, I can’t forget Saguaro National Park when talking about great places to visit in May. Here, the temperatures will reach close to the 80s or 90s, but that’s actually very mild when compared to the summer’s triple-digit furnace. In fact, the heat is such an issue that Arizona State Parks & Trails warns about it

The biggest reason why Saguaro is on my list is because of the cactus blossoms. Each flower only blooms for about 24 hours, opening in the evening and wilting by the next afternoon, and they are some of the prettiest flowers I’ve ever seen in my life. In addition to the Saguaro bloom, you’ll also see Prickly Pear, Barrel Cactus, and Cholla Cactus. 

There aren’t any campgrounds in the park, but there’s plenty of lodging in nearby towns like Tucson. Just make sure that you bring extra water because there isn’t any potable water in the park, sunscreen, and eye protection.

When it comes to choosing the best national park for your adventure this May, Yosemite, the Great Smoky Mountains, and Saguaro have something to offer every journeyman. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
These are the national parks undergoing controlled burns to cut wildfire risks
Going to one of these national parks soon? You might just see some smoke.
Shenandoah National Park in the fall

Prescribed burns are one of the park rangers' most important tools to protect their national parks and ecosystems. By intentionally burning off the excess vegetation like dry grass, shrubs, and dead wood, prescribed burns ultimately reduce the chance of wildfires because there won't be any old vegetation to catch fire later. It's far better for the National Forest Service and local fire teams to do the burns in a controlled setting than to watch it get out of hand later in the year. Here are the national parks across America that are currently in their burning phase:

Shenandoah National Park: Fire managers plan to burn approximately 40 acres of Big Meadows and 20 acres in the park's headquarters. Weather permitting, the burn will start on March 11 and end around April 30th.
Voyageurs National Park: This month, burns will take place in selected wetlands near Black Bay and Cranberry Bay on Rainy Lake to eliminate invasive hybrid cattails and reduce woody plant encroachment.
Cape Cod National Seashore: Prescribed burns will occur at Fort Hill in Eastham during the second week of March. The affected area will be 14 acres along the hillside adjacent to the upper parking lot at Fort Hill.
George Washington Carver National Monument: From March 10th to the 14th, this national monument plans a prescribed burn of about 100 acres to reduce woody species. While the area will be open to visitors, the Carver trail will be closed.

Read more
Essential camping tips for an unforgettable Everglades adventure
How to enjoy Everglades National Park at its finest.
Alligator relaxing on a log at Everglades National Park

The Everglades is a subtropical wetland in southern Florida, covering about 1.5 million acres. According to the National Park Service, it's the largest tropical wilderness in the U.S. and one of the most ecologically diverse areas in the world. Known as the “River of Grass,” the Everglades are ultimately a slow-moving sheet of freshwater. Swamp-like in nature, the Everglades are home to reptiles and amphibians like the American alligator or the American crocodile.

When I lived in Florida, we learned that any body of water deeper than an inch probably has a gator in it. Not everything in the Everglades is dangerous, though. On your journey, you may spot the great blue heron, osprey, or even a bald eagle. The park is full of plant life, from sawgrass marshes to cypress swamps and mangrove forests. If you’re planning an outdoor adventure, these camping in the Everglades tips will help you navigate the unique challenges of this area.
Top camping at the Everglades tips

Read more
5 little-known national parks that are cooler than their overcrowded brethren
These national parks are way better than their famous counterparts
Yosemite Falls

In the course of my time growing up in a 1991 Airstream Motorhome with a family of 7, we visited our fair share of national parks. I loved every second of it, but there were times when certain famous landmarks and parks were honestly too crowded to enjoy. This was before many national parks started implementing a reservation system, but even these days, I've found that visiting a popular national park during the crowded season isn't my favorite thing to do. Think about it: The National Park Service reported 13 million visits to the Great Smoky Mountains alone in 2023.

During these busy seasons, the only course of action is to opt for lesser-known U.S. national parks. Poetically enough, it's at these places that we created some of our best memories. Here are some little-known U.S. national parks that are just as cool (if not cooler) than their famous counterparts.
Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

Read more