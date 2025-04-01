Experience nature at its finest: The best national parks to visit this May

Table of Contents Table of Contents Here’s why you should visit a national park in May Yosemite National Park Great Smoky Mountains Saguaro National Park

So, you’ve got a free weekend in May? There’s no better place to spend a glorious spring weekend than at one of our gorgeous national parks. After all, there’s some truth to the saying, “April showers bring May flowers”. If flowers grow at your national park, they will most likely be up and at ‘em by May. Even if your chosen national park doesn’t have meadows of wildflowers, you may see other kinds of unconventional greenery and growth, even in the desert! That’s one of the many reasons why I think visiting national parks in May is a great idea. Here are a few more, as well as a couple of recommendations for your springtime adventures!

Here’s why you should visit a national park in May

If you love waterfalls as much as I do, May is the perfect time to head up into the mountains. Snowmelt will really fuel all of those streams, so you’ll see the most awe-inspiring cascades at their best. And the best part is, you’ll miss the summer crowds, so you can actually enjoy these stunning sites without photobombers in the back of your pictures.

Recommended Videos

May is also a great time to go to your favorite national park for wildlife spotting. Whether it’s bears, elk, or birds, everyone is going to be far more active due to the warming temperatures. You might even catch migrations or baby animals, all without squinting through the summer haze and crowds.

Overall, May is perfect, as long as you’re not trying to go on Memorial Day weekend. It’s typically in the 50s to 80s Fahrenheit depending on the park, which is warm enough to enjoy most outdoor activities. With fewer crowds and quieter vistas, I can’t think of a better time to hit the road. Here are some national parks to visit in May:

Yosemite National Park

May is a shoulder season for the beautiful Yosemite National Park. While it’s definitely busier than April, it’s way quieter than it is in June, July, or August. By this time, all main entrances are open, including Big Oak Flat, Arch Rock, and South Entrance. Glacier Point Road typically opens in mid or late May due to the heavy snows that will linger above 8,000 feet of elevation.



As I mentioned before, the waterfalls will be at peak flow, the wildflowers will be out, and the wildlife will be roaming the meadows and forests. To make the most of it, try hiking the Yosemite Falls Trail, which is a good strenuous 7.2 miles round-trip, but totally worth it to see the tallest waterfall in North America in its full glory. Mirror Lake will also have the best reflections at this time due to the snowmelt and runoff.



However, there are a few downsides. Because snow still lingers, some trails like the four-mile trail to Glacier Point will probably be inaccessible. Also, you won’t want to forget your bug spray, because the mosquitoes will be terrible. That said, if you’re prepared, Yosemite in May can be one of the greatest adventures of the year for you and your family.

Great Smoky Mountains

Most people think of visiting the Great Smoky Mountains in the fall when the autumn colors are most prominent, or even in the summer for those warm-weather activities. However, it’s my personal opinion that the Great Smoky Mountains are best visited in May due to the mild temperatures and the smoky haze of the downpours.

Yes, be prepared for a little rain, but I promise it’s worth it. During May, the mist through the mountains is picturesque, and I wouldn’t miss it for the world if I were you. The downpours won’t be constant, but the area will see a good five inches of rain during the month, so expect some lush greenery and mystical, foggy mornings.



There are also plenty of wildlife, waterfalls, and wildflowers (the three w’s) here, so don’t miss my favorite must-see locations like Laurel Falls, Grotto Falls, and Abrams Falls. There aren’t any major closures like there normally is in winter, so all main roads (like the Newfound Gap Road) and many campgrounds will be open.



When visiting the Great Smoky Mountains in May, watch out for rain and mud. This can make the trails a bit slick, but they’re still worth it if you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Waterproof gear definitely helps. You’ll also experience a fair bit of mosquitos and ticks, so be prepared with some strong bug spray here too.

Saguaro National Park

Since I also lived in Arizona for a while, I can’t forget Saguaro National Park when talking about great places to visit in May. Here, the temperatures will reach close to the 80s or 90s, but that’s actually very mild when compared to the summer’s triple-digit furnace. In fact, the heat is such an issue that Arizona State Parks & Trails warns about it.

The biggest reason why Saguaro is on my list is because of the cactus blossoms. Each flower only blooms for about 24 hours, opening in the evening and wilting by the next afternoon, and they are some of the prettiest flowers I’ve ever seen in my life. In addition to the Saguaro bloom, you’ll also see Prickly Pear, Barrel Cactus, and Cholla Cactus.

There aren’t any campgrounds in the park, but there’s plenty of lodging in nearby towns like Tucson. Just make sure that you bring extra water because there isn’t any potable water in the park, sunscreen, and eye protection.

When it comes to choosing the best national park for your adventure this May, Yosemite, the Great Smoky Mountains, and Saguaro have something to offer every journeyman.