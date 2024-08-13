Check out these Colorado National Parks

You can’t throw a stone without hitting something beautiful in Colorado, from the sweeping views of the Denver skyline to the dazzling vistas of the state’s top ski resorts. But for a truly unadulterated experience in the state’s most iconic landscapes, the national parks are the way to go.

Here’s a quick rundown of the four Colorado national parks you can visit. These parks offer unique attractions like pristine alpine lakes, ancient cliff dwellings, and towering sand dunes.

Recommended Videos

You can visit your top choice or make a road trip to visit them all. Either way, you won’t be disappointed—each of these parks shines year-round.

1. Rocky Mountain National Park

The Rocky Mountain National Park offers over a quarter million acres of natural wonders, including alpine lakes, scenic drives, and 355 miles of hiking trails. It’s worth spending a few days here to take in all of the sights, but one day will suffice if you plan your trip carefully.

Start with the Bear Lake loop trail, a 0.6-mile paved hike that offers stunning views of the continental divide and Bear Lake’s clear glacial waters. Then, round out your day with an additional hike through aspen groves to Emerald Lake and Dream Lake.

Wrap up your day with a scenic drive along Trail Ridge Road, the highest paved road in the U.S., at a whopping 12,183 feet above ground level. Higher elevations offer views of marmots, pika, and other small mammals that thrive in alpine environments. In the valleys of the park, you can expect to see elk, deer, and big-horned sheep.

This impressive park is one of the most popular places to visit in Colorado, with just over 4.1 million visitors in 2023. Its outsized popularity has led to the development of a timed entry system, which means you’ll need to get a ticket for entry in advance from late May to mid-October.

2. Mesa Verde National Park

Nestled in southwestern Colorado, Mesa Verde National Park offers desert terrain, cypress-laden swamps, sandy beaches, and vast alpine meadows. Thanks to the warmer climate, it’s a great park to visit year-round, which can help you beat the crowds.

This park not only has stunning scenery but also preserves the ancient heritage of an ancestral Pueblo built directly into the class of Mesa Verde. It’s home to the Cliff Palace, the largest dwelling in North America. It was constructed between 1190 and 1280 CE, and the NPS offers 45-minute guided tours where visitors can learn more about the Pueblo people.

Expect to see owls, mule deer, lizards, and elk in the park. If you’re spending time within the park’s borders at dawn or dusk, you may also encounter black bears, coyotes, or mountain lions.

3. Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

If you’re looking for unworldly landscapes, head to southern Colorado to experience North America’s tallest sand dunes, stretching over 30 square miles. When visited at dusk, the warm hues of the sun make the dunes appear pink, igniting the land with their glow.

This National Park earned its official Dark Sky Park designation in 2019, making it a great location for camping in addition to the traditional daytime activities. The dry air and high altitude of the park make it easier to see stars, planetary bodies, and meteor showers that are hard to see at more populous parks.

Despite the park’s dune-centric name, there are more than just sandscapes to enjoy at this location. The park hosts a variety of ecosystems. You can visit alpine lakes, subalpine forests, and montane forests and experience the Alpine tundra, perched nearly 12,000 feet above sea level.

4. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

The Black Canyon of Gunnison National Park, Located in western Colorado, has a dramatic feel. It has some of the oldest rock and steepest slopes in the country. This 2 million-year-old force of nature is known for its narrow, deep canyon, which plummets to 1,725 to 2,722 feet.

Most visitors head out on the South Rim drive, which offers 12 jaw-dropping viewpoints, such as Chasm View, Devil’s Lookout, Sunset View, and Painted Walls. You can also drive into the heart of the canyon along the east portal, as long as you can tolerate the steep 16% grade and sharp switchbacks.

The North Rim is much more rugged and less crowded, making it a great choice for those looking for a more secluded experience during the high-summer season. It takes about two hours to make it here from the South Rim Visitor Center and you can expect dirt roads on the final leg of your journey to this section of the park.

How many national parks are in Colorado?

There are four official Colorado national parks within the state’s boundary: Rocky Mountain National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Additionally, Colorado is home to 11 different national forests, including the popular White River National Forest and Arapaho National Forest. There are also several NPS-designated monuments to explore such as the Colorado National Monument near Grand Junction or the fossil-filled Dinosaur National Monument.

What is the most visited national park in Colorado?

Rocky Mountain National Park is the most visited park in Colorado, with over 4 million annual visitors flocking to its visitor centers and natural landmarks. The three other Colorado national parks attract about 300,000 – 500,000 visitors each year, at least halving the Rocky Mountain National Park’s visitor count.