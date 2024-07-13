The most gorgeous places to visit in Colorado: Our top picks

For a journey into the American West, where you’re surrounded by 14,000 ft. peaks and nuanced culture, Colorado is the place to be. Whether taking in rugged small towns or exploring high alpine trails, there’s something to do from sunrise to sunset. The Rocky Mountains set the stage. Though the days of the Wild West are long gone, their spirit lives on in the Centennial State.

If it’s your first time visiting Colorado, it might seem like there’s too much to explore. The state’s wide open country is spread over thousands of square miles, and maximizing your trip means narrowing down options. To help, we’ve compiled the most gorgeous places to go to for a fulfilling visit from start to finish. Let’s dive in.

Colorado: Rocky Mountains and enchanting places

I’ve spent a good bit of time in Colorado, and what always stands out is the stunning topography and mining town heritage. Approaching Denver International Airport, snow-capped mountains hulk over the horizon, looking like a barely reachable, far-off world. Traveling west on I-70, old towns dot the landscape, with rustic main streets and Gold Rush-era mills. Being there feels like I’m front and center in the American West.

The picks in this list highlight the state’s natural bounty and western character. Also included is a place that takes you back in time to a culture forged by the Rocky Mountain landscape.

Mesa Verde National Park

In Colorado’s southwest corner, Mesa Verde National Park features ancient dwellings tucked away among cliffs and mesas. Built by Ancestral Puebloans — also called the Anasazi — between 600 and 1300 AD, the structures offer a window into a long-ago civilization. The buildings are reminiscent of sand castles, with some including a multi-story layout and petroglyphs depicting animals, humans, and handprints.

We’d focus on exploring the Cliff Palace, the largest building in the park, that once housed more than 200 people. Then we’d hike on the Petroglyph Point Trail, where a petroglyph panel offers a look into the Anasazi peoples’ lives and language.

Denver Union Station

Train travel opened the doors to westward exploration, and this Denver hub served as a main conduit. Originally built in 1881 as Denver Union Depot, it survived two decades — enduring a fire and a rebuild — before its replacement took shape. In 1914, Denver Union Station appeared a carved granite structure in the Beaux-Arts style, and enjoyed a long run as a cultural and travel hub. At its peak in the mid-1940s, the station welcomed more than 50,000 visitors per day.

Over the years, the station fell into disrepair, and a $54 million remodel in 2014 gave it a new lease on life. Now featuring eclectic restaurants and shopping, the station lets you enjoy a day in the city in between outdoor adventures. After a meal, hop on a train and take a trip to the western countryside. We’d visit Stoic & Genuine — a sustainable seafood restaurant and bar — then grab a cone at Milkbox Ice Creamery.

Rocky Mountain National Park

When you want to experience Colorado’s Rocky Mountain majesty, this is the place, spanning 415 square miles and offering more than 300 miles of hiking trails. Take in one of the state’s 58 “14ers” (mountains over 14,000 ft.), Long Peak, set among alpine lakes and untouched wildlife. On my trip there, what stood out was the extreme, rugged nature of the terrain — a harsh yet beautiful landscape among the clouds.

While there, we’d go on a multi-day backpacking trip for a truly refreshing time away from civilization. But remember, before you go, plan ahead, bring plenty of food (and a water purifier), and secure a wilderness permit. Additionally, no campfires are allowed, so pack a lightweight stove.

Aspen

Though known as a haven for the rich and famous, Aspen has roots as a rustic mining town. Today, those worlds continue to co-exist, with fancy shops and restaurants mixed with historic sites like the Hotel Jerome, built in 1889. With four ski areas on offer — Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, and Snowmass — there’s more than enough terrain to explore. In the summer, hiking and biking trails let you take in the high-elevation sites, like the Maroon Bells, and wildlife like elk, bears, and more.

In the summer, we’d hit the Snowmass Bike Park, for a motocross-like ride through curated features. Post-ride, we’d visit Meat & Cheese, an eatery focused on local, fresh “world farmhouse” cuisine. The buttermilk fried chicken sandwich sounds like a perfect recovery meal.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Few things match the excitement of a live concert. Seeing your favorite artist in person, playing their hit songs, adds a new layer to the musical experience. Add in sharing it with friends and like-minded fans, and you’ve got a true party atmosphere. What could be better? A concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

As you travel west from Denver, you’ll notice enormous red rock formations springing from the earth. Carved into them is an amphitheatre and bleachers, creating a concert venue unlike anything in the world. Not only is it a singular setting, but its sound quality amplifies every note.

We’d visit during the height of summer, pack our favorite foods for a pre-show fiesta, and then take in the music as the sun sets. Southwest tacos and a 6-pack of Dale’s Pale Ale sounds just right.

Colorado immerses you in the American West

Though pictures and videos can give you a sense of Colorado and the Rocky Mountains, you have to be there to feel them. The peaks’ sheer size and magnitude are awe-inspiring and gorgeous, creating an appreciation for the natural world. Besides that, with old mining towns — and cultural epicenters — throughout the state, there’s plenty to learn and enjoy as you make your way.

Visiting Colorado is as easy as flying to Denver International Airport. From there, pick your route, though many choose a trip west on I-70 into the mountains. These places offer a diverse list of what the state has to offer — so book that ticket and take a journey into the American West.