These are our top picks

Aspen, Colorado, combines winter adventure and world-class attractions like few locations. Surrounded by four ski areas — Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Snowmass, and Aspen Highlands — the town offers abundant options for every skier and rider. With comfortable, charming accommodations on offer, you can kick back and relax after scoring powder turns.

But some Aspen hotels stand out from the rest. Here are our five favorites.

Why it’s essential to pick the right hotel

As a skier or snowboarder, mountain enjoyment is the focus of your Aspen trip. Big mountain terrain and abundant snowfall provide an exceptional mountain playground. But after a long day on the hill, you want to keep enjoying the experience.

That means picking a hotel with the comfort, amenities, and pricing that suits you. With tired legs and cold fingers, there’s nothing better than warming up by the fire. Skiing and snowboarding can wear you out, and cozy accommodations help you relax and recover. In the morning, you’ll be ready to go.

So, if you’re planning an Aspen getaway, here’s where you should stay. Our picks give you tailored comfort — or, in some cases, no-frills quality — for a Rocky Mountain experience you’ll never forget. Let’s dive in.

Our 5 favorite Aspen hotels

Aspen is a stunning mountain town. Offering high-country charm and dazzling mountain vistas, the destination is a true alpine experience. Staying at the right hotel makes it even better.

To that end, here are our favorite Aspen hotels, whether you want high-end luxury or classic charm. Here are the details.

Hotel Jerome

Built in 1889 during the silver boom, Hotel Jerome was Aspen’s original luxury destination. After the silver crash of 1893, the building evolved into a local hangout and boardinghouse before rising again to its prior form. Today, it blends modern opulence with Colorado heritage.

If you want to experience rich Colorado history, the Hotel Jerome is a top pick. Outside, it is a brick construction with tall sides towering above the street. Its powerful presence is reminiscent of an old bank building. Inside, deep colors and old-fashioned furniture take you back in time for an elegant high-country feel.

The rooms are both classic and contemporary, with a blend of past and present design. One room might have a couch, end tables, and lighting reminiscent of decades gone by, while another has bedding with a modern touch. It’s the best of both worlds.

Hotel Jerome’s dining options take you back to the silver mining days, with dark mountain ambiance and recipes rooted in the landscape. The Bad Harriet bar offers bespoke cocktails with dazzling visual presentations. For a true cowboy feel, try the J-Bar, which still serves as the social hub of the town. Lastly, the Living Room offers comfortable seating for friends to gather and indulge in cocktails in an opulent setting.

Mountain Chalet Aspen

Offering Bavarian charm and back-to-basics lodging, Mountain Chalet takes you back to simpler times. Constructed in 1954, the family-run outfit sits at the foot of Aspen Mountain, offering stunning views and easy convenience.

In contrast to Aspen’s pricey reputation, Mountain Chalet is an affordable pick. With a range of room types, you can pick from spartan to upscale, depending on your tastes and budget. We’d go for the Standard room that blends comfort and affordability. That includes a queen bed and/or twin or trundle beds, a television, a small refrigerator, and a free family-style hot breakfast.

The Little Nell

For five-star lodging with ski-in and ski-out convenience, The Little Nell is the only choice. From modern, luxurious rooms to fine dining options, Little Nell offers an exceptional stay. Since it’s in the shadow of Aspen Mountain, you can take in the view while enjoying next-level accommodations.

Central to Little Nell are its recently renovated rooms. In 2017, New York-based Champalimaud Design re-did each one, using blue, tan, and gray coloring to match the relaxed mountain setting. Most rooms feature private balconies, and each has a unique floor plan and a gas log fireplace. That creates an environment that complements the magic of the mountains.

Beyond that, the hotel features two restaurants — Element 47 and Ajax Tavern — and three bars. If you’re a car enthusiast, try out the Audi test-drive program. Or, if you need a refresh, the spa has everything to help you feel as good as new.

The St. Regis Aspen Resort

If you want a five-star experience after a day on the hill, the St. Regis Aspen is the place to be. As the hotel describes on its website, it offers “rustic elegance” deep in the Rocky Mountains. Elegant brick construction and a next-to-the-lift location combine upscale lodging and on-mountain convenience. The St. Regis is an exceptional destination.

Feeling worn down after a long powder day? Visit the RAKxa Wellness Spa. Recognized as one of the world’s finest hotel spas, it offers healing and relaxation, helping you refresh and recover day after day. Or, when it’s time to refuel, visit the Velvet Buck restaurant for “modern mountain cuisine” made with local, seasonal ingredients.

Then there are the rooms. 400 thread-count sheets, marble bathrooms, and custom Ralph Lauren furnishings offer bespoke luxury. It’s a lodging experience to match Aspen Mountain’s magic.

Tyrolean Lodge

Aspen wasn’t always the glitzy destination it is today. Originally a rough-and-tumble silver mining town in the 1800s, it evolved into a hub for the rich and famous sometime in the mid-80s to early-90s. In the time before that, it was also a skiers’ paradise.

If you want to visit Aspen and ski or ride to your heart’s content — and just want a quality place to stay — check out the Tyrolean Lodge. Family-owned and run since 1970, it has old-west charm and simple amenities. Since it’s located on Main Street, you’re in the heart of things, surrounded by restaurants and attractions.

The lodge has 16 rooms — all with new kitchenettes — so you can stay and eat on a budget. Every room has two double beds and one twin bed, letting friends and family split costs and save a buck. Quaint ski history memorabilia can be found throughout — like old ski boots or historic maps — for a classic winter stay.

Aspen hotels offer abundant options

Though Aspen has a reputation as a hub for the rich and famous, its hotels offer something for everyone. Devoted skiers and riders looking to save can opt for the thrifty Mountain Chalet or Tyrolean Lodge. But those with bigger budgets can take in five-star enjoyment at The St. Regis, Little Nell, and Hotel Jerome.

Every hotel listed here has its own unique charm and perks. It all depends on what you’re after when you visit the iconic mountain town. Whichever you choose, the highlights are the surrounding mountains, the historic town, and Colorado’s rich western heritage. That creates a memorable trip all around.

