Your ski bindings are the link between you and the snow, so set them once and set them right

It's hard to get too excited about your ski bindings when there's so much other cool ski gear, isn't it? After all, all they do is hold you to the skis and make sure you release safely if you fall or crash. Pretty important stuff, huh? Perhaps it's time that we got excited about our ski bindings — or at the very least, get interested in what they do.

Finding the right ski bindings adjustment is a little like waxing and tuning them. It can look daunting and tempt you to take your skis into a shop, but once you learn to do it at home, you can save yourself both time and money each winter. If you've changed weight or skiing style, or if you've replaced your ski boots, you need to check your binding setup. If you and your ski setup haven't changed since last winter, you may not need to make any changes, but it never hurts to learn something new and double-check your kit before you hit the slopes.

Check your binding length

Ski boots are measured in fit size for your feet and in sole length for the binding. The sole length of your ski boot is usually marked on the instep or by the heel and shows the length from the very front to the rear of the boot. Ski boots may vary in sole length from model to model, even if they're the same fit size.

Unless your feet have changed drastically in size over the summer, a new pair of boots will most likely only be a few millimeters different from the old pair at most. Most of the time, these few millimeters can be accounted for by adjusting the forward pressure, which we'll look at next. If your skis were already at the limit of adjustment, you may need to get your bindings re-mounted, though. As much as we're all for doing what you can at home, this is a job for a shop. A decent service shop will have the right drills, jigs, stencils, and know-how to do this seamlessly.

Adjust the forward pressure

Every ski binding has a forward pressure indicator that will show whether the forward release pressure on your ski is set appropriately. This is essentially a way to make minute adjustments to the rear binding to get the fit exact.

Too little pressure and your boot will pre-release when you don't want it. Too much pressure and you won't release, putting you in danger of injury.

Step 1: Find the make and model of your ski bindings and search online for the forward pressure indicator. In our example — Marker bindings — it's the screw you can see at the rear, which will be flush with the housing when properly adjusted.

Step 2: Fit a boot to your binding by putting the toe in place and pushing the heel down into the binding. You may need to pull the rear binding up at the same time if you are struggling.

Step 3: Adjust the forward pressure until the indicator is showing as correct.

Step 4: To check your pressure, release the boot and re-fit it to the ski. This may cause your indicator to show a different pressure. If it does, readjust and repeat until you can release and re-fit the boot to show the right pressure. Remember that the indicator will not show the right pressure without a boot fitted into the binding.

Set your DINs

Your DIN indicator shows the pressure at which your ski will release. Like the forward pressure, if this is too low, you will release early. If it's too high, you risk injury. Your DIN is based on several pieces of personal information — height, weight, sole length, skier type, and age. I cannot stress enough how important it is to be honest with yourself — or the technician if you go to a rental store — about these things.

Step 1: Open up a DIN calculator online,. You can use a traditional chart, but unless you're well-versed in them, they quickly become confusing and you're more likely to end up with the wrong DIN.

Step 2: Measure your height and weight, and then find your sole length on your ski boot, usually indicated on the inside step or the heel. Input these numbers into the chart, along with your skier level and age bracket. The chart will give you a number. It's a good idea to write this down and repeat the process, just to be sure.

Step 3: Go to the toe-piece of your ski binding. There will be a small window on it with numbers up on either side and a marker in the middle. Locate the screw that adjusts this marker and move it until it lines up with the number given to you by the calculator. Tightening the screw will make the DIN higher, and loosening will lower the DIN.

Step 4: Move to the heel binding and repeat the process. Again, there will be a window with a marker and a screw that adjusts the heel DIN. Unless you are racing or have a particular reason, your heel DIN should be set to the same as your toe DIN. Set your heel DIN to the correct number and double-check both before moving on to the other ski.

Setting your Anti-Friction Device

Finally, you need to set your anti-friction device — AFD. This is situated just behind the toe-piece of your binding and slides side-to-side. This is another part of the system that ensures a clean release when you need it.

Step 1: Fit your ski boot into your binding.

Step 2: Locate the screw that adjusts the height of your AFD and adjust it until it is just touching the sole of your ski boot.

Step 3: Find a business card or, if you're like me, the loyalty card of a Chinese takeaway place you never manage to frequent. You should be able to slide this card in and out between your boot and the AFD with a little friction. If the card slides in and out easily, it's too loose, but if the card bends and won't slide in, your AFD is too tight.

Step 4: Adjust your AFD until the card slides between boot and plate with the right level of resistance.

Once you've set your bindings, they're good to go for the season. Don't forget that your DIN is based on weight and skier type, and it might change as the winter progresses. If you go from linking turns to smashing out steep runs, you might want to revisit your DIN setting to avoid unwanted ejections.

