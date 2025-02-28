How Arc’teryx Sabre outerwear held up in Vermont’s toughest winter conditions

Table of Contents Table of Contents Arc’teryx Sabre outerwear: Materials, pricing, specs How I tested the Arc’teryx Sabre jacket and bibs How Arc’teryx Sabre outerwear handled Vermont freeriding Arc’teryx Sabre outwear: Balanced freeride performance

A massive glacier, the Laurentide Ice Sheet, covered Vermont during The Last Glacial Period, about 115,000 to 11,700 years ago. During that time, the ice was more than a mile thick in places, and the glacier sculpted the topography underneath. The Green Mountains, once as high as the Himalayas, were forged into their current wave-like rolling appearance. Part of that was the creation of Mount Mansfield, the state’s highest peak, at 4,393 feet. Today, Stowe Mountain Resort occupies Mansfield’s pitches.

During winter, I snowboard at the resort almost every day, and at times, it seems like living in those days of mile-thick glaciers covering the landscape. Wind chills dip to -20 degrees and beyond, and 55 mph winds pelt me as I try to survive. I need outerwear that’s protective but also dexterous. That helps me stay warm but also flow and carve down the hill. A little style, whether in fit or color, is also nice.

Recommended Videos

To that end, I recently tested the Arc’teryx Sabre freeride kit, consisting of a jacket and bib pants constructed from the latest GORE-TEX membrane. Through subzero mornings and intense turns, I gauged its mettle against Vermont’s glacially formed landscape. How did it perform? Read on for my take.

Arc’teryx Sabre outerwear: Materials, pricing, specs

Sabre Jacket ($750)

Notable features:

80D 3L ePE GORE-TEX fabric (PFAS-free) with recycled face fabric and flannel backer

Snowsport-specific articulated patterning for mobility and comfort

StormHood with drawcord adjustments

Pit zips for ventilation

Recco reflector for search and rescue

Sabre Bib Pant ($700)

Notable features:

80D 3L ePE GORE-TEX fabric (PFAS-free) with recycled face fabric and flannel backer

Articulated patterning for unrestricted mobility

100D Cordura PowderCuffs fit over boots and seal out snow

Thigh zips for ventilation

Recco reflector for search and rescue

How I tested the Arc’teryx Sabre jacket and bibs

I’m a freerider. I ride the whole mountain, from early morning groomers and powder runs in the glades to moguls and steeps. Sometimes, I dip into the park to spin off a jump or do a boardslide over a box. Snowboarding allows that freedom, letting me explore the mountain for all its worth.

Arc’teryx lists its Sabre outerwear as a freeride kit, and that’s what I used it for. I carved turns down corduroy in negative temps, slashed through snowy forests on powder days, and popped and spun off rolls and jumps. All the while, I monitored its fit, freedom of movement, and protection. I also took note of its style and design. Here’s how it performed.

How Arc’teryx Sabre outerwear handled Vermont freeriding

Upon unpackaging the Sabre kit, I was impressed by its construction and materials. Seams and seam taping had the precision of robotic welds, and the 80D GORE-TEX ePE fabric was tough, smooth, and supple. The jacket’s black hue was sleek and mysterious, while the bib’s forage/tatsu colorway had an elegant, purposeful mood.

Arc’teryx balanced protective and soft with both pieces’ of 80D fabric. Sometimes, outerwear is protective but restrictive, and with others, it’s free feeling but lets the cold and wind through. Sabre outerwear struck a nice equilibrium. Both the jacket and bib’s outer fabric also had a silky sheen, while inside, they had a finish reminiscent of peach fuzz.

Intricate seam taping formed junctures like a road map on the jacket, and dual inner stretch pockets (one with a zippered insert) provided ample storage. Two zipped chest pockets were within easy reach, with a pass pocket and pits zips completing the package. The bibs followed a similar formula, along with a central chest pocket, thigh pockets, and side zips. On the bibs’ pants’ lower leg, the canvas-like 100D Cordura PowderCuffs guarded against abrasion.

Putting on the Sabre kit is reminiscent of getting behind the wheel of a European sports sedan. You have a comfortable, luxurious feeling and the finest materials surround you. A detailed, thoughtful design paves the way for performance. There’s also a clean, intelligent style.

On the mountain, the kit’s 80D fabric offered a leather jacket-like barrier against the wind, yet moved and flowed as I rode over moguls or made a powder slash. The breathability of the GORE-TEX ePE membrane let moisture escape when I navigated a tight forest or made high-speed groomer runs. Fit wise, each piece matched the company’s description of “clean but not restrictive.” I like gear with an athletic, trim appearance, but also with enough room to flow. Sabre outwear hit the mark.

Day after day, lap after lap, the kit provided armor against Vermont’s extreme conditions. I looked forward to wearing it because I knew I’d be warm enough to ride my best and be covered in style.

A few drawbacks

While the jacket and pants were top performers, there were a few drawbacks. The jacket wrists used Velcro pull tabs that cinched tight yet allowed air to seep in. I would’ve preferred internal stretch gaiters for a better seal. On the bib pants, I would’ve liked wider bib straps to distribute pressure across my shoulders better. While durable, the straps’ metal adjustment sliders were finicky and didn’t slide easily. I think plastic would smooth things out. An internal pouch within the bibs’ chest pocket could better secure small items, like keys.

How to insulate

The Sabre jacket and bib pants are shell pieces that require insulating layers. Under the jacket, I wore a tech tee, a Polartec zip-up jacket, and a down insulator jacket. On the coldest days, I added a lightweight down vest. Under the pants, I wore a heavyweight base layer.

Arc’teryx Sabre outwear: Balanced freeride performance

Some outerwear is burly and protective, offering warmth and durability, but it feels heavy and restrictive. Other designs have a tissue-paper-like feel, with athletic apparel dexterity, yet allow wind and cold to leak through. Arc’teryx found the right balance with Sabre outerwear, from its materials to its fit to its style.

The Sabre kit is reminiscent of the Audi S E-Tron GT. Both have a low-slung, clean look, where perfect joints unite panels. Technology like dual-motor AWD and GORE-TEX ePE ensures performance under demanding conditions. Then there are elements like Mythos Black metallic paint or Tatsu/forage fabric. Both car and kit have detail, technology, and modern looks beyond the typical, whether driving through town or ripping morning groomers.

Like the Audi S E-Tron GT (MSRP: $125,00), the Sabre kit comes at a cost. But with its quality of construction, performance, and design, it’s a level above most other options. With proper care, I can see it lasting 10 years or more.

Every time I suit up in the Sabre kit, I can’t wait to hit the mountain. I’ll be warm and protected. I’ll be able to push my riding without overheating. And I’ll have Audi-like style and function on the hill. Though requiring a significant initial investment, it’s outerwear that’ll perform for hundreds of days on the hill.