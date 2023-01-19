Learn your park rats from your powder hounds, and find out what a yard sale is all about

Your first time skiing can be a daunting experience. You’re standing in the snow, wearing a load of ski gear you’ve just bought, some ski boots that you’re trying to learn to walk in, and trying to work out which way up your ski map goes. You might be lost, but asking someone for help is not in the cards; you’ve already made that mistake and feel pretty confident that the answer wasn’t in a language you spoke.

To be clear, all the words were English, but the skier you spoke to was using their best skier slang. You’ve been told about a great dump he had this morning — more information than you needed — and been put off the park because it’s full of rats. You’re on the lookout for bluebirds, but presumably, they’ve all headed south for winter. And the word “brah” has cropped up more times than you’ve heard since college. Whether a secret code or the language of a culture, ski slang is everywhere around the ski resort. These are a few terms you’ll need to get started when you hit the slopes this winter.

A – C

Aprés — Aprés ski translates as “after ski” and means activities off the slopes. Aprés ski usually refers to the party scene of a resort, and ski towns live and die by their aprés reputations.

D – G

J – P

S – Y

