Best Ski Boots for Men to Shop in 2021

From the right ski helmet and ski goggles to your ski gloves and ski backpack, every part of your ski kit is important. But, there’s nothing as critical as what you’re riding on. Even the best skis are hamstrung without a solid pair of ski boots. Deciding on the right pair isn’t easy, though, as they need to provide comfort, warmth, and stability in a wide variety of conditions and terrain. The best ski boots guarantee all three with plush linings, great insulation, and dependable support for making those sharp turns through powder. To help simplify the process of buying your next pair, here are our top picks for the best ski boots on the market.

Lange RX 120 Ski Boots 2021

For overall versatility, downhill skiers would be hard-pressed to beat Lange’s RX 120 Ski Boots. With roots in the company’s RS series of race-inspired ski boots, the RX 120 are stiff, with an aggressive stance, so they’re well-suited to precise downhill. The high-performance design favors better-than-novice skiers, and they are pricey, but the build quality is second to none.

Nordica Cruise 70 Ski Boots

Of course, not every skier hits the slopes with the intention of testing the upper limits of downhill speed and gravity. There’s something to be said for a reliable, versatile beginner’s boot. Nordica’s Cruise 70 is a wide, flexible, and comfortable option for novices on a budget.

K2 Recon 120 MV Ski Boots

As one of the world’s best ski brands, K2 knows a thing or two about ski gear. Its narrow Recon 120 Ski Boots are well-suited for more advanced skiers who prefer a lightweight, semi-rigid boot that’s nimble and easy to control. At $500, it’s also one of the best bang-for-your-buck pairs of boots available this year.

Salomon S/Pro 100 HV Ski Boots

For intermediate downhillers looking for similar performance in a more approachable design, there’s Salomon’s S/Pro 100. The fully customizable fit combines a cuff, shell, and liner that can be fitted to your feet in just 10 minutes. The final product deftly balances comfort, confidence, and performance.

Tecnica Mach1 MV 130 TD Ski Boots 2020/2021

If money is no object and you value fit above all else (and, when it comes to ski boots, nothing is really more important), there’s Tecnica’s Mach1 MV 130 TD. These mid-volume boots cater to power skiers looking for solid on-piste performance with a balance of comfort, power, and control. They’re designed to fit great out of the box but can be ground, molded, and punched to precisely match the contours of your feet.

Salomon QST Access 90 Ski Boots

Another beginner-friendly option for novices with a bit more money to spend, Salomon’s QST Access 90 are wide, flexible, and versatile. They’re great for all-day downhill runs at the resort while providing a seamless hike/ski switch that allows for comfortable upright walking once the day is done.

Tecnica Cochise 110 DYN Alpine Touring Ski Boots

Another solid offering from Tecnica, the Cochise 110 DYN offer medium flex and width that’s ideal for intermediate skiers. They’re lauded among bootfitters for their comfort and customizability. As a bonus, the walk-tour mode delivers smooth operability with a 42-degree range of motion. Plus, they’re well-priced right now at under $450.

Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 130 Ski Boots

Finding one pair of ski boots versatile enough to handle both downhill and backcountry touring with aplomb is a tall order. Atomic’s Hawx Ultra XTD 130 is a jack-of-all-trades. The slim, stiff, lightweight design is purpose-built to tackle virtually every terrain making them ideal for skiers who might split their time off-piste and at the resort. At $800, they’re pricey but still cheaper than buying two pairs of boots.

Fischer Ranger Free 130 Ski Boots

Fischer’s aptly named Ranger Free 130 delivers a 100% Grilamid shell that works equally well for climbs and après-ski with 55 degrees of movement. But, the rigid lateral stiffness means that it’s capable of intense downhills as well. Light, agile, and performance-minded, they’re designed to tackle any terrain in all conditions.

Rossignol Alltrack Pro 130 GW Alpine Touring Ski Boots

As the name implies, Rossignol’s Alltrack Pro 130 GW men’s ski boots combine performance, comfort, and ability in a do-it-all boot that’s equally at home inbounds or out. They’re designed for comfortable all-day wear with features like GripWalk soles, releasable cuffs, and alpine-touring-compatible tech inserts.

Dalbello Il Moro Ski Boots 2021

Dalbello doesn’t even pretend that its Il Moro Ski Boots are designed with versatility in mind. These ultra-high-performance boots cater exclusively to hard-charging freeskiers who like big jumps and extreme air in the most challenging and, in the company’s words, “playful” terrain. Extreme lateral flexibility and an integrated “Landing Board” help cushion the blow during hard landings. Novices need not apply.

How to Pick the Right Ski Boots

Choosing the best ski boots isn’t easy. There are several considerations to keep in mind before making your decision. Here are a few things to look for.

Know Your Boot Size

Unlike most snowboard boots, ski boot sizes come in what’s called ‘Mondopoint’ sizing, which is the length of your foot in centimeters. Unlike the standard shoe size system you’ll see with the best shoes for men, these sizes are much closer together — essential in skiing. While you want a comfortable ski boot, you want it as snug as possible to ensure the best connection between your body mechanics and your skis. You may want to consider a professional boot sizing to ensure you’re picking the right size boot.

Remember that most ski boot inner linings (except the cheapest ones) mold to the shape of your feet over time. Your boots will initially fit much more snugly as you “break them in.” Foot width is also an essential factor — too narrow of a boot and you will be uncomfortable very quickly. Knowing these two measurements will make boot shopping easy, even online.

Moldable Inner Liners and Shells Are Better

If you intend to keep a pair of boots for a long time, you may want to see a boot fitter to have them adjusted after purchase. The boot fitter will help you mold the inner liner to your foot, and as long as the shell is heat-moldable, even change the plastic shell to ensure the ski boots fit better.

Most beginner boots will not have this functionality, unfortunately. But in your second pair of boots, you want this functionality. Higher-end boots also will keep your feet a lot warmer, and in some cases, even have accessories that add heating to your boots for those cold winter days.

Editors' Recommendations