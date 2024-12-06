The 31 best pickleball gifts you can get: Pickleball paddles, shoes, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Adidas Men's Solematch Control Tennis Shoes Yalla Pickle Grips Pickleball Paddle Grip Tape Lululemon Men’s License to Train Short-Sleeve Shirt Zumworgion PalProt Pickleball Gym Bag with Shoe Compartment The Dink Shop Pickleball Gift Box Play Paddles Bento Box Pickleball Paddle Set Franklin Sports Pickleball Gloves Thorlo Cushion Edge Court Low Cut Socks Franklin Pickleball Protective Glasses Millie Rose Pickleball Towels Friday Original Paddle Volée Paddle Cover Tangerine Hunter Classic Pickleball Bag Rhoback Dill Ball Performance Polo Spanx Get Moving Zip Front Dress Le Surf Le Pickle Iconic Crew Sweatshirt Franklin Sports Pickleball Retriever Tube Franklin Sports X-40 Outdoor Pickleballs PickleballCentral OnCourt OffCourt PickleScore Lululemon Women’s Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat Wolf Golf Personalized Pickleball Towel Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Pint Glass Set Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Necklace Pudolla Men’s 2 in 1 Running Shorts Takeya Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Spout Lid Morvat Portable Tennis Ball Cart Copper Fit ICE Compression Knee Sleeve Therabody Theragun Mini 2 Mark & Graham Mini Sport Flask Buck Mason Amber Italian Acetate Monk Sunglasses The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Jacket 2.0

Pickleball has rapidly risen in popularity, combining the best elements of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton into a dynamic and social sport. With courts appearing in neighborhoods everywhere and players of all experience levels taking up paddles, pickleball-inspired gifts are perfect for any occasion, be it a birthday, graduation, or Christmas present.

Luckily, whether you're shopping for a loved one who’s an experienced player or someone who is only just starting their pickleball adventure, this guide showcases the best gifts to ace their game. From practical gear that enhances performance to stylish accessories that bring personality to the court, these thoughtful gift ideas cater to all kinds of pickleball enthusiasts.

We’ve searched high and low to strike a balance between function and fun so that this selection ensures your chosen recipient has everything they need to embrace the game wholeheartedly. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best pickleball gift ideas so that you can find the perfect match and perhaps a few for your very own wish list.

Best shoes for high-performance pickleball matches

Adidas Men's Solematch Control Tennis Shoes

The Adidas Men's Solematch Control Tennis Shoes are designed for ultimate stability and comfort during high-energy pickleball games. The gripping outsoles and responsive cushioning keep players on their toes, giving them the support they need to strike a winning shot.

From beginners to more seasoned pickleball players, these Adidas shoes are the ideal gift idea for those who value durability and style in their gear.

Best grip tape for enhanced paddle control

Yalla Pickle Grips Pickleball Paddle Grip Tape

Why not give a gift that keeps on giving? You can allow any player to take their game to the next level with the Yalla Pickle Grips Pickleball Paddle Grip Tape. The grip tape quickly provides a secure, sweat-resistant hold for any serve, volley, or smash.

There will be no more fumbling the paddle or missing a shot because of a sweaty grip with this exceptional grip tape. But it’s not only good for grip; this tape is also a creative gift for players who want to personalize their paddles while improving performance.

Yalla Pickle Grips Pickleball Paddle Grip Tape Best grip tape for enhanced paddle control

Best lightweight shirt for staying cool on the court

Lululemon Men’s License to Train Short-Sleeve Shirt

Your friend or loved one can stay cool and look sharp in the Lululemon Men's License to Train Short-Sleeve Shirt. Its lightweight, breathable construction provides excellent breathability, promoting high-performance capabilities for those heated pickleball matches. Not to mention, its stylish, sleek T-shirt design and quick-drying fabrics keep players confident on and off the court.

Best pickleball bag for organizing gear

Zumworgion PalProt Pickleball Gym Bag with Shoe Compartment

When you play pickleball, it quickly becomes evident that you need more hands — or a bag — to cart your equipment. This is where the Zumworgion PalProt Pickleball Gym Bag comes into play. This multi-compartment bag provides a stylish way to carry paddles, shoes, and other gear.

Thanks to its many compartments, the giftee can organize everything from paddles and shoes to balls. It is also lightweight and water resistant, making it ideal for players who frequently hit the courts.

Zumworgion PalProt Pickleball Gym Bag with Shoe Compartment Best pickleball bag for organizing gear

Best all-in-one starter kit for beginners

The Dink Shop Pickleball Gift Box

Perfect for newcomers, The Dink Shop Pickleball Gift Box is packed with everything a beginner needs to get started. From a durable paddle, Nike shirt, and sunglasses to essential accessories like socks, wrap, and a cap, this wonderfully curated set ensures they’ll be ready to play right out of the box. It’s a thoughtful, all-in-one gift that’s sure to impress. So what are you waiting for?

The Dink Shop Pickleball Gift Box Best all-in-one starter kit for beginners

Best paddle set for effortless gameplay

Play Paddles Bento Box Pickleball Paddle Set

The Play Paddles Bento Box Pickleball Paddle Set, with improved hyper grip and grit surface for spin, is just what a person starting the sport needs to break into the game. This thoughtfully curated set includes two expertly and creatively crafted solid pickleball paddles, preparing your friend or family member to play right out of the box. What's more, it's USA pickleball approved and comes with a 90-day warranty.

Play Paddles Bento Box Pickleball Paddle Set Best paddle set for effortless gameplay

Best gloves for hand comfort and protection

Franklin Sports Pickleball Gloves

Franklin Sports Pickleball Gloves keep hands protected and performance steady. Their grip capabilities offer increased control and comfort, so you can play no matter what. They are ideal for players who refuse to let the weather get in their way during games. Thanks to the premium leather used to craft them, they're lightweight, breathable, and built for long matches, so your giftee can say goodbye to calluses and blisters.

Franklin Sports Pickleball Gloves Best gloves for hand comfort and protection

Best socks for superior foot support

Thorlo Cushion Edge Court Low Cut Socks

With Thorlo Cushion Edge Court Low Cut Socks, your giftee will say goodbye to sore feet after a game of pickleball. These socks aren’t your typical ankle socks. They feature extra padding in high-impact areas of the feet like the heels, sidewalls, and forefeet to keep players comfortable during longer games. They also possess NANOGLIDE fibers, which eliminate friction and are moisture wicking.

Thorlo Cushion Edge Court Low Cut Socks Best socks for superior foot support

Best glasses for eye safety on the court

Franklin Pickleball Protective Glasses

The last thing anyone wants is to be hit in the eye during a friendly — or not-so-friendly — game of pickleball. Fortunately, you can gift someone you care about a protective yet stylishly designed pair of Franklin Pickleball's Protective Glasses.

These glasses are designed to protect players' eyes against stray flying balls and UV rays. Plus, people love their ergonomic fit and anti-fog lenses, which make them essential accessories for any player who prioritizes safety above everything else on the court.

Franklin Pickleball Protective Glasses Best glasses for eye safety on the court

Best towels for sweat management and style

Millie Rose Pickleball Towels

Playing a fierce game of pickleball makes one work up quite the sweat, and it's nothing to be ashamed of! It's just essential to mop it up, and Millie Rose Pickleball Towels can get the job done. They are also super soft, made with cotton and microfiber material, and highly absorbent to keep players cool and dry through even the most intense matches.

A chic design makes them stand out for players who like to flaunt stylish accessories on the court. These bright, machine-washable towels come in several patterns, so there’s bound to be a style suitable for the person you want to gift them to.

Millie Rose Pickleball Towels Best towels for sweat management and style

Best high-performance paddle with artistic flair

Friday Original Paddle

The Friday Original Paddle is a high-performance piece of equipment, melding functionality with artistic flair in each stroke. Perfectly serving players who like to balance precision and power, the lightweight paddle ensures that maneuverability is effortless.

Not to mention, sleek, vibrant patterns add a flash of personality to every serve and every volley. So, whether gifting the avid player or newbie in the game, this surely will be a standout choice one can make to upgrade the on-court experience.

Friday Original Paddle Best high-performance paddle with artistic flair

Best paddle cover for style and protection

Volée Paddle Cover

The Volée Paddle Cover protects pickleball paddles in style. Its durable design and convenient carrying strap make it great for players ready to hit the courts and run the show. The padded interior protects the paddles from scratches and bumps. Plus, this paddle cover is perfect for players who love some flair with their practical gear.

Volée Paddle Cover Best paddle cover for style and protection

Best pickleball bag for style and functionality

Tangerine Hunter Classic Pickleball Bag

The Tangerine Hunter Classic Pickleball Bag combines fashion with practicality for active players on the move. Its roomy interior easily stores paddles, balls, and even personal items. Not to mention, its chic, modern design promises that players will make a favorable fashion statement. A player who loves the game cannot do without it.

Tangerine Hunter Classic Pickleball Bag Best pickleball bag for style and functionality

Best polo for comfort and playful style

Rhoback Dill Ball Performance Polo

The Rhoback Dill Ball Performance Polo brings superior comfort and fashion to the court. Giftees will remain cool on the court thanks to the polo’s moisture-wicking fabric. It's also a shirt that doesn’t take itself too seriously and has a vibrantly colored dill ball pattern that adds playfulness.

Most agree that this polo is suitable for gameplay and casual outings because of its tailored fit and super-light material. Thus, it makes a very considerate present for pickleballers who value quality combined with design.

Rhoback Dill Ball Performance Polo Best polo for comfort and playful style

Best athletic dress for style and performance

Spanx Get Moving Zip Front Dress

The Spanx Get Moving Zip Front Dress reimagines athletic fashion with its sporty yet flattering design. It's perfect for pickleball or casual wear and comes in multiple sizes from XS to 3X, with built-in support that provides ultimate comfort. The zip-front design also allows for easy wear and removal, while breathable fabrics ensure ease of movement around the court.

Spanx Get Moving Zip Front Dress Best athletic dress for style and performance

Best post-game sweatshirt for comfort

Le Surf Le Pickle Iconic Crew Sweatshirt

The Le Surf Le Pickle Iconic Crew Sweatshirt is the perfect post-play additional layer. This sweatshirt is a trendy and versatile option. It's constructed with cozy, top-quality fabric, providing warmth and style for players winding down after a match on chilly mornings or evenings.

Its bold pickleball-themed design appeals to fans of the sport, and the fit ensures all-day comfort. It’s a fantastic gift for any pickleball lover, offering style and practicality.

Le Surf Le Pickle Iconic Crew Sweatshirt Best post-game sweatshirt for comfort

Best tool for quick ball retrieval

Franklin Sports Pickleball Retriever Tube

The Franklin Sports Pickleball Retriever Tube takes the hassle out of ball cleanup. Practical and efficient, this tool allows players to pick up balls effortlessly without bending down, saving time and energy between matches. It's a great gift for enhancing convenience on the court and is especially useful for frequent players.

Franklin Sports Pickleball Retriever Tube Best tool for quick ball retrieval

Best outdoor pickleballs for professional-level play

Franklin Sports X-40 Outdoor Pickleballs

The Franklin Sports X-40 Outdoor Pickleballs are professional-level balls designed for uniform play. The balls' durable construction promises long-lasting performance on which one can rely, from casual playing to competing. No pickleball enthusiast would fail to love such a gift of high-performance balls to see them through the season's games.

Franklin Sports X-40 Outdoor Pickleballs Best outdoor pickleballs for professional-level play

Best portable scorekeeper for easy tracking

PickleballCentral OnCourt OffCourt PickleScore

You can allow players to score easily with PickleballCentral OnCourt OffCourt PickleScore, a portable and highly readable way to keep scores during games. This invention could not be more innovative or practical since it is easily transportable and compact. Your giftee can simply set it on the ground, attach it to a fence, or hang it on the net.

PickleballCentral OnCourt OffCourt PickleScore Best portable scorekeeper for easy tracking

Best hat for style and sun protection

Lululemon Women’s Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat

Lululemon's range combines working out or playing sports with style. This Women's Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat is what active women in pickleball look and feel great in.

Crafted out of lightweight material with a sporty design, breathable fabric, and a dedicated ponytail hole, it ensures comfort and coolness on the court. Whether shielding from the sun or taming hair during intense matches, this thoughtfully designed hat makes a perfect and stylish gift for any pickleball lover.

Lululemon Women’s Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat Best hat for style and sun protection

Best Personalized Gift for Pickleball Players

Wolf Golf Personalized Pickleball Towel

The Wolf Golf Personalized Pickleball Towel adds a touch of personal flair to any player's equipment. Made with high-quality, absorbent material, it’s ideal for wiping away sweat during competitive play. Many love that it can be customized with a name or initials, combining practicality with a meaningful, individualized touch.

Wolf Golf Personalized Pickleball Towel Best Personalized Gift for Pickleball Players

Best fun gift for pickleball enthusiasts

Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Pint Glass Set

The Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Pint Glass Set creates a fun present that adds humor to a pickleball enthusiast's collection. Whimsical illustrations of pickles playing pickleball adorn these pint glasses, perfect for post-match refreshments or casual entertaining.

Durable and charming, they offer a lighthearted way to celebrate the sport off the court. This unique set is an excellent conversation starter and a delightful addition to any pickleball fan's kitchen.

Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Pint Glass Set Best fun gift for pickleball enthusiasts

Best jewelry for pickleball lovers

Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Necklace

This beautifully crafted Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Necklace is quirky and perfect for players who want to showcase their love for the game. With intricate details and high-quality materials, it’s both stylish and meaningful. Ideal for any occasion, it’s a timeless keepsake for seasoned players or proud supporters that will be cherished for years.

Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Necklace Best jewelry for pickleball lovers

Best versatile shorts for pickleball players

Pudolla Men’s 2 in 1 Running Shorts

Pudolla Men’s 2-in-1 Running Shorts are perfect for pickleball players. They combine comfort and versatility, and they are also practical and versatile. The shorts feature an inner compression layer for support and a lightweight outer layer for unrestricted movement. They also have breathable fabric and convenient pockets, which are handy for keeping a pickleball or two on a person during gameplay.

Pudolla Men’s 2 in 1 Running Shorts Best versatile shorts for pickleball players

Best water bottle for hydration on the court

Takeya Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Spout Lid

The Takeya Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Spout Lid is necessary for staying hydrated during matches. Its triple-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for hours, while the sturdy, leak-proof spout and ergonomic design ensure ease of use. This thoughtful and functional gift helps players stay refreshed and ready to perform at their best.

Takeya Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Spout Lid Best water bottle for hydration on the court

Best cart for easy ball storage and transport

Morvat Portable Tennis Ball Cart

The Morvat Portable Tennis Ball Cart is a practical gift for pickleball players and coaches. Its durable design and ample capacity simplify practice sessions by effortlessly holding and transporting numerous balls. Its foldable frame ensures easy storage and portability, making it ideal for tournaments and training.

Morvat Portable Tennis Ball Cart Best cart for easy ball storage and transport

Best knee support for injury prevention

Copper Fit ICE Compression Knee Sleeve

The Copper Fit ICE Compression Knee Sleeve provides excellent support and comfort, making it a thoughtful gift for pickleball enthusiasts. Designed to minimize strain and prevent injuries, it’s also the perfect companion for players engaged in high-intensity matches. What’s more, it's lightweight, breathable, and easy to wear, so it might be perfect for players interested in prioritizing joint health and peak performance on the court.

Copper Fit ICE Compression Knee Sleeve Best knee support for injury prevention

Best massage tool for post-game recovery

Therabody Theragun Mini 2

The Therabody Theragun Mini 2 is compact, mighty, and the best massage tool for pickleball players. Its convenient design, quietness, and multiple functions allow it to target muscle tension and soreness effectively.

This is a great recovery tool for players because it works on deeper tissues, improving blood flow after stiff matches. This thoughtful present keeps players pain free for their next game and is perfect for use throughout a busy, on-the-go day, even when not playing a game or two.

Therabody Theragun Mini 2 Best massage tool for post-game recovery

Best flask for on-the-go hydration

Mark & Graham Mini Sport Flask

The Mark & Graham Mini Sport Flask is sleek and functional, made for the pickleball player. Its convenient and compact size makes it easy to transport, while its stylish design adds a touch of sophistication.

Whether used for hydration or celebrating a victory, this flask is practical and catches the eye. It would be a great gift for players who like to add elegance and convenience to and from their matches.

Mark & Graham Mini Sport Flask Best flask for on-the-go hydration

Best sunglasses for UV protection and style

Buck Mason Amber Italian Acetate Monk Sunglasses

Buck Mason Amber Italian Acetate Monk Sunglasses merge style and function. Their classic design works with various styles, making them suitable and versatile for outdoor activities.

These sunglasses are made of strong Italian acetate for excellent durability, and they offer UV protection with their amber tint to protect a player's eyes. These sunglasses also enhance visibility when bright sunlight is challenging.

Buck Mason Amber Italian Acetate Monk Sunglasses Best sunglasses for UV protection and style

Best jacket for playing in cold weather

The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Jacket 2.0

The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Jacket 2.0 is versatile and practical for outdoor pickleball players who like to play on even the most unpredictable weather days. It will keep them warm even when the temperatures drop.

Its lightweight insulation provides warmth without bulk, while the water-resistant material ensures protection in rainy weather. It would be the perfect gift for an active woman who enjoys playing pickleball throughout all seasons.

The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Jacket 2.0 Best jacket for playing in cold weather

Pickleball is more than just a game; It's a way of life. Whether your giftee is a casual player or an avid one, these gifts will nurture their passion and enhance their performance on the court while keeping them safe and sound.